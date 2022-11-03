ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

KHOU

Beto O'Rourke making final push for votes

EL PASO, Texas — Beto O’Rourke was on the campaign trail Monday trying to get as many supporters as possible to the polls. O’Rourke continues to travel around Texas, and in the home stretch, he’s focusing in on young and college voters and driving up turnout in major metros.
TEXAS STATE
KHOU

Gov. Abbott to watch election night returns in McAllen

MCALLEN, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott is hoping to deliver a victory speech over Democrat Beto O'Rourke in McAllen, Texas. He'll be speaking a few miles from the U.S.-Mexico border. And that is strategic. Abbott announced his bid for reelection in McAllen last January and since then has made...
MCALLEN, TX

