St. Gregory Praline & Music Festival Returns Nov. 11 & 12
6:00 p.m. – 7:45 p.m. Lagniappe. 5:00 p.m. – 6:45 p.m. Johnny Stasso & The Wild Hares. What’s a Praline & Music Festival without the pralines? There will be a praline contest to see who makes the best pralines! All entries must be accompanied by a recipe and must be individually wrapped. The pralines will be judged on appearance, texture, and of course, taste! The registration deadline is Friday, November 11, at noon. The form and pralines can be turned in at the Sweet Booth.
NOLA.com
Celebration in the Oaks will include both a driving tour AND a walking tour in 2022
City Park’s holiday lighting extravaganza Celebration in the Oaks will begin glowing on Thanksgiving (Nov 24). For the first time in 18 years, the popular attraction will include both a driving tour amid lighted displays scattered across the south end of the park, plus displays in the New Orleans Botanical Garden accessible by foot.
lafourchegazette.com
JUSTIN VERRET
Justin “Jake” Verret, Sr., 63 a native and resident of Raceland, La. passed away on November 4, 2022. Visitation will be Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at Falgout Funeral Home in Raceland, La. from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Wednesday November 7, 2022 at St. Hilary of Poitiers from 8:30 until service times. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. at St. Hilary of Poitiers with burial at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery.
NOLA.com
Emeril's French Quarter restaurant NOLA will not reopen; local name takes over
The fate of chef Emeril Lagasse’s French Quarter restaurant NOLA has been one of the lingering question marks in New Orleans dining through the pandemic. The restaurant, in business for nearly 30 years, has been closed since March 2020 when all restaurants were ordered to suspend indoor dining. Now...
houmatimes.com
Market at the Marina changes location due to anticipated weather
Due to the forecasted weather, Market at the Marina will now be held on the 2nd floor of the Terrebonne General Health System parking garage. Parking for visitors will be available on both sides of the 1st floor. The Market and its vendors are looking forward to seeing you, no...
houmatimes.com
Houma Civic Pride Day event postponed due to weather concerns
Due to tomorrow’s forecast of inclement weather, the decision has been made to postpone the National Civic Pride Day clean up event. Stay tuned in the coming days for more information on the new date!. Interested in learning more about the National Civic Pride Day clean up event? Check...
houmatimes.com
TPCG Announces Final Residential Hurricane Ida Debris Pickup
Terrebonne Parish President Gordon Dove has recognized the need for additional debris pickup for residents of Terrebonne Parish and has requested that the Terrebonne Parish Emergency Debris Contractor make a final pass to collect residential debris from Hurricane Ida. This last pass is scheduled for the week after Thanksgiving, November 28 through December 3, 2022.
NOLA.com
For $3.3M+, live in a piece of French Quarter history in this 1841 mansion
Live in a piece of history in this French Quarter home, with a fascinating centurieslong lineage and beautiful architecture, all for $3,350,000. The Sindos-Latorre-Boucvalt House lies in a quiet section the Vieux Carre at 1025 St. Louis St. The property, originally acquired in 1785 by Louison Cheval, a free woman...
lafourchegazette.com
GALLERY: Vandebilt scores big win in season finale for Tarpons
Vandebilt Catholic roared past South Lafourche 49-26 on Friday night, taking some momentum into the playoffs. The loss ends the Tarpons season with a 2-8 record. See photos of the game online. Photos by RILEY BRANTLEY | STUDENT CONTRIBUTOR.
thelocalpalate.com
How to Pan Fry Pork Chops, the Panee Way
Hallmark of New Orleans cuisine is the mingling of cultural influences that make the city’s most well-known dishes. Among them, how to pan fry pork chops into the humble paneed pork marries the techniques of Milanese dishes from the city’s Italian immigrant communities with a Creole flavor profile.
marinelink.com
Bisso Towboat Orders Tug from Main Iron Works
Luling, La. based marine towage provider Bisso Towboat said it has ordered a new tractor tug from Houma, La. shipbuilder Main Iron Works. Construction is scheduled to commence in late 2022 with delivery in early 2024, Bisso revealed in an announcement. The 5,000 BHP ASD tug will feature two Caterpillar...
grouptravelleader.com
Bring Your Krewe to Kenner, Louisiana
From the River to the Lake, adventure awaits you (& your whole krewe) in Kenner, Louisiana. Fly into our stunning new Louis Armstrong International Airport or road-trip your way in, to discover Kenner’s majestic Louisiana landscape steeped in history, culture, and entertainment. Minutes from New Orleans & it’s alluring French Quarter, Kenner is Jefferson Parish’s largest incorporated city and convenient to anything you might want to access in Southeast Louisiana.
Two women shot on Bourbon Street
New Orleans Police say bullets were flying in the French Quarter just after midnight. “Victims heard gunshots and both sustained gunshot wounds, according to an initial police report.
Brothers from Acadiana charged with contractor fraud
Two brothers from Acadiana have been charged with contractor fraud in Lafourche Parish, according to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office (LPSO).
WDSU
Louisiana Shrimpers asking for help to keep industry alive
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. — The Louisiana Shrimp Association says imported shrimp is making it almost impossible to continue to do their jobs. LSA president Acy Cooper claims recent mass imports of shrimp from overseas has driven the price of the seafood per pound from $4 at the beginning of the year to around $1.
Hubig’s is hiring! Latest sign of the beloved pies return
It’s another sign of a return of New Orleans favorite pies are making a comeback. The company that make Hubig’s Pies is putting up the ‘Help Wanted’ sign
iheart.com
This Is The Best Candy Store In Louisiana
If you have a sweet tooth, you've likely spent your fair share of time at a candy store, whether browsing an old-fashioned candy shop for vintage confections or a seeing all the new and unique treats at a more modern locale. Taste of Home compared ratings on TripAdvisor and reviews...
lafourchegazette.com
GALLERY: E.D. White rolls past St. James
E.D. White dominated St. James on Friday, scoring a 49-26 win over their district rivals to improve their playoff seeding for next week's playoffs. See photos of the game online. Photos by BRAD WEIMER | CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER.
lafourchegazette.com
Gators, Lions earn Week 10 wins
South Terrebonne will not be a playoff team in 2022. But no one is taking more momentum into their offseason than the Gators. South Terrebonne beat Assumption 16-8 on Friday night, finishing their regular season 5-5 with 4-straight wins. The Gators are seeded outside of the Top 32 in Division I non-select and lost an appeal last week attempting to be re-placed into Division II because of the school’s enrollment numbers post-Hurricane Ida.
WWL-TV
Flu hitting Louisiana early and hard
NEW ORLEANS — If you feel achy, with fever, and a sore throat you are not alone. The flu is hitting our area. And if you are not already vaccinated, now is the time for all ages, especially if you have a chronic health problem, like diabetes, obesity, heart disease or cancer.
