More Cuban Migrants Land In South Florida
Another migrant landing in South Florida, this time U.S. Border Patrol agents and Miami Beach police officers find twelve Cuban men who say they were at sea for five days. Their rustic boat was found near 67th Street. They say they made the escape because of deteriorating conditions in Cuba, and have family in South Florida. This comes as the number of migrants trying to come to South Florida by sea continues skyrocketing. Since the beginning of October, U.S. Border Patrol has reported more than 50 migrant landings.
