In 1989, A Couple On A Date Witnessed An AbductionStill UnsolvedChattanooga, TN
USPS Suspends Service In TennesseeBryan DijkhuizenTennessee State
10 Things to Do in Chattanooga This November to Improve Your Mental HealthScott Ninneman @ Speaking BipolarChattanooga, TN
Harrison Bands Among 11 Georgia High School Units Traveling to Bands of America Regional ChampionshipsDeanLandHarrison, TN
franchising.com
Cicis Pizza in Chattanooga Welcomes New Ownership
Iconic Endless Pizza Buffet in Tennessee Now Under Ownership of Entrepreneurial Dream Team. November 07, 2022 // Franchising.com // CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Cicis Pizza announced today the new ownership of its Chattanooga restaurant with husband-and-wife duo Meg and Aaron Wasik, who officially took ownership of the location on August 16. Cicis has been a staple in the Chattanooga community for over 20 years under the previous ownership of Steve and Barbie Potts. Steve passed away earlier this year.
treksplorer.com
Where to Stay in Chattanooga, Tennessee: The Best Hotels & Areas
Loaded with historic landmarks and natural beauty, Chattanooga is one of Tennessee’s coolest urban travel destinations. And whether you’re traveling with kids, solo, or for a romantic getaway, there’s a perfect choice for where to stay in Chattanooga, TN. Although it’s only a medium-sized city, Chattanooga teems...
WTVC
Christmas Open House at The Barn Nursery
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Barn Nursery is an award-winning garden center and one of the largest in the Southeast. Top-quality shrubs, trees, vines, perennials, and annuals are displayed for your garden stroll. Conveniently located directly off the Interstate (exit 181) in Chattanooga, it is home to the Pottery Outlet, a gift shop, home decor, and a marvelous greenhouse. The Barn Nursery is gearing up for its big Christmas Open House going on this weekend November 5th and 6.
eastridgenewsonline.com
ERPD Arrests Oct. 31-Nov. 6
PROBATIONARY CAPIAS (POSS OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA) Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s) ALIAS CAPIAS (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CAN. FORFEITURE CAPIAS (DRIVING ON REVOKED 2ND) BARBEREE, JUSTIN DWAYNE. 401 WOOD CREEK DR ROSSVILLE, 30741. Age at Arrest: 31 years old. Arresting Agency: East Ridge. ALIAS CAPIAS (FORGERY) POSSESSION...
10 Things to Do in Chattanooga This November to Improve Your Mental Health
Whatever you like, Chattanooga has a place for you to ease your anxiety. Fall overlooking Chattanooga, Tennessee.David Mark/Pixabay. As the leaves finish changing colors and drop from the trees and the weather gets cooler, it's easy to let your mental health slide. There’s no reason for that to happen, because there are plenty of things to do in Chattanooga in November to help you stay happy and healthy.
WTVC
New inclusive playground coming soon to East Brainerd park
CHATTANOOGA, Tn. — A new inclusive playground is coming soon to Heritage Park in East Brainerd thanks to a new group with a lot of passion. Harvesting Inclusive Play met for months to plan and fundraise for the project. The man behind the project, Skyler Phillips, has a son...
freightwaves.com
Chattanooga poised to be major logistics hub
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Scenic City is evolving rapidly and the logistics industry is a major player in its growth story. That was the message this week when Weston Wamp, the mayor of Hamilton County, Tennessee, sat down with FreightWaves founder and CEO Craig Fuller during the Future of Freight Festival.
WTVC
November is adopt a senior pet month at McKamey Animal Center!
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Savannah Shoemaker talks about how November is 'adopt a senior pet' month! Currently there is an adoption special with waived fees for all senior dogs and cats throughout the month of November. Stay connected with McKamey Animal Center. (423) 305-6500. ______________. Follow This N That on...
kentuckytoday.com
Chattanooga Choo Choo hotel, rail cars to see $10M revamp
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — The historic Chattanooga Choo Choo’s hotel and gardens will undergo a more than $10 million restoration, with the effort to include the iconic Pullman train cars, officials said Monday. Trestle Studio, a Chicago-based developer with a track record of transforming vintage properties in the...
WTVC
2 teens shot in Chattanooga Sunday night
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Two teenagers are recovering after they were shot in Chattanooga Sunday night, according to Chattanooga Police. A little after 7 p.m., officers responded to reports of shots fired at the 200 block of West 38th Street. Officers found no victims at the scene. A little while...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Food City breaks ground on new 'state-of-the-art supermarket' in Tennessee
Abingdon, Virginia-based Food City broke ground on Wednesday on a new location at 514 Main Street in Kimball, Tennessee. The 49,000-square-foot supermarket is expected to open late summer, Food City said. “We are excited to be joining the Kimball retail community,” said Steven C. Smith, Food City president and CEO,...
Grundy County Herald
SVEC pitches in at local shelter
Sequatchie Valley Electric Cooperative had their day community of service recently at Easy's Dog Shelter in Tracy City. SVEC workers installed an incredible amount of chain link fencing, completed the kennel remodel on five kennels, connected the caretaker house water, moved rocks and leveled the yards. They also donated flea/tick collars, 164 pounds of food, two poop scoops, two boxes of treats, and a bag of collars and toys for the dogs at the shelter.
wutc.org
Moccasin Bend And The Civil War Battles For Chattanooga
Jim Ogden is historian at Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park. Next week, he will give the final talk in this fall’s Moccasin Bend Lecture Series, presented by National Park Partners - titled, “A Salient Point: Moccasin Bend and the Civil War Struggle for Chattanooga.”. The talk is...
WDEF
Last suspect captured for August murder in Rossville
ROSSVILLE, Georgia (WDEF) – North Georgia officials report that the fourth suspect in a deadly shooting in Rossville has been captured. Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson reports that U.S. marshals arrested 26 year old Darius Woods Thursday night in Chattanooga. Woods will face a murder charge for the death...
WTVC
Fence company robbed at gunpoint in Hixson Friday
HIXSON, Tenn. — Someone robbed a business on Hixson Pike at gunpoint on Friday, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office (HCSO). The robbery happened at a A-Affordable Fence Company on the 7600 block of Hixson Pike at about 11 a.m. No one was hurt. Right now, authorities say...
AutoGuide.com
Volkswagen at the Chattanooga Motorcar Festival
While wandering around widely diverging attractions at the recent Chattanooga Motorcar Festival, where ratrods, pristine muscle cars and automotive oddities of varying descriptions gather to be ogled and photographed by attendees, I was struck by the display from one of the event’s biggest corporate partners: Volkswagen. Representing old Vee-dub,...
WTVC
Mocs overcome in 31-21 triumph
CHARLESTON — The 11th-ranked Chattanooga Mocs ground out a 31-21 win at The Citadel. It was the sixth win in the last seven trips to visit the Bulldogs. It was a pivotal win in the Southern Conference standings. The Mocs are now 5-1 in the league, tied for second with Furman and Mercer, one game behind Samford.
The Jewish Press
Antisemitic Hate Flyers Found at University of Tennessee
Jewish students at the University of Tennessee Chattanooga woke up this weekend to discover vicious antisemitic flyers posted around the campus. “At the height of American slavery, 78% of slave owners were ethnic jews (sic),” the flyers proclaimed. “40% of the jewish population were slave owners, while only 0.35% of white Americans owned slaves,” the flyers continued.
WTVCFOX
Sideline Wrap-up: Bradley Central vs. Science Hill
CHATTANOOGA, Tn. — Sideline Wrap-up: Bradley Central vs. Science Hill.
