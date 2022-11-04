Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
saturdaytradition.com
Kaleb Johnson shares reaction to first career 200-yard game in win vs. Purdue
Kaleb Johnson had himself a career day in Iowa’s Week 10 win over Purdue. Though Spencer Petras started the scoring for Iowa with a pair of passing touchdowns, it was Johnson who cemented the game as a blowout for the Hawkeyes. Johnson ended the game with 200 yards even...
saturdaytradition.com
Jeff Brohm delivers simple explanation for Purdue's Week 10 loss to Iowa
Jeff Brohm didn’t mince words when it came to describing how Purdue did against Iowa on Saturday. The Boilermakers got a 24-3 beat down at the hands of the Hawkeyes at home in West Lafayette. Little was happening for Purdue on offense, and the Boilermakers found themselves on their own four-yard line in the first quarter.
saturdaytradition.com
Iowa settles for FG after botching play in epic fashion
The Iowa Hawkeyes were in a goal-to-go situation and seemed destined to take a 21-0 lead over Purdue. Instead, a botched handoff caused the Hawkeyes to lose yardage. Quarterback Spencer Petras was taking the snap from the shotgun and motioned WR Arland Bruce IV across. RB Kaleb Johnson thought he was getting the ball on a handoff, but Petras tried to run a sweep with Bruce.
saturdaytradition.com
Iowa WR, OL get status confirmed at warmups ahead of Purdue game, per reports
Iowa WR Brody Brecht and OL Gennings Dunker had their status reportedly confirmed during warmups. According to reports from Des Moines Register’s Chad Leistikow, Brecht was not on the field for warmups and is not expected to be available. OL Gennings Dunker is back in uniform after missing the last few games with an injury. Dunker is a rotational piece on the Hawkeye’s offensive line.
saturdaytradition.com
Purdue basketball preview: 10 things to know (and a prediction) for 2022-23 season
Purdue coach Matt Painter has lamented that last season’s Boilermakers squad, led by eventual NBA lottery pick Jaden Ivey, failed to reach lofty expectations, plateauing early after being No. 1 in the country for a week during the non-conference season. Those Boilermakers flamed out in a Sweet 16 loss...
