Read full article on original website
Related
saturdaytradition.com
Penn State soccer stuns top-seeded Michigan State for 2022 B1G Tournament title
Penn State soccer may have entered the 2022 B1G Tournament as a 6-seed. However, the Nittany Lions are bringing a title back to Happy Valley after stunning No. 1 seeded Michigan State Sunday afternoon. It didn’t take long for the Spartans to open the scoring, going up 1-0 in the...
saturdaytradition.com
Indiana has pitiful attendance ahead of Week 10 Penn State matchup
Indiana is playing host to No. 16 Penn State in Week 10, and Hoosier fans did not show up in droves. Rich Scarcella of Reading Eagle showcased a picture of Memorial Stadium 30 minutes before kickoff. Memorial Stadium has a capacity of over 52,000, and from the picture, it looks to be about a third of the way full.
saturdaytradition.com
Rapid Reaction: Down 3 starting offensive linemen, Penn State still manhandles Indiana
Sean Clifford continued to pile up career stats and Penn State dominated in all phases despite playing with a patched together offensive line, powering past Indiana on a blustery day in Bloomington. With true freshman Drew Shelton subbing in at left tackle, Penn State (7-2, 4-2) cruised past Indiana 45-14...
Comments / 0