FOX Reno
Runaway teen home safe in Dayton
DAYTON, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Update as of 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 6: The Lyon County Sheriff's Office reported that Melinda has returned home. No further details are available. Original story:. The Lyon County Sheriff's Office is looking for a runaway 17-year-old girl. Melinda “Meli”” Beletzuy...
Record-Courier
Man in custody for allegedly shooting up Kingsbury timeshare
A man is being held on charges of assault with a deadly weapon after he allegedly came into a Stateline home shooting a firearm on Oct. 28. Brenyon Tyree Lindsey, 23, is in Douglas County custody on three charges of assault with a deadly weapon in connection with the incident.
mynews4.com
Police respond to bomb threat at SureStay Hotel in Reno
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Police responded to a bomb threat at the SureStay Hotel across from the Reno-Tahoe International Airport on Plumb and Terminal Friday afternoon. There was a heavy police presence in the area of Plumb and Terminal for several hours on Nov. 4....
KOLO TV Reno
Reno man dies Sunday in North Valleys crash
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A 35-year-old Reno man died Sunday morning in a North Valleys crash, the Reno Police Department said. It was a single-vehicle crash on Military Road and Finnsech Drive where Lemmon Valley turns into Stead. Police said the vehicle was going north on Military Road at about 7:19...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
South Tahoe Police seeks public assistance in locating robbery suspect
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Authorities are asking for public assistance in finding a suspect accused of holding a convenience store employee at gunpoint. South Lake Tahoe Police Department responded to the 7-11 on the 800 block of Emerald Bay Road at about 1:20 a.m. Thursday morning. The employee reported the suspect had fled on foot.
2news.com
Man arrested for allegedly burglarizing business in Virginia City
The Storey County Sheriff's Office says they arrested a man in connection to a burglary of the Virginia City Mercantile that occurred last month. The alleged burglary occurred during the early morning hours of October 28, on C Steet in Virginia City. 19-year-old Tucker Carel of South Lake Tahoe was...
Suspect sought after South Lake Tahoe 7-Eleven armed robbery
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE — The search is on for a suspect in an overnight armed robbery at a South Lake Tahoe 7-Eleven, authorities said Thursday.The South Lake Tahoe Police Department said a suspect entered the store on Emerald Bay Road at approximately 1:20 a.m., pointing a gun at a cashier and demanding cash.The suspect was only described as a White man, approximately 6 feet tall with a thin build. Surveillance images show the suspect wearing all-black clothing, a black beanie, a black face covering and a hood over his head.South Lake Tahoe police said officers responded to the store at 1:22 a.m. but the suspect had already left before their arrival.Anyone who may have information on the suspect's identity or whereabouts should contact the South Lake Tahoe Police Department.
Mountain Democrat
Chase leads to Highway 50 crash, investigation under way
A vehicle chase led to a crash on Highway 50 just east of Spring Street in Placerville Friday afternoon. California Highway Patrol officer Andrew Brown said El Dorado County sheriff’s deputies were in pursuit of a vehicle when the crash occurred just after noon. Video taken at the scene...
Hunter airlifted by CHP in El Dorado County after ATV crash
EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A hunter was airlifted from a remote area of El Dorado County Friday. According to CHP Valley Division Air Operations, the hunter had injured himself after rolling his quad, a type of All Terrain Vehicle, northeast of Slab Creek Reservoir. CHP said that they were able to locate him […]
2news.com
Nevada State Police Conduct Sex-Offender Compliance Checks in Operation Scarecrow
From October 24, 2022, through October 31, 2022, the Nevada State Police Parole and Probation Division in Reno and Las Vegas conducted Operation Scarecrow. Operation Scarecrow is conducted annually during the Halloween season to ensure sex offenders are in compliance with Nevada sex offender registration laws by verifying they are residing at their registered address.
Three-vehicle Truckee I-80 collision cleared
Latest Update Nov. 11 @ 12:18 p.m. The traffic collision has been cleared, according to CHP. Original story below. TRUCKEE, Calif. (KTXL) — A crash that involved three vehicles on Eastbound 80 near SR-267 left a horse trapped under a trailer, according to the California Highway Patrol’s Truckee office. At 9:45 a.m., reports came in […]
mynews4.com
Human remains found in hills above north Reno neighborhood
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Police have found a set of human remains in the hills above a north Reno neighborhood. The unidentified remains were found late Halloween night in an area of Lower Evans Canyon by a hiker. Detectives with the robbery/homicide unit took over...
mynews4.com
Reno woman found dead in Plumas County Jail cell
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA (News 4 & Fox 11) — A woman from Reno who was incarcerated at the Plumas County Correctional Facility died Sunday night. Leana Conrady, a 32-year-old woman from Reno, was found unresponsive in her cell on Oct. 30 around 7:15 p.m. Authorities say Conrady used a bed sheet to hang herself.
KOLO TV Reno
Residents say accidents along a south Reno road can be prevented
This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 4pm. After a very cold start, Friday will bring milder weather by afternoon. Expect another round of stormy weather starting over the weekend. A fast-moving, weaker system will slide through Saturday evening into Saturday night, with a wetter, stronger, series of storms Sunday evening through the middle of next week. -Jeff.
wnns.com
Bear Wanders into Cafe, Steals Cookies
A bear wandered into a California cafe and was caught on camera stealing cookies. An employee at the Nestle Toll House Cafe by Chip at Heavenly Village in South Lake Tahoe captured photos and videos when a bear barged into the business about 7 p.m. Wednesday. The bear climbed onto...
KOLO TV Reno
RV fire in Wadsworth displaces family, blamed on space heater
WADSWORTH, Nev. (KOLO) - An RV fire Thursday morning in Wadsworth has displaced a family and killed a cat. Pyramid Lake Fire says they were called to the blaze around 9:15 a.m. at 1000 Smoke Shop Circle, at the Smoke Shop RV Park. The fire was put out a little after 10:00 a.m.
KOLO TV Reno
TSA Looking for the right people in Reno
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -They were a new and, at turns a comforting, but also occasionally confusing, addition to the nation’s airports in the wake of the 9/11 attack. Today they are a routine part of the traveling experience and they are still on the front line of efforts to keep us safe.
KSBW.com
What is in the sky? Video shows bright light tumbling down in Northern California
Many people across Northern California on Friday reported seeing a bright light in the sky tumbling down. Video taken from El Dorado County and a ring camera from Redding in Shasta County both show bright balls descending from a dark night sky. While KCRA 3 has not verified what the bright light was, Friday night is when the Taurids meteor shower was set to peak.
KOLO TV Reno
Power outages reported as storm moves through northern Nevada
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nearly 3,000 NV Energy customers were in the dark Monday morning as storm moved into northern Nevada. The utility had determined the cause of the outages, but they came as strong winds blew into the region. NV Energy hoped to have most power restored in the early morning hours.
FOX Reno
One person hospitalized after rollover crash in Sparks
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One person was hospitalized after a rollover crash in a ditch Wednesday morning. Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue (TMFR) firefighters and the Sparks Fire Department responded to single vehicle rollover crash at La Posada Dr near Cordoba Blvd. on Nov. 2.
