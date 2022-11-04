ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaytradition.com

Indiana has pitiful attendance ahead of Week 10 Penn State matchup

Indiana is playing host to No. 16 Penn State in Week 10, and Hoosier fans did not show up in droves. Rich Scarcella of Reading Eagle showcased a picture of Memorial Stadium 30 minutes before kickoff. Memorial Stadium has a capacity of over 52,000, and from the picture, it looks to be about a third of the way full.
BLOOMINGTON, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy