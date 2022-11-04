Read full article on original website
thebrownandwhite.com
13 years, no change: Reflecting on Pennsylvania’s minimum wage
The minimum wage in Pennsylvania has been $7.25 an hour since 2008 — for the past 13 years. This means someone working a minimum wage job, working for 2,000 hours a year, makes under $15,000 annually. Gov. Tom Wolf proposed a plan earlier this year to increase the wage...
Dem gubernatorial candidate Shapiro vows Pennsylvania will 'never be a right-to-work state'
Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, who is running as the Democratic nominee for governor, told a crowd Friday that Pennsylvania will "never be a 'right-to-work' state."
The colonel’s brigade: If Doug Mastriano wins this election, he’ll have a grassroots army to thank
According to conventional wisdom, Doug Mastriano should be the leader of a lost cause in this year’s Pennsylvania governor’s race. He’s been outspent by a 30-1 margin on television advertising - still the medium by which most casual voters are reached. He was left at the altar by most major Republican political action committees and their big-pocketed donors.
The top 4 false or misleading claims being pushed ahead of Pa.’s 2022 election
Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Harrisburg, Pa. — Since 2020, when former President Donald Trump and his allies began spreading conspiracy theories that the presidential election had been stolen, such falsehoods have become a prevalent feature of U.S. local, state, and national elections. That’s especially true...
alleghenyfront.org
EPA awards more than $4 million for new air monitoring in Pa. environmental justice areas
Money from the Inflation Reduction Act will help pay for over $4 million in new air monitoring around Pennsylvania. The money is part of a $53 million package of grants the US Environmental Protection Agency is awarding for air monitoring in environmental justice areas around the country. The agency said it focused on communities that are “underserved, historically marginalized, and overburdened by pollution.”
Wolf signs bill making switchblades legal in Pennsylvania
Knife enthusiasts are now able to enjoy switchblade knives in Pennsylvania, since Gov. Tom Wolf has signed a bill that removes the prohibition on them. “This change in law will benefit the Commonwealth’s outdoor enthusiasts and tradespeople who find automatic knives helpful in their work and activities,” Rep. Martin Causer of Cameron/McKean/Potter, the bill’s sponsor, said.
therecord-online.com
Reducing emissions in Pennsylvania with natural gas replacing coal trickier than a decade ago
HARRISBURG, PA – Pennsylvania Republicans have shown strong support for the commonwealth’s natural gas industry, and as they argue for an expansion of liquefied natural gas, they’re making a pitch that it will lower emissions. “America must boost liquified natural gas exports in the coming decade to...
Hey New Jersey and Pennsylvania! Get Your Headlights Fixed!
Is it just me, or are there more ding-dongs out there driving at night with broken headlights lately?. In the past two weeks or so during my nightly commute home from Central Jersey, into Philadelphia, and into South Jersey, I've noticed more drivers driving at night with broken/dimmed headlights. Which...
alleghenyfront.org
Former Pa. coal communities receive millions for renewable energy, workforce development
Former coal communities will receive nearly $47 million to help fund renewable energy and workforce development projects. The Appalachian Regional Commission and Gov. Tom Wolf recently announced that POWER (Partnerships for Opportunity and Workforce and Economic Revitalization) grants will go to 52 projects across nine states, including nine in Pennsylvania.
The Story Behind Pennsylvania ‘s Abandoned Turnpike
If you've called the Keystone State home for awhile, you may already be familiar with the long lost turnpike of south central PA near Breezewood. This abandoned stretch of road has been closed to vehicle traffic for decades but many outdoor enthusiasts have been using it as a bike and hiking trail ever since its completion.
phillyvoice.com
Fentanyl test strips made legal in Pennsylvania in hopes of reducing overdose deaths
Fentanyl test strips are no longer classified as illegal drug paraphernalia in Pennsylvania, a development aimed at reducing fatal overdoses in the state. Possessing the paper test strips previously carried criminal penalties. By decriminalizing them, drug users can know whether the substances they're taking have been laced with fentanyl, which can be deadly even in small amounts. Last year, fentanyl was involved in 78% of the 5,343 overdose deaths recorded in Pennsylvania.
alleghenyfront.org
Microplastics are everywhere, even in Pennsylvania’s cleanest waterways
Microplastics are everywhere, even in Pennsylvania’s cleanest waterways. According to a new report by the activist and research group PennEnvironment, tests for the presence of microplastics conducted in 50 of some of the cleanest streams and waterways throughout the commonwealth found the pollutants present in every single one. Microplastic...
Wolf signs bills, including to decriminalize fentanyl strips
Harrisburg, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf signed a flurry of bills Thursday, including energy tax credits, decriminalization of fentanyl test strips and help for autonomous vehicles, as the two-year legislative session winds down. The 66 bills he approved include a package of tax credits, the Pennsylvania Economic Development for a Growing Economy program, that aims to promote Pennsylvania as a site for one of the hydrogen energy hubs being funded with federal subsidies. ...
therecord-online.com
Barriers mean Pennsylvania parents can’t easily switch from one public school to another
HARRISBURG, PA – In Pennsylvania, like much of America, parents will struggle if they want to transfer their children from one public school to another. In a new policy brief, the Reason Foundation found that only 11 states have mandatory open enrollment laws to let parents transfer children to another public school. Furthermore, if families do switch schools, 26 states let public schools charge tuition for transfer students, making it harder for poorer families to choose a different school.
alleghenyfront.org
Report concludes industry is not doing enough to clean up coal ash dumps
Coal ash is created after coal is burned for electricity, and much of it has been dumped over the years in unlined ponds and landfills. Coal ash contains toxic metals and other dangerous pollutants that can contaminate ground and surface water. Coal ash waste disasters, like the 2008 collapse of...
Owe Pa. money for unpaid tolls? New law would suspend your registration
HARRISBURG — A measure to help the Pennsylvania Turnpike recover more unpaid tolls was signed into law Thursday, legislation that could trigger the suspension of thousands of vehicle registrations early next year. Gov. Tom Wolf gave final approval to legislation aimed at getting owners or operators of some 25,000...
Bill signed by Tom Wolf will lift Pa. driver’s license suspensions for some old convictions
A bill signed by Gov. Tom Wolf will retroactively lift driver’s license suspensions for potentially thousands of people who had non-driving related offenses. The state used to suspend licenses for a number of non-driving related crimes. Legislation passed in 2018 ended this practice going forward, but didn’t address licenses that had been previously suspended.
Gov. Wolf signs bill requiring retirement systems to divest Russian assets
Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf has signed a bill providing for state pension systems to divest assets relating to Russia and Belarus.
This Pa. city’s residents aren’t too crazy about remote work, says study
Some people love the work-from-home-life. Others, not so much. One city in Pennsylvania is among the latter. SIMILAR STORIES: Almost 25% of Philly residents work from home: report. Resume.io set forth on a journey to find which cities in the United States and the United Kingdom have the most negative...
Wolf signs law to suspend vehicle registrations of Pennsylvania Turnpike toll scofflaws
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - A measure to help the Pennsylvania Turnpike recover more unpaid tolls was signed into law Thursday, legislation that could trigger the suspension of thousands of vehicle registrations early next year. Gov. Tom Wolf gave final approval to legislation aimed at getting owners or operators of some 25,000 vehicles to pay their overdue bills for turnpike travel. After the law takes effect in two months, the process will start with the Turnpike Commission notifying registrants they are seeking to have their registrations suspended. At least a month later, the toll agency can ask the Transportation Department to...
