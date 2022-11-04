ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onondaga County, NY

Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office receives grants to combat substance abuse

By Clare Normoyle
 2 days ago

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office has been awarded a $1.3 million federal grant in support of justice-involved individuals with substance use disorder.
According to the Onondaga County Sherriff’s Office, over 6,000 individuals are taken into custody with their office annually, with an average incarceration period of 28 days.

The current average daily population is approximately 530 incarcerated individuals. An estimated 40% of individuals taken into custody have indicators of a substance use disorder, of which the office estimates that 30% are clinically appropriate for medication-assisted treatment ( MAT ).

With a rise in opioid abuse and related deaths, in 2016, the Sheriff’s Office began building a MAT program.

In an effort to better the program, the Sheriff’s Office began to explore available funding opportunities to help with building a strong coordination between in-custody and community-based treatment centers.

These centers would include a peer recovery support service for individuals leaving jail and transitioning back into the community.

The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office applied for the Comprehensive Opioid, Stimulant and Substance Abuse Site-based program ( COSSAP ) grant and the U.S. Department of Justice’s Bureau of Justice Assistance ( BJA ) awarded the Sheriff’s Office with 1.3 million dollars.

The funding from this grant will be used to create partnerships with researchers to assist with ongoing problem analysis, identification of evidence-based responses, strategic planning of interventions, implementation assessment and an impact evaluation.

WSYR NewsChannel 9

WSYR NewsChannel 9

