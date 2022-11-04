Read full article on original website
Incumbent Republican Mike Cheokas accepts challenges of Dougherty, three other counties in District 151
AMERICUS — After 16 years representing his state House district centered in his hometown of Americus, Mike Cheokas is learning the new territory in the new and expanded District 151. The Republican incumbent is seeking a ninth term, with parts of Dougherty, Stewart, Terrell and Webster added to his...
WALB 10
Mike Cheokas, Joyce Barlow running for newly redistricted District 151 seat
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two candidates, Joyce Barlow and Mike Cheokas, are running for a state house seat in a newly redistricted part of southwest Georgia. Joyce Barlow is the Democrat candidate for State Representative in District 151. Barlow ran for state representative in each of the last two elections....
Early voting in Dougherty County is a hit at Civic Center
ALBANY — If the experience of two Albany voters who cast early ballots on Wednesday is typical of all, the process has been a pleasant one at the Albany Civic Center, where the large space and plenty of poll workers made a difference. While voters in the state are...
WALB 10
Darlene Taylor, Keith Jenkins run in rematch for State House District 173 seat
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - With election season here, WALB News 10 is following several races including Georgia House of Representatives District 173. That covers Grady and Thomas County. Darlene Taylor has served as the Georgia Representative for District 173 for 11 years now and said she’s not ready for her...
wfxl.com
Crisp County BOE election bringing out more voters
Back in February was when HB 956 was sent to the Governor's Office and signed. This bill has changed the Board of Education from being at-large positions, which the whole county votes for, to now four district positions and one at-large position. Since early voting has started, Crisp County has...
cobbcounty.org
Investigation discovers more than 1,000 absentee ballots never sent in the mail
Investigation discovers more than 1,000 absentee ballots never sent in the mail. Elections officials overnights ballots to out-of-state voters; urges others to vote in-person Tuesday. November 5, 2022 - Following reports that some residents who requested absentee ballots never received them, Elections officials investigated and discovered more than one thousand...
Signs o' the times
The citizens of Albany and southwest Georgia have a lot to be proud of in their communities, landmark sites that draw a pleasing response from locals and visitors alike. But, as in any community, there are plenty of not-so-lovely eyesores that detract from the image of the community.
WALB 10
Albany officer: Gang violence is increasing in Albany
Lee Co. dog’s puppies all adopted while she still waits for ‘furever’ home. It’s been three months since the black lab known as “Mama dog” was reunited with her puppies. And since then, all of her babies have been adopted. She hasn’t.
wfxl.com
Southwest Georgia agencies respond to assist with Columbia, Alabama house fire
Multiple Southwest Georgia agencies were called in to assist with an Alabama house fire. In a post on Facebook, the Columbia Fire Department posted a thank you to Blakely Fire/Rescue and the Early County Sheriff's Office, along with other agencies, for their help with a house fire Thursday morning. Around...
WALB 10
The Dougherty Co. Sheriff’s Office receives a special gift
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County Sheriff’s Department received a special gift on Friday in appreciation for their service. They received a table and benches. The builder is named Sheron Kendrick. He has been building and donating to different police departments since September 2021. He says he does...
WALB 10
Over 20 books challenged at Thomas County Public Library
The Dougherty Co. Sheriff's Office receives a special gift. Updated: Nov. 4, 2022 at 7:27 PM EDT. The Dougherty Co. Sheriff's Office...
wfxl.com
APD Captain retires after 30 years of service
Captain Benita Child has officially retired from the Albany Police Department after 30 years of loyal service. Captain Childs has been with APD since July 1992 and has worked her way up during her years with department. Childs will continue her career in policing; she has accepted a job in...
wfxl.com
Delays expected along Albany road for several days as repave project begins
DOUGHERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WFXL) - A repaving project in Albany will close a section of road starting Sunday evening. In a media release, Albany officials say crews will begin repaving Dawson Road between Slappey Boulevard and the Westgate Drive/Whispering Pines Road intersection starting at 6 p.m. Sunday. Officials say construction...
wfxl.com
Feeding the Valley fighting against SWGA food insecurity with new facility
Feeding the Valley Food Bank showed off their new facility Thursday to Rotary and Sertoma members. In March 2022, the new 35,000-square-foot location was revealed to the community with a ribbon cutting. The new building allows the food bank to store 2-3 million pounds of food at any given time.
WALB 10
Repaving of Albany road set to begin on Sunday
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Road work along a busy Albany road is set to begin Sunday night. Crews are scheduled to begin repaving Dawson Road between Slappey Boulevard and the Westgate Drive/Whispering Pines Road intersection at 6 p.m. The city says it plans to have crews work on one lane...
southgatv.com
High Speed Pursuit Resulting in Suspects’ Arrest In Albany
ALBANY, GEORGIA – According to press released from Albany Police Department, officers responded to the 1100 block of Van Deman St. before 12:30 p.m. on November 3, 2022. Roger Gardner, 40, and Jessica Arnold, 32, led a high-speed chase that started in Baker County, Georgia, and ended in Albany, Georgia.
Ceremony for Imperial Hotel held in Thomasville
A new era for the historic Imperial Hotel in Thomasville. Friday night was the first time the sign has been lit since 1969.
WALB 10
2 arrested after high-speed chase, shooting at law enforcement ends in Albany
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two suspects have been arrested after they led law enforcement on a high-speed chase that started in Baker County, ended in Albany and also involved law enforcement being shot at, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). Albany police responded to the 1100 block of Van...
wfxl.com
MCLB Albany announces advancement in electric vehicle charging infrastructure
The Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany was recently awarded a project through a General Services Administration area-wide contract to Georgia Power for the installation of electric vehicle chargers in support of an all-electric fleet of vehicles. The effort consists of 21 charge points at nine locations throughout the installation as...
WALB 10
Convicted Albany drug trafficker sentenced to 35 years in federal prison
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany-based fentanyl and meth trafficker has been sentenced to over 30 years in federal prison, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia. Jamie Keith, aka JGottiDaBoss, aka Cocho, 41, was sentenced to serve 35 years in prison to be...
