ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Park, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

Midnight Madness returns to downtown Ann Arbor in early December

ANN ARBOR – Knock out holiday shopping early this year with Midnight Madness in downtown Ann Arbor on Friday, Dec. 2. Tree Town businesses and restaurants will be open late during the annual event offering event discounts, specials, bonus gift cards, giveaways and free gifts. Midnight Madness shoppers will...
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Cafe, wine shop, pop-ups & more - this Ann Arbor community hub has it all

The building at 1928 Packard Street in Ann Arbor was the home of the Big Ten Party store for decades, but since 2019 it has been evolving into a bustling community hub. With a European-style cafe, a wine store, and several rotating pop-ups, there is a lot going on at YORK in Ann Arbor. It’s no wonder. Co-owner Tommy York has a wide range of experience in the food industry.
ANN ARBOR, MI
103.3 WKFR

There’s A Winter Festival Coming To Downtown Detroit

Fall seems to have come and gone quicker than we could process that it was here and prepare for the leaves to fall. Sweater weather has been very inconsistent as the temperatures have been up and down, not feeling like a normal Michigan Fall. With Thanksgiving just a few weeks away, Winter is approaching much faster than all of us are ready to admit.
DETROIT, MI
michiganchronicle.com

Bedrock, Gilbert Family Foundation Announce the Return of the Downtown Detroit Markets and Cadillac Lodge

Bedrock and the Gilbert Family Foundation (GFF) unveil plans for the return of the Downtown Detroit Markets and Cadillac Lodge providing Detroiters with a seasonal, fun, and immersive experience. Beginning Thursday, November 10, eighteen local businesses, the majority of which are BIPOC or female-owned, will pop up in Cadillac Square to provide residents, Southeast Michigan visitors and out-of-town travelers with engaging and diverse retail opportunities. The Downtown Detroit Markets, funded by the Gilbert Family Foundation and managed with support from Bedrock and the Downtown Detroit Partnership, will be open through the end of 2022.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Ford sells Dearborn office building to developer eyeing mixed-use plans

Ford Motor Co. this week sold its Regent Court office building in Dearborn to a local real-estate developer who is planning a mixed-use redevelopment of the property. Mike Shehadi, CEO of Farmington Hills-based pharmacy company PharmaScript, confirmed Friday that he purchased the building at 16800 Executive Plaza Dr. In the coming months, he plans to come up with a concrete redevelopment plan and financing to convert the roughly 670,000-square-foot office building and the 34-acre property on which it's located (which Shehadi also owns) into a mixed-use site.
DEARBORN, MI
seenthemagazine.com

Things to do in Metro Detroit this Weekend 11/4 - 11/6

Enjoy a family friendly hayride through the trails of Heritage Park this weekend. Rides leave every 30 minutes from 5:30 to 7:30 pm (last ride leaves at 7 pm). After the ride you can buy cider and s'more kits for $1 each to roast around the campfire. The Nature Center will also be open until 7 pm. Tickets are $5 and must be purchased in advance.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Flooding concerns spark lawsuit by community members in Dearborn

DEARBORN, Mich. – A neighborhood disagreement has a Dearborn community divided over concerns about flooding. A group of longtime residents on Cherry Hill Street have taken legal action concerning a new house being built across the street. Mike Shehadi, the new homeowner named in the lawsuit, is building on...
DEARBORN, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Ann Arbor named No. 11 best city to live in for 2023

ANN ARBOR – Tree Town has done it again. The Michigan city has made U.S. News & World Report’s 150 Best Places to Live in the U.S. in 2022-2023 list. Coming in at number 11, Ann Arbor is known as a charming midwest college town with a busy downtown, cultural destinations, events and businesses.
ANN ARBOR, MI
CBS Detroit

Portion of I-94 to close in Detroit this weekend for bridge work

(CBS DETROIT) - A portion of I-94 will be closed this weekend as crews will be setting bridge beams on the Grand River Avenue overpass. The new Grand River Overpass is replacing the original structure that was built in 1952.According to MDOT officials, the work on this bridge is a $14.6 million project and is scheduled to be complete in spring 2023.This work will require the closure of westbound I-94 from I-75 to I-96. The closure will begin at 9 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4, and is expected to reopen at 5 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 7.MDOT officials say westbound I-94 will be detoured via southbound I-75 and westbound I-96 back to westbound I-94. 
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Dearborn designer launches new clothing line for hijabi women

DEARBORN, Mich. – A Dearborn designer has launched a new clothing line for hijabi women. Nawal Alsaeed is stitching her designer dreams from her living room. “Growing up Muslim and proud I often felt forgotten by fashion houses,” Nawal Alsaeed said. The mother of three launched her clothing...
DEARBORN, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy