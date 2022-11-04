Read full article on original website
Related
hotnewhiphop.com
Stephen A. Smith Reveals Where Nets Stand With Kyrie Irving
Stephen A. Smith came through with some interesting information this morning. Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets are in a peculiar situation that is not exactly beneficial for either side. The Nets took action against Kyrie last night and suspended him following a week of questioning over his beliefs. After sharing a questionable documentary, Kyrie was criticized, and he largely refused to apologize.
Report: Kevin Durant Frustrated With Ben Simmons
On top of the Kyrie Irving drama, Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant is reportedly frustrated with Ben Simmons
No One Wants Kyrie Irving Except The Lakers, Confirms Western Conference Executive
The Lakers are the only team interested in Kyrie Irving
Report: Nets, ADL Ask Amazon to Remove Antisemetic Film Kyrie Irving Shared
Brooklyn’s guard was suspended without pay for at least five games on Thursday night.
Kyle Kuzma, LaMelo Ball, And Nick Young Make Surprising Statements About Kyrie Irving Controversy
Multiple NBA players side with Kyrie Irving amid ongoing drama.
Kyrie Irving must meet face-to-face with Jewish leaders to be reinstated, Nets say
Kyrie Irving will have to meet face-to-face with Jewish leaders and prove he has learned from his mistakes in order to be reinstated by the Nets. The West Orange native and former St. Patrick High School star is serving a suspension of at least five games after he Tweeted a link to a film with anti-Semitic tropes -- “From Hebrews to Negroes” -- and then initially refused to apologize before doing so late Thursday night.
Report: Nets Open to Trading Ben Simmons
Kevin Durant is frustrated with Ben Simmons and the team is open to trading him.
Commanders’ historic price tag: A-list power brokers prepare blockbuster offer, Nets star wants in
Come on down, because it’s time to play The Price is Right. The Washington Commanders announced last week owner Daniel Snyder is preparing to sell his team. And that has some of the deepest pockets and biggest names getting ready to toss around some serious Monopoly money. BUY NFL...
Knicks vs. Celtics: How & Who to Watch as Rivalry Renews
The New York Knicks' rivalry weekend got off to a good start in Philadelphia. Can they pull off a sweep at home against the hated Boston Celtics?
LeBron James Addresses Kyrie Irving Situation for First Time
Very few of the league’s players have addressed the Nets guard’s promotion of an antisemitic film this past week.
Knicks Lose Mitchell Robinson But Win Thriller in Philadelphia
New lineup decisions, both forced and optional, allowed the New York Knicks to overcome another ugly third quarter in Philadelphia.
Odell Beckham Jr. names 4 potential free-agent landing spots: 2 NFC East teams in the mix
Free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. talked to Complex Sports about his impending plans as he returns from that torn ACL. In a video clip posted Sunday on Twitter, Beckham Jr. named names. Per NESN:. “Whether it’s Buffalo, whether it’s Green Bay calling, Cowboys, reunion with the Giants, I want...
NFL Draft 2023: Eagles, Jets go for defense; Giants get help for Daniel Jones in latest 1st-round mock
Talk about role reversal. The New York Giants and New York Jets each had a pair of top-10 picks in the 2022 NFL Draft. But in 2023, both teams could be sitting at the bottom of the first round. That’s what happens when you qualify for the playoffs, and both...
iheart.com
The Odd Couple: "Kyrie Irving Is Self-Sabotaging His Career and Reputation"
Rob Parker: “The impact of his words and actions hut other people in other situations. Kyrie needs to realize he doesn’t live in a bubble. You can say whatever you want, but there are consequences and ramifications to what you say. This was 100% self-inflicted.”. Chris Broussard: “If...
NFC contenders have Odell Beckham Jr. on their radar | Ready to return ahead of schedule?
Free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. will have one to make as he returns from a torn ACL. NBC Sports Bay Area reports San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch acknowledged he could make a run at Beckham. “Look, we never say no,” Lynch said. “We’re always looking to get...
CBS Sports
Nets give Kyrie Irving six requirements to fulfill before he can return to team, per report
After several days of calls for the Brooklyn Nets to suspend Kyrie Irving for promoting a film filled with antisemitic tropes on his social media accounts, the franchise went through with it on Thursday, suspending the All-Star guard for a minimum of five games without pay. This came after giving Irving several attempts to apologize for promoting the film and disavow antisemitism, as well as NBA commissioner Adam Silver issuing a public statement expressing his deep disappointment.
2 Giants named to CBS Sports' Midseason All-Rookie Team
The New York Giants are a surprising 6-2 at the midway point of the 2022 NFL regular season, and a lot of that has to do with a productive rookie class. Although the current group of rookies have endured a number of injuries and missed some time, they have produced well on the field. That includes safety Dane Belton in coverage, linebacker Micah McFadden against the run and guard Joshua Ezeudu as an unexpected fill-in.
NJ.com
NJ
228K+
Followers
132K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0