Readings will be available at Pagan Pride Day. Pictured: Aquarian Tarot by David Palladini, wood runes, crystals, and a brass bowlPhoto by Suzy Jacobson Cherry. The 19th Annual Phoenix Pagan Pride Day takes place Saturday, November 5 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Steele Indian School Park near the Circle of Life walkway. This free event includes celebrations at 9 a.m., noon, and 4 p.m. All are invited to observe or take part, if desired. Enjoy free workshops, children’s activities, reiki and other healers, tarot and oracle readers, as well as entertainment. Pagan Pride Day is also an artisan marketplace. Shops from around the Phoenix area will offer a variety of products for sale. Food vendors will be in attendance as well.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO