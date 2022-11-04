ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
invezz.com

MATIC price forecast after Instagram announces support for Polygon NFT marketplace

Instagram announced support for a Polygon (MATIC) marketplace for NFTs. In the last 24 hours, the trading volume of MATIC increased by 410%. The value of the MATIC cryptocurrency jumped by 16% in the last 24 hours. Meta (formerly Facebook) is expanding within the crypto ecosystem, where they recently announced...
decrypt.co

Are Elon Musk’s Crypto Plans for Twitter Changing?

Dogecoin fans banked on Twitter integration ahead, but a planned crypto wallet is reportedly “on pause” after Musk’s takeover. A planned crypto wallet is reportedly on hold at Twitter after Elon Musk’s takeover of the company. Musk previously teased Dogecoin integration into Twitter and told employees...
decrypt.co

What Is MASK and What Does It Have to Do With Elon Musk and Twitter?

Mask Network jumped 249% this week as Binance added it to its “Bluebird” index and speculators bet on a potential integration with Twitter. There’s a little-known coin, outside of the top 100 by market cap, that’s become Crypto Twitter’s latest obsession—and it just so happens to rhyme with a certain billionaire tech guru.
NBC News

Celebrities are starting to leave Twitter. Here's a running list.

Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter has some in Hollywood heading for the exit. "Grey's Anatomy" creator Shonda Rhimes and others in the entertainment industry say they plan to quit the platform now that it is owned by Musk, a self-proclaimed "free speech absolutist" who has vowed to make sweeping changes — including potentially reversing the ban on former President Donald Trump.
Business Insider

Jack Dorsey just saved Elon Musk about $1 billion by rolling over his shares of Twitter into a stake in the new private company

Jack Dorsey will continue to hold a stake in Twitter under the new ownership of Elon Musk. Dorsey agreed to rollover his remaining 2.4% stake in the company he co-founded to Musk's new holding company for Twitter, X Holdings I Inc., according to a new filing with the SEC. The value of Dorsey's roughly 18 million shares is a little over $1 billion, according to the filing. That represents money that Musk did not have to come up with to acquire the company.
Newsweek

Every Advertiser to Pull Out of Twitter Since Musk's Takeover—Full List

Since Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter last week, at least six major companies have stopped advertising on the platform over concerns about how the billionaire will affect content moderation policies on the app. During the rocky process of acquiring the platform, marked by U-turns, controversies, and lawsuits, Musk pledged to...
Rolling Stone

Right-Wingers Are Already Turning on Elon Musk

Just six days into Elon Musk’s reign over Twitter, prominent conservative pundits and commentators who lauded his acquisition of the platform as an opportunity to reshape it in their own image have started to turn on the Tesla billionaire. On Friday, Musk announced that content moderation decisions would be...
FLORIDA STATE
cryptoglobe.com

$MATIC: Crypto Analyst Gives Multiple Reasons to Be Bullish on Polygon

On Monday (7 November 2022), Australian crypto investor and analyst Miles Deutscher explained why he is so bullish on $MATIC, the governance and utility token of the Polygon network. Polygon is “a decentralised Ethereum scaling platform that enables developers to build scalable user-friendly dApps with low transaction fees without ever...

Comments / 0

Community Policy