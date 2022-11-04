Read full article on original website
WDIO-TV
World leaders gather to talk climate amid many distractions
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — More than 100 world leaders are about to discuss a worsening problem that scientists’ call Earth’s biggest challenge, yet observers say it will be hard to make progress given all that is happening in the world. Nearly 50 heads of states or...
Climate protests criticized; but Germany missing 2030 goal
BERLIN (AP) — German officials urged environmental activists to engage in “constructive” protests and avoid endangering lives Friday as government-appointed experts warned that the key European Union country risks missing its climate targets for 2030. A heated debate has broken out over activists’ methods after road blockades...
John Kerry will fly commercial to UN climate conference following backlash for private jet carbon emissions
The Department of State confirmed to Fox News Digital that Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry will travel to next week's climate summit via commercial airline.
War fallout, aid demands overshadow climate talks in Egypt
BERLIN — (AP) — When world leaders, diplomats, campaigners and scientists descend on Sharm el-Sheikh in Egypt next week for talks on tackling climate change, don't expect them to part the Red Sea or other miracles that would make huge steps in curbing global warming. Each year there...
Climate activists stage protest at bank in echo of Cop26
Climate activists have staged a protest outside a bank where they demonstrated every day during Cop26 a year ago.Four Extinction Rebellion Scotland (XR) activists locked themselves to an oil barrel with “JP Morgan” written on it at the main entrance to the bank’s offices in Waterloo Street, Glasgow, on Thursday morning.Gravestones with the words “Cop26 Failed” and “Cop27 Futile” were placed on the pavement and activists hung up banners reading “JP Morgan – World’s Dirtiest Bank” and “Greenwash won’t wash”.During the Cop26 climate change talks which took place in Glasgow last November, Extinction Rebellion protested every day at JP Morgan’s...
Russia-Ukraine war live: Russia denies massive loss of infantry troops; Kyiv mayor raises prospect of evacuations
Defence ministry rejects reports hundreds of men had died in eastern Ukraine; Vitali Klitschko urges Kyiv residents to consider leaving city
Sunak to tell world leaders there must be no ‘backsliding’ on climate change
Rishi Sunak will urge world leaders to move “further and faster” in transitioning away from damaging fossil fuels as he pledges to make the UK a “clean energy superpower”.The Prime Minister travels to Egypt on Sunday ahead of the Cop27 international climate change summit with a warning that tackling global warming is “fundamental” to future prosperity and security.In his address on Monday, he will argue the “shock” to the oil and gas markets caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine underlines the need to move to cheaper, cleaner and safer sources of energy.He will urge leaders assembled at the Red Sea...
Brazil's Lula to attend COP27 climate change summit
SAO PAULO, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will participate in this month's COP27 United Nations climate summit in Egypt, the head of his political party said on Tuesday.
US News and World Report
Global Leaders Have a Climate Credibility Problem - Former U.S. Vice President Al Gore
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) -Global leaders have a credibility problem when it comes to climate change, former U.S. Vice President Al Gore told the COP27 climate conference on Monday, criticising developed nations' pursuit of gas resources in Africa. "We have a credibility problem all of us: We're talking and we're...
As countries convene at climate summit in Egypt, reports show the world is wildly off track. Here's what to watch at COP27
At COP27, climate change negotiators from around the world will prod each other to raise their clean energy ambition.
UN Climate Summit Host Accuses Nations of Making Empty Pledges
This story was originally published by the Guardian and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. Governments meeting for vital climate talks have been accused of making positive commitments in public but denying them later in the privacy of the negotiating rooms by the Egyptian hosts of the summit.
WDIO-TV
COP27: UN chief tells climate summit, Cooperate or perish
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — With the world on “a highway to climate hell with our foot on the accelerator,″ the United Nations chief on Monday told dozens of leaders to ”cooperate or perish,” on avoiding further climate catastrophe, singling out the two biggest polluting countries, China and the United States.
Leaders meet for Cop27 amid geopolitical tension and worsening climate crisis
World leaders are attending the latest UN climate talks in Egypt amid geopolitical tensions and pressure over who will pay for the damage caused by global warming.The Prime Minister said the world must “deliver on the legacy” of last year’s Cop26 summit in Glasgow, with Downing Street pledging more than £200 million in UK funding to protect forests and invest in green technologies.But as he passed on the baton to the Egyptians, he faced criticism at home over the Government’s decision to issue more licences for oil and gas exploration in the North Sea and its continued opposition to new...
World is on ‘highway to climate hell’, UN chief warns at Cop27 summit
Humanity is on a “highway to climate hell”, the UN secretary general has warned, saying the fight for a liveable planet will be won or lost in this decade. António Guterres told world leaders at the opening of the Cop27 UN climate summit in Egypt on Monday: “We are in the fight of our lives and we are losing … And our planet is fast approaching tipping points that will make climate chaos irreversible.
WDIO-TV
"Live up to your climate promises," UK PM will say
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, Nov 6 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will on Monday use a speech at the United Nations climate summit in Egypt to tell world leaders to deliver on their promises to tackle global warming.
Loss and damage: Fight over human harm, huge climate costs
It was a total loss — the type that is usually glossed over in big impersonal statistics like $40 billion in damage from this summer's Pakistan floods that put one-third of the nation underwater.“We lost everything, our home and our possessions,” said Taj Mai, a mother of seven who is four months pregnant and in a flood relief camp in Pakistan’s Punjab province. “At least in a camp our children will get food and milk.”This is the human side of a contentious issue that will likely dominate climate negotiations in Egypt this month. It's about big bucks, justice, blame...
High hopes, but low expectations on eve of UN climate change conference
As representatives of the world’s nations prepare to meet Sunday for the first day of the latest United Nations climate change conference, experts are skeptical that new national actions sufficient to avert catastrophic climate change will be announced during the two-week event. “I think not likely, for COP27,” Jake...
