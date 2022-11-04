Read full article on original website
Related
Meta share price collapses after Mark Zuckerberg says he will not give up on the metaverse
Meta’s share price has fallen dramatically after the company reported weak results and Mark Zuckerberg said he would not give up on the metaverse. Meta’s share price fell through the symbolic $100 mark in pre-market trading on Thursday morning, meaning its value had dropped by almost 25 per cent.
Cardano’s Founder, Charles Hoskinson, Says $DOGE Could Soon Merge With Twitter. Is Twitter Finally Getting Doge Payments?
Cardano’s Charles Hoskinson believes that Elon Musk may soon merge Dogecoin with Twitter. Musk had earlier tweeted his intention of adding Doge payment integration to Twitter. Cardano’s founder and IOHK head, Charles Hoskinson, believes that Dogecoin could soon merge with Twitter now that the internet’s “Dogefather,” Elon Musk, has...
invezz.com
MATIC price forecast after Instagram announces support for Polygon NFT marketplace
Instagram announced support for a Polygon (MATIC) marketplace for NFTs. In the last 24 hours, the trading volume of MATIC increased by 410%. The value of the MATIC cryptocurrency jumped by 16% in the last 24 hours. Meta (formerly Facebook) is expanding within the crypto ecosystem, where they recently announced...
decrypt.co
Are Elon Musk’s Crypto Plans for Twitter Changing?
Dogecoin fans banked on Twitter integration ahead, but a planned crypto wallet is reportedly “on pause” after Musk’s takeover. A planned crypto wallet is reportedly on hold at Twitter after Elon Musk’s takeover of the company. Musk previously teased Dogecoin integration into Twitter and told employees...
decrypt.co
What Is MASK and What Does It Have to Do With Elon Musk and Twitter?
Mask Network jumped 249% this week as Binance added it to its “Bluebird” index and speculators bet on a potential integration with Twitter. There’s a little-known coin, outside of the top 100 by market cap, that’s become Crypto Twitter’s latest obsession—and it just so happens to rhyme with a certain billionaire tech guru.
Elon Musk believes his ex-girlfriend Grimes is so perfect she must be a figment of his imagination - and she thinks so too, new BBC documentary reveals
In the latest slice of bizarre from the private life of Elon Musk, the tech titan believes that ex-girlfriend Grimes is so perfect that she must be a simulation he created in his mind, according to a new BBC documentary. The same documentary, called The Elon Musk Show, then goes...
Celebrities are starting to leave Twitter. Here's a running list.
Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter has some in Hollywood heading for the exit. "Grey's Anatomy" creator Shonda Rhimes and others in the entertainment industry say they plan to quit the platform now that it is owned by Musk, a self-proclaimed "free speech absolutist" who has vowed to make sweeping changes — including potentially reversing the ban on former President Donald Trump.
I Can't Stop Laughing At All These Ignorant Americans Who Got Absolutely Roasted Into Oblivion
You gotta get it together, my fellow Americans.
'TrumpIsDead' is trending on Twitter after a verified user apparently decided to test moderation of the platform under Elon Musk's reign
A comedian intentionally started the claim, in what could be a test for Elon Musk. The claim was trending on Twitter. Trump's office didn't respond to a request for comment. Musk's handling of moderation on the platform has quickly become an issue under his leadership. A comedian and actor is...
I worked for Elon Musk in the early days of SpaceX. Twitter execs need to be ready to work with 2 different people — good Elon and bad Elon.
This as-told-to essay is based on a transcribed conversation with Jim Cantrell about his time working with Elon Musk as one of the founding employees at SpaceX. It's been edited for length and clarity. When Elon first called me in 2001 I didn't know who he was — I'd never...
Binance CEO says he anticipates 90% of Elon Musk's newly proposed Twitter features will fail: 'The majority of them will not stick'
Binance CEO Changpeng "CZ" Zhao said he anticipates about 90% of Elon Musk's ideas for Twitter will fail. Zhao said the best way to improve Twitter is to define new features and see what sticks. Musk has already proposed charging $8 a month for blue check marks and bringing back...
Jack Dorsey just saved Elon Musk about $1 billion by rolling over his shares of Twitter into a stake in the new private company
Jack Dorsey will continue to hold a stake in Twitter under the new ownership of Elon Musk. Dorsey agreed to rollover his remaining 2.4% stake in the company he co-founded to Musk's new holding company for Twitter, X Holdings I Inc., according to a new filing with the SEC. The value of Dorsey's roughly 18 million shares is a little over $1 billion, according to the filing. That represents money that Musk did not have to come up with to acquire the company.
Mark Cuban Predicts Elon Musk Will 'Make a Killing' Owning Twitter
Billionaire Mark Cuban predicted on Friday that Elon Musk will "make a killing" by owning Twitter after finalizing his $44 billion acquisition deal. Cuban was responding to a comment on Twitter by Yale professor Howard Forman, who said that Musk "grossly overpaid" for the social media platform. "He starts out...
Elon Musk would get 'really angry' when employees at his first company Zip2 weren't still working at 9 o'clock at night, an ex-colleague told a BBC documentary
Elon Musk would get very angry when staff at his first company, Zip2, weren't working after 9 p.m. A former Zip2 worker, Jim Ambras, told a new BBC documentary that Musk's face "would turn red." Another ex-Zip2 worker said the world's richest man knows "just about everything about everything." Elon...
A Twitter software engineer who created cartoons poking fun at his own company says he was fired because he's a 'troublemaker'
Emmanuel "Manu" Cornet last week gave Elon Musk a cartoon that said: "I hope you don't mind a 'court jester' at Twitter or you'll have to get me fired."
Every Advertiser to Pull Out of Twitter Since Musk's Takeover—Full List
Since Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter last week, at least six major companies have stopped advertising on the platform over concerns about how the billionaire will affect content moderation policies on the app. During the rocky process of acquiring the platform, marked by U-turns, controversies, and lawsuits, Musk pledged to...
More than a million Twitter accounts have been deactivated or suspended in the week since Elon Musk's takeover, report says
Almost 900,000 users have deactivated their Twitter accounts since Elon Musk took over. That's according to analysis by Bot Sentinel, first reported by the MIT Technology Review. A further 497,000 accounts have been suspended in the days since Musk's takeover was finalized. An analysis of Twitter accounts suggests that more...
Right-Wingers Are Already Turning on Elon Musk
Just six days into Elon Musk’s reign over Twitter, prominent conservative pundits and commentators who lauded his acquisition of the platform as an opportunity to reshape it in their own image have started to turn on the Tesla billionaire. On Friday, Musk announced that content moderation decisions would be...
cryptoglobe.com
$MATIC: Crypto Analyst Gives Multiple Reasons to Be Bullish on Polygon
On Monday (7 November 2022), Australian crypto investor and analyst Miles Deutscher explained why he is so bullish on $MATIC, the governance and utility token of the Polygon network. Polygon is “a decentralised Ethereum scaling platform that enables developers to build scalable user-friendly dApps with low transaction fees without ever...
dailyhodl.com
Meta Announces New Product Allowing Creators To Build Instagram NFTs on Polygon (MATIC)
Social media giant Meta is announcing a new feature to allow creators to make their own non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and sell them directly on Instagram. The NFTs will be minted on Polygon (MATIC), which surged by 12.8% over the last 24 hours following the announcement. “Creators will soon be able...
