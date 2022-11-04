WRIGHT COUNTY, Minn. -- The latest map shows extreme drought conditions have spread since last week. It's so bad, some parts of the state are now considered "natural disaster areas."Could that drive up our food prices? WCCO's Allen Henry visited a farm in Wright County to get a firsthand look and find out."[It's] disappointing when you get in the combine and you think you're going to have a decent harvest and those bushels just don't add up," said dairy farmer Dan Glessing.But that's been the reality many farmers have faced during this year's harvest. For some, their second drought in...

