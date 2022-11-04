Rashan Gary, a Green Bay Packers defender and former standout at Michigan, could have played his last game of the 2022-23 season on Sunday. During Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions, Gary is believed to have torn his ACL during the 15-9 defeat, per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN and NFL insider Ian Rapoport. Gary left Sunday’s game on crutches with a right knee injury and will be undergoing an MRI to determine the full scope of the injury. If the MRI shows more damage to his knee, it could end the remainder of the season for Gary.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 3 HOURS AGO