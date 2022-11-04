Read full article on original website
WYFF4.com
Man killed after being hit by vehicle in the Upstate, coroner says
EASLEY, S.C. — A man has died after he was hit by a vehicle in Easley. That's according to the Pickens County Coroner's Office. The coroner said the crash happened Friday, on Calhoun Memorial Highway. According to the coroner, the man was walking in the highway when he was...
Driver hurt in school bus crash in Spartanburg Co.
PACOLET, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A school bus driver and bus monitor were taken to the hospital after a collision on Friday afternoon. A spokesperson for Spartanburg School District 3 said no students were on board the bus when the crash occurred in Pacolet. The bus driver suffered minor injuries....
FOX Carolina
Police searching for missing man in Mauldin
MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Mauldin Police Department is searching for a missing man who was last seen on Tuesday. Officers said 40-year-old Carlyle “Carl or Kiki” Brooks was last seen on Nov. 1 on Fawn Ridge Way. Police said Brooks weighs 155 pounds with black hair...
FOX Carolina
Officers investigating deadly motorcycle crash in Spartanburg
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office confirmed that one person died Friday night following a motorcycle crash in Spartanburg. officers said the crash happened around 6:40 p.m. at the intersection of Asheville Highway and S. Cleveland Park Drive. According to officers, the motorcyclist was driving...
FOX Carolina
Driver who died week after I-85 crash in Spartanburg Co. identified
COWPENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A driver died on Thursday, more than a week after a crash on Interstate 85 in Spartanburg County. Troopers said a tractor-trailer ran off the roadway near the 83 mile marker on Oct. 26 and struck a concrete wall. The collision caused the rear trailer...
FOX Carolina
Deputies respond after shots fired, man stabbed in Taylors
TAYLORS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Sheriff’s Office responded to a scene in Taylors after receiving reports of shots fired in a house with children inside. According to deputies, the call came in at around 2:15 p.m. regarding the scene on Williams Road. Once on scene, deputies found...
Woman's body found on side of Cherokee County road, coroner says
COWPENS, S.C. — A death investigation is underway after a woman's body was found on the shoulder of a road in Cherokee County. The Cherokee County Coroner identified the woman as Emily Lauren King, 20, of Canton, Georgia. The coroner says King was discovered by a passerby about 11:45...
FOX Carolina
Emergency crews respond to house fire in Union County
UNION COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Union County Fire Department says they’re responding to a house fire on Mt. Tabor Rd. Officials say there’s no further details at this time, but stay with FOX Carolina for updates.
FOX Carolina
Deputies find missing teen in Pickens County
PICKENS, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office said they have found a teen who was last seen in October. According to deputies, 15-year-old Arnold Vidal Alfaro was last seen at his house in Easley on Thursday, Oct. 27.
wspa.com
7Weather Forecast
Coroner releases name of driver killed after car was hit by piece of a tractor-trailer on I-85 in Spartanburg County
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — A 49-year-old man died at the hospitalafter being hit by a piece of a tractor-trailer on Interstate 85, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Larry L. Thomas II, 49, of Virginia, died Thursday at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center, Spartanburg County Corner Rusty Clevenger said.
wspa.com
Simpsonville hosts "Everything Outdoor Fest" educating the amateur and enthusiast on activities outside
WYFF4.com
Driver dies after axle flies off tractor-trailer hitting oncoming car on I-85 in Cowpens, troopers say
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — An Upstate driver who was hit by a piece of a tractor-trailer that crashed into a wall on I-85, has died, officials said Thursday. Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway, with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, said the crash happened on Oct. 26 a little after 10:30 a.m. on I-85 at mile marker 83, two miles north of Cowpens.
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for runaway 16-year-old in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Shariyah Othella Harris, a 16-year-old who ran away on October 7. Deputies said Harris was last seen at her home in the Taylors area before she left in the middle of the night.
wspa.com
‘Over the edge’ event raises money for cancer in Spartanburg
wspa.com
Plane crash lands in Greenville Co. field
WYFF4.com
Anderson County mother describes drive-by shooting at her home, with kids inside
WILLIAMSTON, S.C. — Keri French is a mother of four, currently living in Williamston. French said she and her children were at home Wednesday night when bullets started to pass through her house. "I didn’t know why they were trying to kill me and my entire family,” French said....
