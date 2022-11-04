Read full article on original website
More active pattern ahead could bring rain, snow to Minnesota
After a burst of rain on Thursday night, things are setting up for several more moisture events in Minnesota over the next week – including one that could bring snow. Another storm system is expected to clip southeast Minnesota on Saturday, bringing possibly heavy rain, though it is Wisconsin that could get the biggest soaking.
NEXT Weather: Rain in southeastern Minnesota, high winds expected Sunday
MINNEAPOLIS -- Showers are moving through southeastern Minnesota as the state is desperate for rain amidst a worsening drought.Areas from Rochester on east are seeing rain that is moving up from Iowa. Some more rain, as well as potential wet snow could hit larger swaths of the state in the middle part of next week.There is a chance for nuisance-causing light showers overnight. Sunday will also be windy.Temperatures over the weekend are much closer to average with highs in the 40s. On Sunday, the high could reach 52 degrees.
valleynewslive.com
ATV Trail closures in Minnesota
M.N. (Valley News Live) -The upcoming deer hunting season brings some temporary trail closures for ATV and off-road vehicle users in Minnesota. The affected vehicle restrictions are all-terrain, off-highway motorcycles, and four-wheel drive trucks. The effective dates of the recreational riding restrictions are: Nov. 5th through Nov. 20th for the...
Minnesota's worsening drought could raise food prices
WRIGHT COUNTY, Minn. -- The latest map shows extreme drought conditions have spread since last week. It's so bad, some parts of the state are now considered "natural disaster areas."Could that drive up our food prices? WCCO's Allen Henry visited a farm in Wright County to get a firsthand look and find out."[It's] disappointing when you get in the combine and you think you're going to have a decent harvest and those bushels just don't add up," said dairy farmer Dan Glessing.But that's been the reality many farmers have faced during this year's harvest. For some, their second drought in...
KIMT
Red Flag warning issued Sunday for parts of Minnesota
ST. PAUL, Minn. – A Red Flag warning is in effect until 6 pm Sunday for multiple counties in southern and central Minnesota. The National Weather Service says a Red Flag Warning means the area is experiencing weather conditions that are ideal for wildfire, including strong winds and very low humidity levels. Residents should avoid open burning in counties where the Red Flag Warning is in effect and check any recent burn piles or areas to ensure the fire is completely out.
"The big day": Minnesotans hit the stands for opening day of deer season
HASTINGS, Minn. -- Deer hunters throughout the state of Minnesota took to the outdoors Saturday for their first chance at taking a shot in 2022.The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says close to 400,000 people could try their luck during this year's season. The department is hopeful at least half of them are lucky enough to land at least one deer, reducing the population by 200,000."This is the big day for a lot of Minnesotans," said DNR Area Wildlife Supervisor Bob Fashingbauer. "Basically, it's population control. Hunting is the main tool that DNR uses for deer population control."On Saturday, Fashingbauer and...
Is It Illegal To Sleep In Your Car In Minnesota?
Have you ever had to sleep in your car? Unfortunately, most of us may have had a situation where it was necessary. Maybe you're on a road trip and need to close your eyes and either don't have the money or don't want to spend it on a hotel. Perhaps you just need a quick nap at a rest area? Different states have different laws. Here's what is legal and illegal in Minnesota.
boreal.org
Dozens of wildfires reported across Minnesota amid continued dry conditions
A combination of gusty winds, record heat and continued dry conditions led to more than two-dozen wildfires reported across Minnesota on Wednesday. The Minnesota Interagency Fire Center said it received reports of over 25 wildfires across the state, as temperatures soared to 76 degrees (in the Twin Cities), smashing state records for Nov. 2.
KEYC
2022 Minnesota Firearms Deer Opener begins Saturday
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It will be a big weekend in the hunting community as Minnesota’s firearm deer season opens up starting Saturday morning. Almost a half-million Minnesotans will be waking up with the birds. According to Minnesota DNR numbers, deer harvest was down last year more than six...
Two Small Minnesota Towns Named Most Magical Winter Destinations
We may have long and brutal winters but you can't deny Minnesota sure is a pretty state! That's why it is no surprise that not one but two small towns in Minnesota have been named some of the most magical winter destinations. Recently, Grand Marais was named one of the...
WTIP
Protection for wildlife impacts road construction schedule in northeastern Minnesota
A number of highway and road construction projects in Cook County and the North Shore area have been impacted by rules and regulations specific to wildlife, including the Northern long-eared bat. Among the projects are the Pike Lake Road reconstruction and more recent repairs made on Scenic Highway 61 near...
Inside Minnesota’s Most Dangerous Abandoned Building
It's a building that has been abandoned for decades, yet it's still standing. It's led to numerous injuries and sadly, even death over the years. These days, it's a hot spot for urban explorers, but going inside can be quite perilous. The Fruen Mill first opened its doors in the...
boreal.org
Deer processors buck up ahead of Minnesota firearms opener
Northland deer processors will have a wave of hunters bringing in their game to be processed shortly after the state’s firearms season opens Saturday morning. One of those processors, Bear’s Den Processing in Saginaw, has prepared their coolers for the harvest. In 2021, the Minnesota Department of Natural...
kfgo.com
What Minnesota deer hunters can expect as the season opens Saturday
ST. PAUL, Minn. – More than 400,000 deer hunters are preparing for the Minnesota firearms deer season that opens Saturday. The Department of Natural Resources says feeding and attractant bans are in place across the state to prevent concentrations of wild deer in areas with a higher risk for disease.
Man dies in rollover crash in southern Minnesota
FARIBAULT COUNTY, Minn. -- A 46-year-old man died on Friday evening after driving off the road and crashing his car in southern Minnesota.He was driving a GMC Sonoma on Highway 22 near 540th Avenue and crashed shortly after 11:30. p.m.According to the Minnesota State Patrol, he was not wearing a seatbelt.The man was identified as Jason John Neubauer, from Wells.
Minnesota Town Crowned ‘Most Mispronounced in U.S.A.’
Let's face it. if you're not from Minnesota, learning how to pronounce all the quirky and unique town names can be quite a tall task. Ask an outsider how to pronounce Faribault, Bemidji, or Chokio and you might be in for a laugh. But one town in the Land of Ten Thousand Lakes takes the crown regarding mispronunciation. In fact, it was just named the most mispronounced place in the entire United States.
This Central Minnesota Retailer Started To See A Line Form At 3:45 This Morning!
It's Orange Friday and for many of you that goes without needing explanation, but for those who don't know what that means, let's just say it involves getting up pretty early in order to save big at one Minnesota retailer...Fleet Farm!. The line at the Waite Park Fleet Farm this...
Measles confirmed in four Minnesota counties; 21 cases in past five months
Histopathology of measles pneumonia, (Giant cell with intracytoplasmic inclusions.) Courtesy of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. After four years without any known measles infections in Minnesota, the Twin Cities is experiencing an alarming rise in cases. The latest data from the Minnesota Department of Health shows cases have climbed...
Why I’m Giving Up On Deer Hunting In Minnesota This Year
I haven't missed a year of deer hunting in Northern Minnesota since 2008, but this year will be the first time I'm not going to buy a license. Why? There are a lot of reasons why it's just not worth it this year. No, PETA didn't get to me. I...
mprnews.org
Iron Rangers launch a news site to fill a gap in northern Minnesota
Journalists Leah Ryan and Jerry Burnes had spent their professional lives reporting on Minnesota’s Iron Range but still wanted to find a way to sharpen the focus on issues critical to northern Minnesota. The two had had worked for years at the Mesabi Tribune. Burnes served as the paper’s...
