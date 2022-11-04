Read full article on original website
Related
saturdaytradition.com
Tom Brady rallies Tampa Bay Buccaneers, throws game-winning TD in closing seconds vs. Rams
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have struggled through the 2022 season. And for much of Sunday’s game, it looked like the Los Angeles Rams were going to send Tampa Bay to another disappointing loss. Fortunately, Brady rallied the troops. After getting one more crack on offense, Brady...
saturdaytradition.com
Bret Bielema throws shade at Michigan State for perceived injury issues in Week 10
Bret Bielema appears to believe that Michigan State used fake injuries to slow down the momentum of the game against the Illini on Saturday. The Illinois head coach joked after the game that the Spartans set a record for the most number of injuries in a game. Bielema also noted that all the Michigan State players who were seemingly injured all returned to the game.
saturdaytradition.com
Paul Finebaum explains his updated top 4 after a wild Week 10
What an insane week of college football that was, right?. Three teams in the top 7 fell, but both B1G powerhouses remain at the top despite some scary close calls against Northwestern and Rutgers. Still, getting out a that week with a W is all that matters. Paul Finebaum joined...
saturdaytradition.com
PJ Fleck addresses injury status of Tanner Morgan following second-half absencein Week 10
PJ Fleck addressed the injury to starting quarterback Tanner Morgan following the Week 10 win over Nebraska. In that game, Morgan missed all of the second half with backup QB Athan Kaliakmanis rallying the Gophers. Fleck did confirm after the game that Morgan is dealing with an injury. Per Fleck...
Years after building for the future, ‘the window is now’ for the Dolphins
That the question was even asked to Tua Tagovailoa showed how different these 2022 Dolphins may be from the iterations of recent years.
saturdaytradition.com
Justin Fields' play vs. Dolphins elicits perfect reaction from Miami HC Mike McDaniel
Justin Fields had a stellar day as the Bears take on the Dolphins at Soldier Field in Chicago. Fields, a former Ohio State Buckeye standout, was 17-for-28 with 123 yards and 3 TDs. The QB has also rushed for 178 yards on 15 carries, and 1 TD, averaging 11.9 yards per carry. With those stats, Fields became the only player in NFL history w/ 3+ passing TD and 140+ rushing yards in a game.
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Harbaugh updates the status of Roman Wilson, Ryan Hayes following win over Rutgers
Michigan struggled just slightly against Rutgers, but eventually regained composure and took care of business in the 2nd half. And on a day where top 10 teams were dropping like flies, that’s all you can ask for. The Wolverines should look even better next week against Nebraska. Starting WR...
saturdaytradition.com
Taylor Lewan, former Michigan OL, calls out Kirk Herbstreit for 'biased' top 4
Taylor Lewan was not happy with Kirk Herbstreit’s post-Week 10 rankings. Herbstreit, who is an Ohio State alumnus, ranked Ohio State at No. 2 and Michigan at No. 3. Lewan, who is a Michigan alumnus, thinks Herbstreit is letting his Buckeye bias show. Notably, the Buckeyes are coming off...
saturdaytradition.com
Blake Corum comments on 'stout' red zone defense from Rutgers
Blake Corum praised the red zone defense of Rutgers after Michigan’s Week 10 victory. The Wolverines had trouble scoring in the 1st half, scoring 14 in the 1st quarter and 0 in the 2nd. After the game, Corum was asked why the Wolverine’s offense had trouble punching it into the end zone.
saturdaytradition.com
Legendary Boilermaker DT dies at the age of 72
Dave Butz, former Purdue defensive tackle and Super Bowl champion, has passed at the age of 72. Tom Dienhart of On3 Sports reported on the news. Butz began his career at Purdue in 1969, where he began an All-Big Ten and All-American campaign that earned him the 5th overall pick with the St. Louis Cardinals in the 1973 NFL draft.
saturdaytradition.com
Rashan Gary receives disappointing injury update, per report
Rashan Gary, a Green Bay Packers defender and former standout at Michigan, could have played his last game of the 2022-23 season on Sunday. During Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions, Gary is believed to have torn his ACL during the 15-9 defeat, per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN and NFL insider Ian Rapoport. Gary left Sunday’s game on crutches with a right knee injury and will be undergoing an MRI to determine the full scope of the injury. If the MRI shows more damage to his knee, it could end the remainder of the season for Gary.
saturdaytradition.com
Greg McElroy blasts Ohio State for 'weather-dependent' offense following struggles vs. Northwestern
Greg McElroy weighed in on the Ohio State-Northwestern game on “Always College Football.”. On Monday morning McElroy did not hold back when discussing more of Ohio State’s offensive struggles during Saturday’s victory over Northwestern, 21-7. The Buckeyes struggled to move the ball offensively, dealing with a bout...
saturdaytradition.com
Mel Tucker leads all FBS coaches in key stat over past 4 seasons
Mel Tucker collected his 4th road win against ranked teams in 4 years as Michigan State upset No. 16 Illinois on Saturday. The Spartans were able to keep their bowl eligibility hopes alive on Saturday, while the win was enough to set Tucker apart as the coach with the most road wins against ranked teams in the FBS over that 4-year time span.
Week 9 picks: Who the experts are taking in Bears vs. Dolphins
The Chicago Bears (3-5) are hosting the Miami Dolphins (5-3) on Sunday, where the Bears are looking to get back in the win column. Chicago is coming off a 49-29 loss to the Dallas Cowboys (6-2), where all phases were clicking. Meanwhile, the Dolphins are coming off a narrow 31-27 victory over the Detroit Lions (1-6).
saturdaytradition.com
Report names current, former head coaches being vetted by Nebraska for head coaching vacancy
Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts has created a short list of coaches to potentially fill the coaching vacancy. According to John Brice of Football Scoop, the coaches on the list being vetted for the vacancy are former Baylor Bears and Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule, former TCU Horned Frogs head coach Gary Patterson, and Army Black Knights head coach Jeff Monken.
saturdaytradition.com
Kirk Cousins delivers familiar tagline following comeback win over Washington Commanders
Kirk Cousins is in the middle of one of the best team starts of his NFL career with the Minnesota Vikings. Entering Sunday’s road game against the Washington Commanders, Cousins and the Vikings were 6-1. For much of the game, it looked like Minnesota would be held in check...
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska coaching search: CFB analyst names top candidates for Huskers job following Week 10
Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports recently provided an update on the Nebraska HC search. The Huskers are expected to be one of the top available HC jobs after firing Scott Frost back in September. Feldman listed 4 candidates who would reportedly interest the Huskers, including Matt Rhule, Jeff Monken, Bill...
saturdaytradition.com
TJ Hockenson, former Iowa TE, notches first career catch with Minnesota Vikings
T.J. Hockenson is wasting no time in making an impact on his new team. Before the NFL Trade Deadline, Hockenson was traded from the Detroit Lions to the Minnesota Vikings. The Vikings’ Week 9 matchup with the Washington Commanders is Hockenson’s 1st game for his new team. The...
Kyle Dugger returns as Patriots name 8 inactive players for Week 9
The New England Patriots already expected to be shorthanded heading into Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts, and those feelings were proven true with the names on the list of inactives released ahead of the matchup. Wide receiver DeVante Parker and offensive linemen David Andrews and Marcus Cannon were...
Bills vs. Jets injury update: Buffalo gets some good news ahead of road game vs. AFC East rival
Orchard Park, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer re-injured his elbow in last week’s game against the Green Bay Packers and the team is already ruling him out for Sunday’s AFC East showdown with the New York Jets. But there is some good news. Linebacker Von...
Comments / 0