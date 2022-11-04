Watch: Robert M. Tucker, Jr. Sworn in as Interim Banister District Supervisor For Pittsylvania County, Virginia – Mike Swanson

Read full article on original website
WSLS
Virginia general election results for Halifax County on Nov. 8, 2022
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. – The 2022 General Election will be held on Nov. 8. You can find results for Halifax County here. Here’s a breakdown of how the county voted in the House of Representatives District 5 race and the Virgilina Town Council race. Halifax County. In 2020,...
wallstreetwindow.com
Pangea Asian Fusion Opens Today In Danville, Virginia (Location Revealed) – Mike Swanson
Pangea Asian Fusion is opening today in Danville, Virginia. It’s location is 112 Westover Drive. This is close to Riverside Drive and is the spot where Shoneys was located years ago. It then became a steak house and then a pizza joint. People are excited about this. Here is a menu.
WDBJ7.com
Early voting ends in Virginia ahead of Election Day
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Despite the early showers, people still showed up for early voting in the Star City Saturday, the last day for the commonwealth to vote early, with all polls closing at 5 p.m. Many showed up to cast their ballots at the Roanoke City Registrar’s Office.
Roanoke Man Arrested For Murder
FINCASTLE, VA (VR) – On October 8, 2022, Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to the Glen Wilton Park and Ride along Botetourt Road (Route 220) to find a deceased female lying in the gravel lot from an apparent gunshot wound. Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office detectives and an investigator with the Medical Examiner’s office examined the scene extensively. Detectives soon discovered that the victim’s car was found abandoned and burned in a secluded area of Bath County. The body of the female victim was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke, VA where an autopsy was performed, and the manner of...
thenewsprogress.com
Ms. Full-Figured VA Pageant, LLC is accepting applications for the 2023 Pageant
Who will represent the State of Virginia at the Ms. Full-Figured USA National Pageant in New Jersey - November 17 & 18, 2023?. Are you a plus size woman that loves her community, has an amazing platform, enjoys being a part of a sisterhood, and wants to make a difference in the lives of others? Purusha Jones-Shearin, Co-Founder/Pageant Director for the Ms. Full-Figured Virginia Pageant, LLC is looking for the next 5 Queens for the 4th Annual Ms. Full-Figured Virginia Pageant 2023. The pageant will be held in Danville, VA in June 2023.
WDBJ7.com
SML Center no longer destined for former Grand Home Furnishings building
HARDY, Va. (WDBJ/SML Center Inc. Release) - Smith Mountain Lake Center, Inc. will not be located in the former Grand Home Furnishings building along Route 122 in Franklin County, after raising money to make that dream a reality. The center, a nonprofit organization “dedicated to bringing a multi-purpose venue to...
WDBJ7.com
Relief measures approved for personal property taxpayers in Bedford County
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Bedford County Board of Supervisors has voted to extend the due date for personal property taxes. The supervisors voted 7-0 to extend the due date from December 5, 2022, to January 31, 2023. Supervisors also voted 7-0 to provide a 33% rebate to personal...
Brunswicktimes Gazette
EMPOWER Broadband breaks ground on $154 million project
With several ceremonial shovels full of Southside Virginia soil recently, EMPOWER Broadband, Inc. commemorated a significant stride forward in leveling the playing field between rural and urban communities by launching a significant expansion of their fiber network. EMPOWER employees were joined by Senator Frank Ruff and Delegate Tommy Wright, along with other state, regional and local leaders, for a groundbreaking ceremony held recently to celebrate the start of construction on a $154 million initiative to bring high-speed internet to 14,634 unserved and underserved locations in Halifax, Mecklenburg, and the southern portions of Charlotte and Brunswick counties. The ceremony was held at Palmer Springs Fire Department in south central Mecklenburg County in one of the first areas for fiber to be deployed in this project.
wfxrtv.com
Fire in Campbell Co. vacant house under investigation
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Brookville-Timberlake Volunteer Fire Department responded to a vacant house fire that is under investigation. Firefighters say they responded at 11:21 p.m. on Thursday to a house on Leesville Road to find fire coming out of a front window. They say they were able to put out the fire quickly.
