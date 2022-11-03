Read full article on original website
KHOU
Texas Elections: Greg Abbott leads Beto O’Rourke in polls as race for Texas governor barrels toward finish line
AUSTIN, Texas — The biggest race in Texas will soon be decided. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8, and voters will cast their ballots to decide who will be victorious in the race for Texas governor: Republican incumbent Greg Abbott or Democrat Beto O’Rourke. The race has been...
KHOU
Beto O'Rourke making final push for votes
EL PASO, Texas — Beto O’Rourke was on the campaign trail Monday trying to get as many supporters as possible to the polls. O’Rourke continues to travel around Texas, and in the home stretch, he’s focusing in on young and college voters and driving up turnout in major metros.
KHOU
Gov. Abbott to watch election night returns in McAllen
MCALLEN, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott is hoping to deliver a victory speech over Democrat Beto O'Rourke in McAllen, Texas. He'll be speaking a few miles from the U.S.-Mexico border. And that is strategic. Abbott announced his bid for reelection in McAllen last January and since then has made...
KHOU
Texas Elections: Dan Patrick and Mike Collier face off in Lieutenant Governor race
TEXAS, USA — Among this year's most high-profile midterm election races is the showdown for Texas' lieutenant governor between incumbent Republican Dan Patrick and his Democratic challenger Mike Collier. Who is Dan Patrick?. Patrick was first elected lieutenant governor in the 2014 midterm election and is seeking his third...
Eyes on the election: Texas will have federal and state election observers
HOUSTON — There will be extra sets of eyes in Harris County on Election Day. The Department of Justice will be sending election observers. That’s in addition to the Texas attorney general task force and the Secretary of State’s office, which is sending its own inspectors to monitor the vote.
KHOU
Texas Elections: Incumbent Ken Paxton, Rochelle Garza face off in Texas Attorney General race
HOUSTON — Election Day is right around the corner and the Texas Attorney General's seat is up for grabs. Political newcomer Rochelle Garza is hoping to knock two-term Ken Paxton out of his position, but the battle has proven to be a challenge. Who is Ken Paxton?. Republican Paxton...
