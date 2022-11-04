Read full article on original website
ClickOnDetroit.com
Midnight Madness returns to downtown Ann Arbor in early December
ANN ARBOR – Knock out holiday shopping early this year with Midnight Madness in downtown Ann Arbor on Friday, Dec. 2. Tree Town businesses and restaurants will be open late during the annual event offering event discounts, specials, bonus gift cards, giveaways and free gifts. Midnight Madness shoppers will...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Cafe, wine shop, pop-ups & more - this Ann Arbor community hub has it all
The building at 1928 Packard Street in Ann Arbor was the home of the Big Ten Party store for decades, but since 2019 it has been evolving into a bustling community hub. With a European-style cafe, a wine store, and several rotating pop-ups, there is a lot going on at YORK in Ann Arbor. It’s no wonder. Co-owner Tommy York has a wide range of experience in the food industry.
There’s A Winter Festival Coming To Downtown Detroit
Fall seems to have come and gone quicker than we could process that it was here and prepare for the leaves to fall. Sweater weather has been very inconsistent as the temperatures have been up and down, not feeling like a normal Michigan Fall. With Thanksgiving just a few weeks away, Winter is approaching much faster than all of us are ready to admit.
rcocweb.org
CONSTRUCTION ON ORCHARD LAKE ROAD, 13 MILE TO 14 MILE RD IN FARMINGTON HILLS, IS COMPLETE
The Road Commission for Oakland County (RCOC), in partnership with the City of Farmington Hills, is pleased to announce that Orchard Lake Road, from 13 Mile Road to 14 Mile Road, is fully open to traffic. Since late March, Orchard Lake Road was partially closed to traffic for a reconstruction...
michiganchronicle.com
Bedrock, Gilbert Family Foundation Announce the Return of the Downtown Detroit Markets and Cadillac Lodge
Bedrock and the Gilbert Family Foundation (GFF) unveil plans for the return of the Downtown Detroit Markets and Cadillac Lodge providing Detroiters with a seasonal, fun, and immersive experience. Beginning Thursday, November 10, eighteen local businesses, the majority of which are BIPOC or female-owned, will pop up in Cadillac Square to provide residents, Southeast Michigan visitors and out-of-town travelers with engaging and diverse retail opportunities. The Downtown Detroit Markets, funded by the Gilbert Family Foundation and managed with support from Bedrock and the Downtown Detroit Partnership, will be open through the end of 2022.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Cause of fire in golf cart barn at Plum Hollow Country Club in Southfield under investigation
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Firefighters put out a fire at Plum Hollow Country Club in Southfield on Sunday morning. The call about flames seen near 8 Mile and Lahser roads came in at around 6:30 a.m. Fire crews searched the area and found the fire was coming from the country club’s golf cart barn.
Detroit News
Ford sells Dearborn office building to developer eyeing mixed-use plans
Ford Motor Co. this week sold its Regent Court office building in Dearborn to a local real-estate developer who is planning a mixed-use redevelopment of the property. Mike Shehadi, CEO of Farmington Hills-based pharmacy company PharmaScript, confirmed Friday that he purchased the building at 16800 Executive Plaza Dr. In the coming months, he plans to come up with a concrete redevelopment plan and financing to convert the roughly 670,000-square-foot office building and the 34-acre property on which it's located (which Shehadi also owns) into a mixed-use site.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: 3 major Metro Detroit freeway closures happening this weekend -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. What to know about 3 major freeway closures this weekend on I-94 and I-75 in Metro Detroit. There are several closures happening this weekend that...
seenthemagazine.com
Things to do in Metro Detroit this Weekend 11/4 - 11/6
Enjoy a family friendly hayride through the trails of Heritage Park this weekend. Rides leave every 30 minutes from 5:30 to 7:30 pm (last ride leaves at 7 pm). After the ride you can buy cider and s'more kits for $1 each to roast around the campfire. The Nature Center will also be open until 7 pm. Tickets are $5 and must be purchased in advance.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Flooding concerns spark lawsuit by community members in Dearborn
DEARBORN, Mich. – A neighborhood disagreement has a Dearborn community divided over concerns about flooding. A group of longtime residents on Cherry Hill Street have taken legal action concerning a new house being built across the street. Mike Shehadi, the new homeowner named in the lawsuit, is building on...
