Two Police Officers on leave after Graphic Brutalization of Complying Suspect during arrestBLOCK WORK MEDIAPhoenix, AZ
FBI Called to Campaign Office of Top Republican CandidateNews Breaking LIVEPhoenix, AZ
Phoenix Pagan Pride Day: A Chance to Know Your NeighborsSuzy Jacobson CherryPhoenix, AZ
Phoenix Highway Closures This Weekend - Delays on I-17 Southbound in North Phoenix and Loop 101 in North ScottsdaleMark HakePhoenix, AZ
President Obama Says the Phoenix Suns Look goodSiloamPhoenix, AZ
Kari Lake responds to suspicious package sent to Phoenix campaign office
Arizona GOP candidates hold “meet and greet” ahead of midterm election. Arizona GOP candidates have been at the center of national attention despite voter support. Many candidates have used their campaigns to discuss border security, abortion, inflation, and fentanyl. First Lady Dr. Jill Biden visits Phoenix ahead of...
'Suspicious envelope' found in mail at Kari Lake headquarters in Phoenix
Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake's campaign has confirmed her headquarters in Phoenix received a suspicious envelope this weekend.
Kari Lake campaign office closed in Phoenix amid investigation into delivery of ‘suspicious items’
PHOENIX — The campaign office for Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake announced it shut down Sunday morning amid an ongoing investigation into a “suspicious envelope” delivered to the Phoenix site. “Yesterday, a member of the Kari Lake staff opened an envelope delivered to our campaign office...
Phoenix PD and FBI respond to Kari Lake headquarters for reports of 'suspicious item' in the mail
PHOENIX — On Saturday night, the FBI and Phoenix police, along with hazmat and bomb squad units, were called to Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake's campaign headquarters after "suspicious items" were reportedly found in the mail, according to NBC News. A source familiar with the incident told NBC...
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
Upcoming Valley events put spotlight on human trafficking
“The most common reason is that you’ll get a call back is that there was something they didn’t see or something they want to see better,” said Dr. Thompson. Kari Lake responds to suspicious package sent to Phoenix campaign office. Updated: 12 hours ago. |. Phoenix Fire...
Phoenix Pagan Pride Day: A Chance to Know Your Neighbors
Readings will be available at Pagan Pride Day. Pictured: Aquarian Tarot by David Palladini, wood runes, crystals, and a brass bowlPhoto by Suzy Jacobson Cherry. The 19th Annual Phoenix Pagan Pride Day takes place Saturday, November 5 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Steele Indian School Park near the Circle of Life walkway. This free event includes celebrations at 9 a.m., noon, and 4 p.m. All are invited to observe or take part, if desired. Enjoy free workshops, children’s activities, reiki and other healers, tarot and oracle readers, as well as entertainment. Pagan Pride Day is also an artisan marketplace. Shops from around the Phoenix area will offer a variety of products for sale. Food vendors will be in attendance as well.
Body found in Phoenix canal near 7th and Dunlap avenues, police say
PHOENIX - A dead body was found inside a Phoenix canal on the afternoon of Sunday, Nov. 6, the police department said. The unidentified body was found inside the canal near Dunlap and 7th avenues. "The area was secured and additional resources were called to assist with the recovery," Phoenix...
Man sentenced to probation for poisoning food at multiple stores in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man who was accused of putting harmful chemicals in food at retail stores in Phoenix will avoid jail time. According to the Arizona Attorney General’s Office, David Lohr will serve 10 years of probation. It was part of a plea deal where he pleaded guilty to one count of criminal damage and two counts of adding poison or other harmful substances to food or drink. He also has to pay $390.42 in restitution to Albertsons/Safeway and undergo a mental health evaluation.
Dog attacked by owl while on a walk in Scottsdale
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A woman walking with her dog says an owl tried to attack her dog in Scottsdale. Chelsea Grubb caught the moment on video. It shows a Great Horned Owl sitting in a tree staring at them. It starts to move it's head back and forth then finally flies right at them.
3 people in custody following reported armed robbery, chase with Phoenix police
PHOENIX — Three armed robbery suspects are in custody after a chase and shooting involving Phoenix police Sunday afternoon. Phoenix police say they got a call around 4:30 p.m. for a report of an armed robbery in the area of 32nd and Glenrosa avenues. When officers arrived on the...
5 people hospitalized, including 3 kids after crash in Phoenix
Scottsdale Public Art, which puts on the Canal Convergence, is hoping to attract more than half a million people. Man accused of dismembering roommate with chainsaw at Phoenix home. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. Police say they found the chainsaw at a pawn shop and could smell decomposition on it...
Video: Firefighters discourage woman from using ambulance
A Phoenix grandmother showed ABC15 her Ring doorbell camera recording depicting firefighters trying to discourage her from taking an ambulance to a hospital.
Man says Phoenix mother accused of faking child’s brain cancer scammed him 3 times
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix mother and accused scam artist allegedly faked her child’s brain cancer to rip off donors. She’s now facing fraud charges, and since her arrest, more and more victims keep coming forward with stories of how she reportedly ripped them off. Angel Quihuis told Arizona’s Family that he and his girlfriend, who worked with the suspected fraudster’s husband, moved them into their home because they were living in a motel. In that time period, Quihuis said he was scammed three different times.
How some 'C' schools became 'A' schools in Arizona
PHOENIX — Some Arizona school districts are celebrating the results of the state's latest letter grades after several schools reported improvements on Arizona's grading scale. The A-F letter grading system is required under Arizona law and is used to assess academic growth and student proficiency in various subjects. Arizona...
Arizona man accused of fatally shooting boss over paycheck dispute
PHOENIX — An Arizona man is accused of fatally shooting his boss on Wednesday after a pay dispute stemming from some missing items, authorities said. Daniel Gordon Sr., 51, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and possession of a prohibited weapon, according to Maricopa County online court records.
2 women, 3 kids hospitalized after serious crash on State Route 51 in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Five people are in the hospital, including three kids, after a serious crash involving several cars on State Route 51 in Phoenix on Friday night. The crash happened around 9 p.m. near McDowell Road. Firefighters arrived at the scene to find one car on its side and smoking. Crews quickly put out the smoke and rescued one person stuck inside their car.
Midweek storm to bring weather changes to AZ
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s a cool start to your Monday with morning temperatures in the 40s and 50s across the Valley. We’ll warm to 80 degrees this afternoon under partly sunny skies. That’s close to normal or average for this time of year in Phoenix. Weather changes are on the way this week, thanks to a strong trough of low pressure currently of the Pacific Northwest coastline. As this trough sinks south and then moves into Arizona, expect gusty winds tomorrow in the high country, followed by rain and snow chances Wednesday across the state.
One person dead in a Mesa apartment, police investigating
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — One person is dead after a reported shooting in a Mesa apartment on Sunday morning. Mesa police were called to an apartment complex northeast of Southern Avenue and Dobson Road some time between 4:30 and 5:30 a.m. on Sunday. When officers arrived, they found a person with a gunshot wound who died. Police haven’t released the identity of the person or any other information about them.
Going beyond the mammogram: talking women’s health
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - October was National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and Good Morning, Arizona talked about the importance of getting your regularly scheduled mammogram. If you’ve done that, what’s your next steps?. On Monday, Dr. Sharon Thompson joined Good Morning, Arizona to talk about the next steps...