WDBJ7.com
One man, house hit in Lynchburg shooting
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police Department is investigating a malicious wounding incident. Police say just after 10:35 p.m. Saturday, the department responded to a shots fired call in the 900 block of Pierce Street. While officers responded to that address, they got another call for a man located in...
cardinalnews.org
Danville once thrived on the success of its mills. Now, its economic future could lie in their redevelopment.
Everyone in Danville, Virginia, knows about Dan River Mills. How it dominated life in Danville as the largest textile firm in the South for many decades. How it employed over 14,000 people in a city of 40,000. How it struggled to survive as the industry moved toward cheaper, imported textiles.
wfxrtv.com
RPD Investigating shooting on Campbell Ave. SE
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke Police report a man is suffering from what they say could be a critical gunshot wound after a shooting incident on Campbell Avenue SE. The Roanoke Police Department (RPD) says the incident happened on Saturday, Nov. 5 at 12:45 a.m. in the 100 block of Campbell Avenue SE. Police say they were working in the area when they heard a shot ring out and noticed a gathering of people leaving a parking lot.
nomadlawyer.org
Lynchburg: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Lynchburg, Virginia
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Lynchburg Virginia. One of the most beautiful places to visit in Lynchburg, Virginia is the Old City Cemetery, which was founded in 1806, and is the oldest municipal cemetery in Virginia. It has over 20,000 graves, with many gravestones adorned with heirloom plants. Lynchburg’s...
wallstreetwindow.com
Lane closure slated for Kentuck Road section in Danville, Virginia
Starting on Tuesday, Nov. 8, one lane will be closed at 660 Kentuck Road to allow for installation of a new gas tap. Highway flaggers will be on site to direct traffic. The work is expected to be completed on Wednesday, Nov. 9. Work will begin at 8 a.m. on both days.
WSLS
Patrick Henry takes down Salem 17-7
ROANOKE, Va. – The Patriots certainly have shown they have the strength to hang with Salem, and tonight, they proved it. Patrick Henry showed all of that strength with their offensive line ready to go and a tough defense that kept the blocks going. PH was victorious over Salem...
WSLS
Patrick Henry recognizes 6 new Hall of Fame Inductees
ROANOKE, Va. – At halftime during the Salem-Patrick Henry football game, the Patriots community recognized the six new inductees into the Patrick Henry Athletics Hall of Fame. The 2022 Hall of Fame inductees included:. -Fayanga Keita (2009 Soccer) -William Ruben Terry (1963 Baseball and Football) -Anthony Brock Newton (2004...
WDBJ7.com
Patrick County court clerk arrested on drug charge
BLAND COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Patrick County Circuit Court Clerk Sherri Hazlewood has been arrested in Bland County on a drug charge. Hazlewood was arrested November 1 for possession of schedule I or II drugs, a class 5 felony. A court date in Bland General District Court scheduled for November...
WDBJ7.com
Dozens gather to seek new job opportunities at Lynchburg Job Fair
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A dozen employers from across Virginia attended a career fair in Lynchburg Thursday. “We are still in an environment where employers are still trying to fill a lot of positions,” says Tim Saunders, Business Engagement and Outreach Coordinator for Virginia Career Works Central Region. One...
wfxrtv.com
Highway in Amherst Co. shut down to land helicopter after vehicle crash
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Amherst Fire Department responded to a two-vehicle crash where they say a patient had to be airlifted to a hospital. Firefighters say around 12:40 p.m. on Friday they responded to the scene of a crash with a person trapped inside a vehicle. The two vehicle crash happened at the intersection of North Amherst Highway and Old Stage Road. They say after removing the trapped person, Centra One a helicopter landed to take the person to the hospital for treatment. During this time firefighters shut down North Amherst Highway.
WDBJ7.com
Evening of African cultures scheduled for Saturday in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Local Colors of Western VA is teaming up with CommUnity Arts Reach to host a Celebration of African Cultures Saturday at the Claude Moore Education Complex in Roanoke. There will be performances, storytelling, fashion, food and artisan tables... a rich cultural experience for all ages. There...
