Suspected Roxborough HS Shooters Charged In Second Murder: Report

Troy Fletcher, 15, Zyhied Jones, 17, and Dayron Burney-Thorne, 16. Photo Credit: Philadelphia Police Department

Three of the teens suspected of killing 14-year-old Nicolas Elizadle outside of Roxborough High School in Philadelphia on Sept. 27 have been charged in connection with another murder, CBS News reports.

Philly police said Troy Fletcher, 15, and Zyhied Jones, 17, and Dayron Burney-Thorne, 16, are all suspects in the murder of 19-year-old Tahmir Jones, who was fatally shot in Center City on Sept. 26, the outlet wrote.

Jones and Fletcher are already in jail, but Burney-Thorne is still at large, CBS News added.

As Daily Voice has reported, police investigators believe Jones, Fletcher, Burney-Thorne and Yaaseen Blivins, 21, ambushed a group of students leaving a football scrimmage at Roxborough High the day after Tahmir Jones' murder. Elizalde was killed in the attack, and four other teens were wounded.

