Community Support Sought for December 1 Shopper’s Day Event

The nonprofit Greensboro Mayor’s Committee for Persons with Disabilities is asking the community to donate to make possible its 37th annual Shopper’s Day, December 1, at Four Seasons Towne Center. This one-of-a-kind, free event will be held in-person for the first time since 2019 and more than 950 individuals with moderate to severe disabilities are registered to participant. Donate now.

This holiday extravaganza, managed by more than 400 community volunteers, is an opportunity to learn, identify and break down barriers in a heartwarming way. Each shopper is provided assistance in purchasing gifts. There will also be live musical performances, refreshments, a gift-wrapping station, and a chance to meet Santa.

All donations go toward providing money for participants to shop for presents for friends and family.

For more information about the committee, visit its website or follow the group on Facebook.