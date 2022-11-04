ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

click orlando

TRACK, SATELLITE, COMPUTER MODELS: Subtropical Storm Nicole targets Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Subtropical Storm Nicole formed early Monday about 500 miles from the Bahamas, and computer models show the weather system heading toward Florida, with the Orlando area squarely in its sights. Early Monday, Nicole was 555 miles east of the northwestern Bahamas, heading north-northwest at 14 mph...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

‘It is critical:’ Floridians urged by state to review storm prep plans as Invest 98L threatens east coast

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Sunday morning, the National Hurricane Center designated an area of low pressure in the Caribbean as Invest 98L. Come 1 p.m., forecasters and state leaders had already begun signaling to Florida residents, those on the Atlantic coast especially, that hurricane-strength storm conditions could meet them within several days.
FLORIDA STATE
AOL Corp

7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing

Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various cities, home prices have shot up, too. Learn: 5 'Shark Tank' Fails That Cost Big Money. Find...
FLORIDA STATE
News4Jax.com

DeSantis: Floridians should prepare ahead of approaching storm

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Sunday encouraged Floridians to be prepared in the event of a storm as the Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) is monitoring the path of Invest 98L and its potential impacts on Florida. A tropical Nor’easter is heading toward Florida and it could become a named...
wflx.com

Woman accused of double voting in Fla., Alaska in multiple election years

A Loxahatchee woman is accused of voting in Florida and Alaska during multiple election years. Cheryl Ann Leslie, 55, was arrested Friday by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. According to FDLE investigators, Leslie voted in the 2020 federal and state primary elections in both states. Investigators said Leslie's Alaska...
LOXAHATCHEE, FL
wflx.com

More Florida voters turning to no party affiliation

With just a few days left until the Nov. 8 election, independent voters could make the ultimate difference in the outcome of races. As of Sept. 30, there were 5.2 million Republicans registered to vote in Florida. Democrats have slightly fewer with 4.9 million. But there are also a little...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Ron DeSantis campaign announces team has knocked on 2 million doors

The campaign announced 'historic' milestones for outreach. They’ve gone knocking to get Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis re-elected, and he’s going into Election Day with the force of two million doors knocked upon, Team DeSantis announced Friday. The campaign reached the milestone one week before the election, according to...
FLORIDA STATE
wflx.com

Study: Fla. rental prices remain overvalued; other states see relief

The inflated costs to rent an apartment or home might be cooling off somewhat in the U.S. — just not in Florida. Rental costs in the Sunshine State remain among the nation's most overvalued, according to researchers at Florida Atlantic University and two other schools. The study released Friday...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

DeSantis, Rubio, Crist campaign in Central Florida ahead of midterms

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – Midterm elections are scheduled for Nov. 8 in Florida, and candidates are coming out into Central Florida for last-minute campaign pushes to get voters to the polls. Gov. Ron DeSantis and Sen. Marco Rubio urged voters in Solivita Thursday to show up on election day...
FLORIDA STATE
Bay News 9

Hurricane Maria survivor facing homelessness again

CLEARWATER, Fla. — "A crisis on top of another crisis" — that’s what the League of United Latin American Citizens says Tampa Bay is up against following two devastating storms. What You Need To Know. Hurricane Fiona left much of Puerto Rico without power years ago. Carmen...
CLEARWATER, FL

