Albany, GA

WALB 10

Mike Cheokas, Joyce Barlow running for newly redistricted District 151 seat

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two candidates, Joyce Barlow and Mike Cheokas, are running for a state house seat in a newly redistricted part of southwest Georgia. Joyce Barlow is the Democrat candidate for State Representative in District 151. Barlow ran for state representative in each of the last two elections....
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

Crisp County BOE election bringing out more voters

Back in February was when HB 956 was sent to the Governor's Office and signed. This bill has changed the Board of Education from being at-large positions, which the whole county votes for, to now four district positions and one at-large position. Since early voting has started, Crisp County has...
cobbcounty.org

Investigation discovers more than 1,000 absentee ballots never sent in the mail

Investigation discovers more than 1,000 absentee ballots never sent in the mail. Elections officials overnights ballots to out-of-state voters; urges others to vote in-person Tuesday. November 5, 2022 - Following reports that some residents who requested absentee ballots never received them, Elections officials investigated and discovered more than one thousand...
The Albany Herald

Signs o' the times

The citizens of Albany and southwest Georgia have a lot to be proud of in their communities, landmark sites that draw a pleasing response from locals and visitors alike. But, as in any community, there are plenty of not-so-lovely eyesores that detract from the image of the community.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Albany officer: Gang violence is increasing in Albany

Lee Co. dog’s puppies all adopted while she still waits for ‘furever’ home. It’s been three months since the black lab known as “Mama dog” was reunited with her puppies. And since then, all of her babies have been adopted. She hasn’t.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

The Dougherty Co. Sheriff’s Office receives a special gift

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County Sheriff’s Department received a special gift on Friday in appreciation for their service. They received a table and benches. The builder is named Sheron Kendrick. He has been building and donating to different police departments since September 2021. He says he does...
DOUGHERTY COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Over 20 books challenged at Thomas County Public Library

APD: Man arrested after firing shots at police leads to hours-long standoff. 3, including 2 teenagers, arrested in Albany armed robbery. The armed robbery happened on Friday. The Dougherty Co. Sheriff’s Office receives a special gift. Updated: Nov. 4, 2022 at 7:27 PM EDT. The Dougherty Co. Sheriff’s Office...
THOMAS COUNTY, GA
wfxl.com

APD Captain retires after 30 years of service

Captain Benita Child has officially retired from the Albany Police Department after 30 years of loyal service. Captain Childs has been with APD since July 1992 and has worked her way up during her years with department. Childs will continue her career in policing; she has accepted a job in...
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

Delays expected along Albany road for several days as repave project begins

DOUGHERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WFXL) - A repaving project in Albany will close a section of road starting Sunday evening. In a media release, Albany officials say crews will begin repaving Dawson Road between Slappey Boulevard and the Westgate Drive/Whispering Pines Road intersection starting at 6 p.m. Sunday. Officials say construction...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Repaving of Albany road set to begin on Sunday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Road work along a busy Albany road is set to begin Sunday night. Crews are scheduled to begin repaving Dawson Road between Slappey Boulevard and the Westgate Drive/Whispering Pines Road intersection at 6 p.m. The city says it plans to have crews work on one lane...
ALBANY, GA
southgatv.com

High Speed Pursuit Resulting in Suspects’ Arrest In Albany

ALBANY, GEORGIA – According to press released from Albany Police Department, officers responded to the 1100 block of Van Deman St. before 12:30 p.m. on November 3, 2022. Roger Gardner, 40, and Jessica Arnold, 32, led a high-speed chase that started in Baker County, Georgia, and ended in Albany, Georgia.
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

MCLB Albany announces advancement in electric vehicle charging infrastructure

The Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany was recently awarded a project through a General Services Administration area-wide contract to Georgia Power for the installation of electric vehicle chargers in support of an all-electric fleet of vehicles. The effort consists of 21 charge points at nine locations throughout the installation as...
ALBANY, GA

