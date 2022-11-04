Read full article on original website
saturdaytradition.com
Wisconsin football drops uniforms for showdown with Maryland
Wisconsin unveiled the uniforms the team will sport in Week 10 against Maryland. The Badgers will be wearing red jerseys and red pants. The uniforms are topped off by the traditional white helmet with red Wisconsin ‘W’. The red jerseys have white numbers and names. The Badgers have...
saturdaytradition.com
saturdaytradition.com
Indiana basketball preview: 10 things to know (and a prediction) for 2022-23 season
Indiana is almost universally the preseason pick to win the Big Ten this season. The reason is simple: The Hoosiers 3 All-Big Ten caliber players in Trayce Jackson-Davis, the conference’s preseason Player of the Year, fellow big Race Thompson and point guard Xavier Johnson, plus experienced role players and potential freshman star Jalen Hood-Schifino.
saturdaytradition.com
Indiana has pitiful attendance ahead of Week 10 Penn State matchup
Indiana is playing host to No. 16 Penn State in Week 10, and Hoosier fans did not show up in droves. Rich Scarcella of Reading Eagle showcased a picture of Memorial Stadium 30 minutes before kickoff. Memorial Stadium has a capacity of over 52,000, and from the picture, it looks to be about a third of the way full.
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan leads country as lone team accomplishing 1 dominant game control stat
Michigan actually struggled early on against Rutgers, believe it or not. At halftime, the Wolverines trailed the Scarlet Knights by a 17-14 score after a blocked punt and pair of missed field goals. Fortunately, it did not take long for Jim Harbaugh’s squad to turn things around. The Michigan defense...
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan football drops uniforms for B1G East battle with Rutgers in Week 10
The uniforms for Saturday’s game with Rutgers were released by Michigan on its social media page. The Wolverines will be in Piscataway, New Jersey in Week 10. Michigan will be suiting up in all-white jerseys and pants. The helmets will still have the same maize and blue that the team is known for. The socks will also be maize-colored.
saturdaytradition.com
With Illinois and Purdue laying eggs, the B1G West is a big, wide-open mess
The Big Ten West is saving its biggest mess for last. Or next-to-last, anyway. With 3 weeks remaining in the regular season of what is expected to be the penultimate season of B1G divisional play, 5 teams maintain a legitimate shot at representing the division in the Big Ten championship game. Illinois has a tenuous 1-game lead over Purdue, Iowa, Wisconsin and Minnesota.
saturdaytradition.com
Nick Herbig endorses Jim Leonhard, admits surprise at delayed decision on Wisconsin vacancy
Nick Herbig thinks Wisconsin should already have its man in interim head coach Jim Leonhard. Leonhard became the Badgers DC in 2017, replacing Justin Wilcox, who moved on to serve as the head coach at California. Following the firing of head coach Paul Chryst in October, Leonhard took over as interim head coach. Leonhard has led Wisconsin to a 3-1 record under his direction, with an OT loss to Michigan State as the only blemish since his takeover.
saturdaytradition.com
Windy conditions for Ohio State-Northwestern matchup produces laughable kicking attempt
Ohio State and Northwestern are playing in conditions that will make it incredibly difficult for kickers. Reports are that the teams could be dealing with wind gusts up to 40 MPH. Buckeyes kicker Noah Ruggles was practicing field goals before the game and quickly realized how much of a factor...
saturdaytradition.com
Illinois football: Illini fans, now is not the time to jump ship.
Disappointing? Sure. Time for panic? Not a chance. Yes, Illinois’ 23-15 loss at home to Michigan State was unexpected. Even gut-wrenching. The Illini had a chance to put a big gap between themselves and any challengers in the B1G West with a win. It didn’t happen. Back to square one .
saturdaytradition.com
Mel Tucker leads all FBS coaches in key stat over past 4 seasons
Mel Tucker collected his 4th road win against ranked teams in 4 years as Michigan State upset No. 16 Illinois on Saturday. The Spartans were able to keep their bowl eligibility hopes alive on Saturday, while the win was enough to set Tucker apart as the coach with the most road wins against ranked teams in the FBS over that 4-year time span.
saturdaytradition.com
CBB analyst includes 2 B1G programs on list of top 10 fanbases across college basketball
College basketball season starts Monday and some programs around the B1G are preparing for a run at the National Title in early April. Ahead of the first week of college basketball, Andy Katz released his rankings for the 10 best and most passionate fanbases in America, including 2 B1G programs on the list – Indiana and Illinois.
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day dials up painful analogy for blustery conditions during OSU's Week 10 win
Ryan Day and Ohio State escaped Evanston unscathed with a 21-7 win over Northwestern. However, it was not a particularly fun afternoon for the Buckeyes. The conditions clearly bothered quarterback CJ Stroud and the offense throughout the game. After the win, Day had an interesting comparison for the afternoon. According...
saturdaytradition.com
Kirk Cousins delivers familiar tagline following comeback win over Washington Commanders
Kirk Cousins is in the middle of one of the best team starts of his NFL career with the Minnesota Vikings. Entering Sunday’s road game against the Washington Commanders, Cousins and the Vikings were 6-1. For much of the game, it looked like Minnesota would be held in check...
saturdaytradition.com
College GameDay reveals familiar Week 11 location
College GameDay is heading back to Austin, Texas for a matchup between the Longhorns and TCU. The crew makes its return trip to the Lone Star State with major College Football Playoff implications on the line. TCU is a perfect 9-0 on the season, fighting for a spot in the...
saturdaytradition.com
Santa Ono, Michigan president, trolls OSU's Week 10 performance with hopeful forecast for The Game
Santa Ono is president of Michigan and is certainly looking forward to the season-ending rivalry with Ohio State. Ono even addressed the struggles of the Buckeyes in Week 10. Those struggles included Ohio State being held to 21 points in a road win vs. Northwestern. It’s undeniable the weather played a factor in that game with heavy rain and gusty winds making it near-impossible for either team to throw the football.
saturdaytradition.com
College football betting lines: Updated spreads released for B1G's Week 11 slate
Ohio State (-38) vs. Indiana. Several of these conference matchups are expected to be blowouts, with Ohio State and Michigan both favored by multiple TDs. Illinois vs. Purdue and Wisconsin vs. Iowa are both projected to be tight games. Illinois and Purdue are fighting for the top spot in the B1G West, while Iowa and Wisconsin are fighting to stay alive in the division.
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska coaching search: CFB analyst names top candidates for Huskers job following Week 10
Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports recently provided an update on the Nebraska HC search. The Huskers are expected to be one of the top available HC jobs after firing Scott Frost back in September. Feldman listed 4 candidates who would reportedly interest the Huskers, including Matt Rhule, Jeff Monken, Bill...
saturdaytradition.com
Rapid Reaction: Down 3 starting offensive linemen, Penn State still manhandles Indiana
Sean Clifford continued to pile up career stats and Penn State dominated in all phases despite playing with a patched together offensive line, powering past Indiana on a blustery day in Bloomington. With true freshman Drew Shelton subbing in at left tackle, Penn State (7-2, 4-2) cruised past Indiana 45-14...
