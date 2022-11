The pre-election fundraising reports are in, and it’s time to see how much money candidates have raised so far for their campaigns in Fayetteville. Arkansas law requires any opposed municipal candidate who received or spent more than $500 to file official reports with the County Clerk’s office a week before the election. As part of the requirements, each candidate must list all contributions of $50 or more and all expenditures over $100. A final report is due 30 days after the end of the month in which the candidate’s name appears on the ballot, which is Dec. 30.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO