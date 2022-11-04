Kyrie Irving will have to meet face-to-face with Jewish leaders and prove he has learned from his mistakes in order to be reinstated by the Nets. The West Orange native and former St. Patrick High School star is serving a suspension of at least five games after he Tweeted a link to a film with anti-Semitic tropes -- “From Hebrews to Negroes” -- and then initially refused to apologize before doing so late Thursday night.

2 DAYS AGO