Governor Abbott Plans to Give Residents the Largest Property Tax Cut in the History of TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Border Patrol Fire Projectiles on Venezuelan Migrants Crossing Texas BorderTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Border Patrol agents use pepper balls in clash with Venezuelans at Texas borderLauren JessopEl Paso, TX
Most bused migrants to Chicago came from El Paso: El Paso mayor says he will halt the practiceJennifer GeerChicago, IL
El Paso is in the Red for $2 Million From Supporting the Migrant CrisisTom HandyEl Paso, TX
KFOX 14
Two vehicle crash leaves three people dead in Chaparral, New Mexico
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — New Mexico State Police responded Friday night to a two-vehicle crash in Chaparral, New Mexico. According to Lt. Mark Soriano, Public Information Officer with the NMSP confirmed that three people were killed in the collision. The crash occurred at the intersection of Steve Drive...
KFOX 14
Pedestrian walking on roadway killed in early morning crash in northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The pedestrian struck on on the 12800 block of Martin Luther King Jr early Sunday morning has been identified as 38-year-old Eddie Santana of northeast El Paso. Santana was walking on the roadway when he was struck by a Chevy Equinox, police say. Behind...
KFOX 14
El Paso doctor offers health tips during National Diabetes Month
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — November is National Diabetes Month and a doctor is urging El Pasoans to stay on top of their health to prevent getting the disease. Dr. Minerva Medrano, a family medicine doctor for The Hospitals of Providence, said Diabetes is one of, if not the most, prevalent health issues in El Paso.
KFOX 14
El Paso man causes six-vehicle crash in Hartley, County and killed in accident
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Donald Diebel Jr. of El Paso, Texas was responsible for causing a 6-vehicle crash Friday morning. The six-car pileup happened on the US 54 in Hartley, County located 6 miles Southwest of Dalhart, Texas according to a press release issued by the Texas Department of Transportation.
KFOX 14
Suspect arrested in connection to 28 year old cold murder case
EL PASO, T.X. — An almost 30 year old murder case developed a new lead with the arrest of the person suspected of committing the murder. KFOX14 spoke with several El Pasoans who said they think it's good police were able to catch the suspect. "I think it’s a...
KFOX 14
The El Paso Police Department releases name of person killed in rollover Sunday morning
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Department Special Traffic Investigation unit released the name of the person killed in a rollover Sunday morning as 36 year old Monica Gabriela Saenz. EPPD says Vincent Manuel Soto who is also 36 years of age was driving a Cadillac Escalade...
KFOX 14
El Paso Motorcycle Coalition holds the 40th Annual Toy Run Parade
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Motorcycle Coalition revved their engines for 40th Annual Toy Run Parade Sunday morning. The parade which started at Sunland Park Casino and ended at the El Paso County Coliseum was held in order to raise donations and toys for El Paso County kids.
KFOX 14
Single-vehicle rollover closes Westbound traffic on I-10 at Schuster Sunday morning
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Special Traffic Investigations Unit is responding to a single-vehicle rollover that happened on I-10 West and Schuster. The crash caused all traffic to come to a complete standstill Sunday morning. A spokesperson for the El Paso Police Department can confirm that one person...
KFOX 14
City of El Paso offers support to business start ups
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — El Paso Business Strong, with the help of the Better Business Bureau, is providing assistance to new and existing small businesses through the Size Up El Paso website. Size Up El Paso aims to level the playing field by providing smaller businesses with resources...
KFOX 14
Road closures happening the week of Nov. 6th through Nov. 12th
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Loop 375 Widening Project. Nightly, 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. Americas Highway (Loop 375) northbound main lanes closure from Zaragoza POE to North Loop Drive. Crews will be doing demolition. Sunday, November 6 through Monday, November 7. Nightly, 9:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m. Pan...
KFOX 14
The El Paso Police Department search for man who vandalized East side church
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Security cameras caught a white male with a light complexion engraving permanent markings on the glass doors of St. Stephan's Church on the East side. The church which is located on 1700 George Dieter is estimated to have around $3,000 worth of damage. The...
KFOX 14
Some El Pasoans welcome colder weather and say 'it's a nice change'
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Colder temperatures arrived into the Borderland Friday and El Pasoans are starting to break out their winter jackets and scarfs. Some El Pasoans said that the cold doesn’t bother them anyway. “It’s refreshing for all of us, get ready for the Christmas holidays,”...
KFOX 14
El Paso school districts discuss safety during voting for Election Day
EL PASO, TX (KFOX14) — Reports of voter intimidation have been circulating across different cities in the U.S. According to the ACLU, voter intimidation is rare and unlikely. But if someone is attempting to interfere with your right to vote, it may be voter intimidation and a violation of federal law.
KFOX 14
Confrontation reported between citizen, county election employee at polling location
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A confrontation between a citizen and an El Paso County Election Department employee was reported Friday at a polling location. Officials said the incident happened around 4 p.m. at an early voting polling location at Marty Robbins Recreation Center. Deputies said an employee with...
KFOX 14
Project Bravo helps pay water bill amid funding distribution error by Project Amistad
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A local organization has stepped in to help El Pasoans after a separate non-profit incorrectly distributed funds to renters and homeowners who needed utility assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic. Project Amistad, a non-profit organization, admitted last week they incorrectly distributed $400,000 to 933 homeowners...
KFOX 14
Police identify man who died after getting hit by vehicle in Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Officials have identified the man who died after getting hit by a vehicle in Las Cruces on Wednesday. Officials identified the man as 62-year-old Mark Herrick. According to police, Herrick was walking west of Picacho Avenue when he was struck by a passing Chevrolet...
KFOX 14
Game of the Week: Del Valle beats Bel Air to claim 5A Division 1 District Championship
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Game of the Week for the final week of the regular season of high school football was Del Valle at Bel Air. The Dell Valle Conquistadors took home the win becoming the 2022 1-5A District champions. Highlights. Del Valle's Jesse Ramos started off...
KFOX 14
Flex of the Night: Del Valle WR saves tipped pass on TD run
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The last Flex of the Night in the high school football regular season went to an incredible save by Del Valle's Eli Molina. Del Valle quarterback Jesse Ramos made a pass which was then tipped Bel Air. Molina came through making the catch and...
KFOX 14
Deputies identify man accused of stealing vehicle, prompt standoff with deputies in Vado
VADO, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man suspected of driving a stolen vehicle was arrested in Vado, New Mexico after an hourslong SWAT standoff Friday. Deputies arrested 28-year-old David Aguilar. Authorities tried to get Aguilar, who police said was driving a stolen vehicle to surrender near the Vado Exit and...