News of Sterling Heights Lakeside Mall Renovation Leads To Mis-Leading News
Recent news that Lakeside Mall in Sterling Heights would be getting a major $1 Billion renovation that includes over 2,800 multi-family apartments including 750 for senior housing, nearly 150,000 square feet of retail and dining (in addition to the existing 400,000,) 60,000 square feet of office space and a 120-room hotel, according to the City of Sterling Heights.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ann Arbor named No. 11 best city to live in for 2023
ANN ARBOR – Tree Town has done it again. The Michigan city has made U.S. News & World Report’s 150 Best Places to Live in the U.S. in 2022-2023 list. Coming in at number 11, Ann Arbor is known as a charming midwest college town with a busy downtown, cultural destinations, events and businesses.
Family Owned Detroit Bakery Voted Best Chocolate Chip Cookies in State
The holiday season will surely have you indulging in all those delicious seasonal treats. From now until January, the name of the game is eating, so why not be sure to include the best chocolate chip cookies in Michigan on the menu?. Chocolate chip cookies seem to be the mainstay...
Local attorney charged in murder of well-known Oak Park jeweler
A local attorney has now been charged following the murder of a well-known jeweler in metro Detroit.
Portion of I-94 to close in Detroit this weekend for bridge work
(CBS DETROIT) - A portion of I-94 will be closed this weekend as crews will be setting bridge beams on the Grand River Avenue overpass. The new Grand River Overpass is replacing the original structure that was built in 1952.According to MDOT officials, the work on this bridge is a $14.6 million project and is scheduled to be complete in spring 2023.This work will require the closure of westbound I-94 from I-75 to I-96. The closure will begin at 9 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4, and is expected to reopen at 5 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 7.MDOT officials say westbound I-94 will be detoured via southbound I-75 and westbound I-96 back to westbound I-94.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Dearborn designer launches new clothing line for hijabi women
DEARBORN, Mich. – A Dearborn designer has launched a new clothing line for hijabi women. Nawal Alsaeed is stitching her designer dreams from her living room. “Growing up Muslim and proud I often felt forgotten by fashion houses,” Nawal Alsaeed said. The mother of three launched her clothing...
fox2detroit.com
Relationship workshop for couples and singles in Southfield
Comedian Mic Larry joined us in-studio to discuss the upcoming "You're a match, now what" workshop. It will be Saturday, November 12, 2022 at the Hilton Garden Inn in Southfield from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. You can find tickets on EventBrite.
$1 million Powerball ticket sold at Detroit deli, but jackpot swells to just under $2 billion
While no one struck it big and the Powerball jackpot moved to $1.9 billion, someone in Detroit is $1 million richer after buying a ticket with all five white balls.
ClickOnDetroit.com
41-year-old Farmington Hills man struck, killed while putting gas in vehicle on I-75 exit ramp
A 41-year-old Farmington Hills man was struck and killed while putting gas in his vehicle on the 8 Mile Road exit ramp of northbound I-75. The incident happened at 2:20 a.m. on Sunday. The Farmington Hills man had run out of gas and was blocking the right lane of the 8 Mile Road exit ramp.
Take a Peek Inside This Abandoned Movie Theater in Allen Park
A once popular movie theater in Allen Park now sits empty and abandoned like something out of an apocalyptic movie. The Allen Park Theater was built in the 1940s and at one time was filled with moviegoers and the smell of popcorn in the air. Now the theater sits dark and empty since closing its doors in 2019.
