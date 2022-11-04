ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stephen A. Smith Reveals Where Nets Stand With Kyrie Irving

Stephen A. Smith came through with some interesting information this morning. Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets are in a peculiar situation that is not exactly beneficial for either side. The Nets took action against Kyrie last night and suspended him following a week of questioning over his beliefs. After sharing a questionable documentary, Kyrie was criticized, and he largely refused to apologize.
Kyrie Irving must meet face-to-face with Jewish leaders to be reinstated, Nets say

Kyrie Irving will have to meet face-to-face with Jewish leaders and prove he has learned from his mistakes in order to be reinstated by the Nets. The West Orange native and former St. Patrick High School star is serving a suspension of at least five games after he Tweeted a link to a film with anti-Semitic tropes -- “From Hebrews to Negroes” -- and then initially refused to apologize before doing so late Thursday night.
Nets give Kyrie Irving six requirements to fulfill before he can return to team, per report

After several days of calls for the Brooklyn Nets to suspend Kyrie Irving for promoting a film filled with antisemitic tropes on his social media accounts, the franchise went through with it on Thursday, suspending the All-Star guard for a minimum of five games without pay. This came after giving Irving several attempts to apologize for promoting the film and disavow antisemitism, as well as NBA commissioner Adam Silver issuing a public statement expressing his deep disappointment.
2 Giants named to CBS Sports' Midseason All-Rookie Team

The New York Giants are a surprising 6-2 at the midway point of the 2022 NFL regular season, and a lot of that has to do with a productive rookie class. Although the current group of rookies have endured a number of injuries and missed some time, they have produced well on the field. That includes safety Dane Belton in coverage, linebacker Micah McFadden against the run and guard Joshua Ezeudu as an unexpected fill-in.
