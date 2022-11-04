ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Offensive coaches have ties to Canada, not Tomlin

By Andrew Limberg
 2 days ago

When, and at this point, if Matt Canada is fired by the Pittsburgh Steelers it’s going to be a complete overhaul of the offense.

During his weekly visit with Cook & Joe on Friday, the Post-Gazette’s Ray Fittipaldo said Canada’s coaching tree is deeply embedded within the offense.

“The issue the Steelers going to have after the season ends, and if they make that move, the way we all think they’ll make that move by firing Matt Canada the day after the season ends, Matt Canada went out and hired is own receivers coach, He worked with Frisman Jackson before,” said Fittipaldo.

Canada also got offensive line coach Pat Meyer.

The running backs coach Eddie Faulkner is a Matt Canada guy.

“When Mike Tomlin decided to bring Matt Canada back at the end of last season, he doubled down, he went all in, he let Matt Canada go out and sign Frisman Jackson and Pat Meyer and I just think this is something Mike Tomlin is going to have to live with for the rest of the season,” said Fittipaldo.

The Steelers head coach doesn’t have any ties to any of those coaches, so it it’s all Matt Canada.

“Mike Tomlin goes to Matt Canada and says, ‘Matt, who do you feel comfortable working with, obviously didn’t work out between you and Adrian Klemm and Chris Morgan’.”

Klemm left in the middle of last season for the University of Oregon and Morgan finished out the season.

Fittipaldo says ultimately it was Tomlin that did the interview and hiring but doesn’t think Tomlin did much in the way looking into the candidates.

If Canada gets fired in the middle of the season, a lot of coaches may also be leaving with him.

usually when a coordinator if fired, a couple coaches will stick around but it looks like when Canada's time comes it will be a clean sweep.

