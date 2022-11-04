ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota County, FL

More Republicans have turned out to vote than Democrats in Sarasota County election

By Anne Snabes, Sarasota Herald-Tribune
 2 days ago
More Republicans have voted in the midterm election in Sarasota County than Democrats, according to data from the supervisor of elections office.

Figures show 53,878 Republicans have cast a ballot, while 44,545 Democrats have done so as of late Friday morning. In addition, 24,376 people affiliated with a minor party or no party have voted.

These numbers include people who have returned vote-by-mail ballots and individuals who have early voted in-person.

Nearly 44% of those who have voted are Republicans, 36.3% are Democrats and 19.9% are unaffiliated.

Good to know:Here's where Sarasota, Manatee county residents can early vote in the Nov. 8 election

Other news:Sarasota Schools Superintendent Asplen left on shaky ground despite 'highly effective' evaluation

This is a different scenario from the Aug. 23 primary election, when Democrats went into Election Day with a higher number of voters and then were surpassed by Republican voters.

Republicans have a significant voter registration advantage over Democrats in Sarasota County, as 154,667 people were registered with the GOP as of Friday, while 101,557 are registered with the Democratic Party.

Overall, 34.7% of registered voters in Sarasota County have cast a ballot in the Nov. 8 election as of late Friday morning. The election includes a governor’s race, a U.S. Senate contest and a number of local races.

The voter turnout appears to be similar to the county’s turnout in the last midterm election. At the end of the 10th day of early voting in 2018, a total of 110,863 people had voted in the election — a turnout rate of 34.8%. At the end of the 10th day of early voting this year, which was Wednesday, 113,132 people had voted in the 2022 election — a turnout rate of 32%. There is one more day of early voting in 2022 than in 2018.

The last day that county residents can early vote in person is Sunday. To learn more about early voting, visit sarasotavotes.gov/ql4.

Anne Snabes covers city and county government for the Herald-Tribune. You can contact her at asnabes@gannett.com and follow her on Twitter at @a_snabes.

Comments / 16

Capt Noankor
2d ago

Dispute what this news agency has told us in the past and all the false reporting they finally print a truthful article

Reply
6
Kurt Altmann
2d ago

that’s still not saying they voted Republican. Keep in mind people are hurting bad from the hurricane and for the most part Democratic party looks out for the people down and out more

Reply(4)
4
