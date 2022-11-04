ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Joanna Gaines Kilz Paint Collection Is Inspired By a Castle She Renovated

There's nothing more transformative than a thick coat of paint. Whether you’re swathing too bright white walls in a warm-toned beige or painting the ceiling a glossy shade of aquamarine, you’d be amazed at what a new hue can do for your walls. The only problem? There are a lot (read: thousands) of paint colors to choose from, so picking the right one for your space can be a bit of a challenge. That’s where Joanna Gaines comes in.
TEXAS STATE
Designer Genevieve Gorder's Tips For Selecting Paint Colors

Choosing paint colors for your home can be a nerve-wracking experience. Do you go with the warm-toned gray to create a sense of coziness or a cool-toned gray to brighten up the space? Maybe your room is filled with neutrals, and you want to add a pop of color but aren't sure how pigmented it should be. Yes, all these questions flood our brains to the point where we surrender to a basic coat of white paint and call it a day. However, we believe you can avoid creating a bland design by following the tips of interior designer Genevieve Gorder.
Are accent walls out of style? This is how designers are using them in 2022 and beyond

We’ve seen accent walls so often in the past decade that, ironically, they seem to have blended into the crowd of interior trends. Accent walls made their debut in the early naughties as a low-risk color investment, allowing people to experiment with bright colors and patterns in a failsafe way. At the time, they seemed like a passing fad, but decades on, they’re still hanging on; but is it by a thread?
Nate Berkus Shows How You Can Use Outdoor Furniture Inside

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Nate Berkus is not one for trends. In fact, the fan-favorite designer often puts his own spin on classic design elements that will never go out of fashion. From distinctive marble to checkered floors, Berkus is a fan of bold, timeless styles and his newly-renovated New York City home — which he shares with husband Jeremiah Brent and their two children — showcases this perfectly.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Tips For Designing A Maximalist Bedroom

Maximalism is a trend as old as time, but it's been particularly popular over the past few years, via The Spruce. The days of entirely white rooms that look like no one lives there have made way for spaces with every inch decorated and packed with style. Younger folks have been embracing this. Dawn Cook, co-owner of BLDC Design told The Spruce, "Maximalism became a way to define an eclectic home with a chaotic array of colors, prints, objects, and textures in a single space." Cook says that with the help of so many folks sharing decorating inspiration online, "consumers fell in love with overly saturated and overly appointed images of rooms in a kaleidoscope of design."
5 home renovation projects you should never DIY according to Bolster

Do-it-yourself projects, or DIY, can be a fun and cost-effective way to refresh your home—but some things are best left to the professionals. Many people think they can save money but fail to consider the skill level and time commitment required. It’s important to be realistic about your abilities and tolerance for risk. You may decide it’s not worth an unfavorable aesthetic result, or things going wrong in the future, or simply the amount of time to complete your project is enough to hire a professional to ensure it turns out exactly how you envisioned.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
A Trio of Design Talents Turn a Once-Trendy Bathroom Timeless—With a Twist

When a family moved into their home in Washington, D.C.’s Capitol Hill neighborhood, they knew the interiors didn’t reflect their style. Built in 1908, the Victorian home had been “stripped of its original character” and filled with “trendy modern farmhouse elements” that included rustic shiplap, says interior designer Sara Swabb of Storie Collective. With the help of Tanya Smith-Shiflett of Unique Kitchens & Baths and builder Cann Construction, the team gave it a loving and timeless refresh—especially in the primary bathroom.
WASHINGTON, DC
Designing Your Home With a Coastal Vibe

For many of us, the coast is the embodiment of relaxation. The sound of waves crashing against the shore, the smell of salt in the air, and the feel of sand between our toes all help to create a sense of calm. So it’s no wonder that so many of us are drawn to decor that evokes these feelings. A coastal interior design aesthetic can be described as a laid-back, beach-inspired look that incorporates natural elements and light colors. The good news for homeowners is that there are plenty of places where you can look for advice and inspiration to create a coastal mood in your home. If you want to learn more, keep reading to find out how to design your home with a coastal vibe.
Quirky English House—With a Dash of Japanese Minka—Lists for Nearly £6 Million

“Part Japanese, part medieval cloister, part Roman villa”—that’s how host Kevin McCloud described this property on the Channel 4 home-building and renovation show “Grand Designs.”. Now, the architectural amalgamation, otherwise known as Abbey Orchard House, is on the market for £5.95 million (US$6.8 million). The...
