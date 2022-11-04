ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeff Brohm delivers simple explanation for Purdue's Week 10 loss to Iowa

Jeff Brohm didn’t mince words when it came to describing how Purdue did against Iowa on Saturday. The Boilermakers got a 24-3 beat down at the hands of the Hawkeyes at home in West Lafayette. Little was happening for Purdue on offense, and the Boilermakers found themselves on their own four-yard line in the first quarter.
Iowa settles for FG after botching play in epic fashion

The Iowa Hawkeyes were in a goal-to-go situation and seemed destined to take a 21-0 lead over Purdue. Instead, a botched handoff caused the Hawkeyes to lose yardage. Quarterback Spencer Petras was taking the snap from the shotgun and motioned WR Arland Bruce IV across. RB Kaleb Johnson thought he was getting the ball on a handoff, but Petras tried to run a sweep with Bruce.
Iowa WR, OL get status confirmed at warmups ahead of Purdue game, per reports

Iowa WR Brody Brecht and OL Gennings Dunker had their status reportedly confirmed during warmups. According to reports from Des Moines Register’s Chad Leistikow, Brecht was not on the field for warmups and is not expected to be available. OL Gennings Dunker is back in uniform after missing the last few games with an injury. Dunker is a rotational piece on the Hawkeye’s offensive line.
