West Hollywood, CA

Kimora Lee Simmons Makes a Fierce Arrival in Caged Dress & Strappy Sandals at amfAR Los Angeles Gala with Ming Lee Simmons

By Amina Ayoud
 2 days ago
Kimora Lee Simmons attended the 2022 amfAR Los Angeles Gala yesterday held at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, Calif.

The model, who arrived with her daughter Ming Lee Simmons , wore an asymmetrical dress with a lace corset top and sharp sandal heels.

Kimora’s dress was made of black fabric with see-through details. The garment had a high-low skirt that transitioned into a floor-length train along with a caged black bodice with a singular off-the-shoulder sleeve. The star accessorized with plenty of jewelry.

The mom of five strapped on silver sandals with stiletto-style heels that effectively elevated the 47-year-old’s outfit, while offering her some extra inches. Often defined by long straps that wrap around the ankle and up the leg for security, strappy sandals are a popular choice paired alongside shorter dresses and other silhouettes that showcase legs. Many celebrities were spotted wearing sandal heels like Simmons’ on Thursday night, proving to be a popular choice when worn with formal wear.

Simmons has impressively forged her own path within the industry, thanks to her personal design endeavors with her brand Baby Phat. The offshoot of “Phat Farm” re-launched in 2019 and has since gone on to collaborate with Puma .

The 12th annual 2022 amfAR Gala is a star-studded gathering aimed towards a continued mission for finding a cure for HIV/AIDS crisis. The gala saw stars like Kelly Rowland, Ryan Murphy, and Chelsea Handler attend with musical performances by the likes of Tinashe, Madison Beer, and Aloe Blacc. Since 1985, amfAR has invested nearly $600 million in its programs and has awarded more than 3,500 grants to research teams worldwide. Last year’s event helped raise over $1.7 million for amfAR’s HIV/AIDS research programs.

PHOTOS : See all the red carpet arrivals for the 2022 amfAR Gala .

