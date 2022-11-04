ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaytradition.com

Bret Bielema throws shade at Michigan State for perceived injury issues in Week 10

Bret Bielema appears to believe that Michigan State used fake injuries to slow down the momentum of the game against the Illini on Saturday. The Illinois head coach joked after the game that the Spartans set a record for the most number of injuries in a game. Bielema also noted that all the Michigan State players who were seemingly injured all returned to the game.
EAST LANSING, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Paul Finebaum explains his updated top 4 after a wild Week 10

What an insane week of college football that was, right?. Three teams in the top 7 fell, but both B1G powerhouses remain at the top despite some scary close calls against Northwestern and Rutgers. Still, getting out a that week with a W is all that matters. Paul Finebaum joined...
ILLINOIS STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Justin Fields' play vs. Dolphins elicits perfect reaction from Miami HC Mike McDaniel

Justin Fields had a stellar day as the Bears take on the Dolphins at Soldier Field in Chicago. Fields, a former Ohio State Buckeye standout, was 17-for-28 with 123 yards and 3 TDs. The QB has also rushed for 178 yards on 15 carries, and 1 TD, averaging 11.9 yards per carry. With those stats, Fields became the only player in NFL history w/ 3+ passing TD and 140+ rushing yards in a game.
CHICAGO, IL
saturdaytradition.com

Blake Corum comments on 'stout' red zone defense from Rutgers

Blake Corum praised the red zone defense of Rutgers after Michigan’s Week 10 victory. The Wolverines had trouble scoring in the 1st half, scoring 14 in the 1st quarter and 0 in the 2nd. After the game, Corum was asked why the Wolverine’s offense had trouble punching it into the end zone.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
saturdaytradition.com

Legendary Boilermaker DT dies at the age of 72

Dave Butz, former Purdue defensive tackle and Super Bowl champion, has passed at the age of 72. Tom Dienhart of On3 Sports reported on the news. Butz began his career at Purdue in 1969, where he began an All-Big Ten and All-American campaign that earned him the 5th overall pick with the St. Louis Cardinals in the 1973 NFL draft.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
saturdaytradition.com

Rashan Gary receives disappointing injury update, per report

Rashan Gary, a Green Bay Packers defender and former standout at Michigan, could have played his last game of the 2022-23 season on Sunday. During Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions, Gary is believed to have torn his ACL during the 15-9 defeat, per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN and NFL insider Ian Rapoport. Gary left Sunday’s game on crutches with a right knee injury and will be undergoing an MRI to determine the full scope of the injury. If the MRI shows more damage to his knee, it could end the remainder of the season for Gary.
GREEN BAY, WI
saturdaytradition.com

Mel Tucker leads all FBS coaches in key stat over past 4 seasons

Mel Tucker collected his 4th road win against ranked teams in 4 years as Michigan State upset No. 16 Illinois on Saturday. The Spartans were able to keep their bowl eligibility hopes alive on Saturday, while the win was enough to set Tucker apart as the coach with the most road wins against ranked teams in the FBS over that 4-year time span.
EAST LANSING, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Report names current, former head coaches being vetted by Nebraska for head coaching vacancy

Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts has created a short list of coaches to potentially fill the coaching vacancy. According to John Brice of Football Scoop, the coaches on the list being vetted for the vacancy are former Baylor Bears and Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule, former TCU Horned Frogs head coach Gary Patterson, and Army Black Knights head coach Jeff Monken.
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy