6:00 p.m. – 7:45 p.m. Lagniappe. 5:00 p.m. – 6:45 p.m. Johnny Stasso & The Wild Hares. What’s a Praline & Music Festival without the pralines? There will be a praline contest to see who makes the best pralines! All entries must be accompanied by a recipe and must be individually wrapped. The pralines will be judged on appearance, texture, and of course, taste! The registration deadline is Friday, November 11, at noon. The form and pralines can be turned in at the Sweet Booth.

HOUMA, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO