Gov. DeSantis says to be prepared ahead of subtropical storm heading toward Florida
Gov. Ron DeSantis and other state officials told Floridians to be prepared for potential impacts from tropical system that could be heading toward Florida.
TRACK, SATELLITE, COMPUTER MODELS: Subtropical Storm Nicole targets Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – Subtropical Storm Nicole formed early Monday about 500 miles from the Bahamas, and computer models show the weather system heading toward Florida, with the Orlando area squarely in its sights. Early Monday, Nicole was 555 miles east of the northwestern Bahamas, heading north-northwest at 14 mph...
‘It is critical:’ Floridians urged by state to review storm prep plans as Invest 98L threatens east coast
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Sunday morning, the National Hurricane Center designated an area of low pressure in the Caribbean as Invest 98L. Come 1 p.m., forecasters and state leaders had already begun signaling to Florida residents, those on the Atlantic coast especially, that hurricane-strength storm conditions could meet them within several days.
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various cities, home prices have shot up, too. Learn: 5 'Shark Tank' Fails That Cost Big Money. Find...
DeSantis: Floridians should prepare ahead of approaching storm
Gov. Ron DeSantis on Sunday encouraged Floridians to be prepared in the event of a storm as the Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) is monitoring the path of Invest 98L and its potential impacts on Florida. A tropical Nor’easter is heading toward Florida and it could become a named...
Woman accused of double voting in Fla., Alaska in multiple election years
A Loxahatchee woman is accused of voting in Florida and Alaska during multiple election years. Cheryl Ann Leslie, 55, was arrested Friday by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. According to FDLE investigators, Leslie voted in the 2020 federal and state primary elections in both states. Investigators said Leslie's Alaska...
More Florida voters turning to no party affiliation
With just a few days left until the Nov. 8 election, independent voters could make the ultimate difference in the outcome of races. As of Sept. 30, there were 5.2 million Republicans registered to vote in Florida. Democrats have slightly fewer with 4.9 million. But there are also a little...
Florida Woman Accused of Voting in Two States in Several Elections: Authorities
A Florida woman was arrested Friday for allegedly casting ballots in two states for multiple elections, authorities said. Cheryl Ann Leslie, 55, of Loxahatchee, is accused of voting in Alaska and Florida for elections from 2014 to 2020, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. Investigators found Leslie cast...
Florida woman arrested for ‘double voting,’ FDLE says
Inspectors with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement's Election Crime Unit announced Friday the arrest of a 55-year-old Florida woman for casting more than one ballot in an election.
Insurance deductible fund may not be enough to meet southwest Florida demand
Lee County has started accepting applications for a state-funded insurance deductible program. However, it may not be enough to meet demand across southwest Florida
Ron DeSantis campaign announces team has knocked on 2 million doors
The campaign announced 'historic' milestones for outreach. They’ve gone knocking to get Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis re-elected, and he’s going into Election Day with the force of two million doors knocked upon, Team DeSantis announced Friday. The campaign reached the milestone one week before the election, according to...
Study: Fla. rental prices remain overvalued; other states see relief
The inflated costs to rent an apartment or home might be cooling off somewhat in the U.S. — just not in Florida. Rental costs in the Sunshine State remain among the nation's most overvalued, according to researchers at Florida Atlantic University and two other schools. The study released Friday...
DeSantis, Rubio, Crist campaign in Central Florida ahead of midterms
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – Midterm elections are scheduled for Nov. 8 in Florida, and candidates are coming out into Central Florida for last-minute campaign pushes to get voters to the polls. Gov. Ron DeSantis and Sen. Marco Rubio urged voters in Solivita Thursday to show up on election day...
Florida senator: 3 things need to happen to correct the struggling insurance market
ORLANDO, Fla. – Many consumers are still struggling to find and afford property insurance. Florida’s insurance market was already in crisis before Hurricane Ian, now Florida lawmakers are gearing up for the second special session on property insurance this year. [TRENDING: Tropics Watch: Development possible near Florida |...
Food Stamps Schedule: Florida Benefits for November 2022 and Where To Get SNAP EBT Discounts
SNAP provides support for low-income seniors, people with disabilities living on fixed incomes, and other low-income households. The Florida Department of Children and Families Office of Economic...
Hurricane Maria survivor facing homelessness again
CLEARWATER, Fla. — "A crisis on top of another crisis" — that’s what the League of United Latin American Citizens says Tampa Bay is up against following two devastating storms. What You Need To Know. Hurricane Fiona left much of Puerto Rico without power years ago. Carmen...
Central Florida visitors and residents urged to stay away from beaches ahead of storm
Storm forming over Florida beach – Courtesy: Shutterstock – Image by Holly Mazour. Over the past week, hurricanes have been quickly developing in the Atlantic. Despite the fact that Hurricanes Lisa and Martin had little effect on Florida, a new disturbance is building up in the Atlantic and might potentially affect Florida in some areas.
‘I thought I was going to lose everything’: The stories behind Central Florida’s eviction crisis
ORLANDO, Fla. — New data shows we are seeing what experts are calling a “dramatic spike” in evictions and it’s not exclusive to just one part of Central Florida. Across Central Florida, more people are no longer able to make rent payments and are being forced out of their homes.
How to check the status of your mail-in ballot in Tampa Bay
Voters who requested ballots by mail for the 2022 midterm election have received them, and many have made their decisions and mailed them back to their county's Supervisor of Elections office for their votes to be counted.
Breezy Sunday in Central Florida as tropical development prompts hazardous beach conditions
ORLANDO, Fla. – For your Sunday, conditions will look a lot like Saturday. With a strong ridge of high pressure to our north and a developing low to our south, we will stay with a steady onshore breeze. Along the breeze, we will see a 30% chance of speedy showers racing through the area, with highs remaining above average in the mid-to-upper 80s.
