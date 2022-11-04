Read full article on original website
Savor St. Pete returns November 5 & 6 for its 10-year anniversaryRose BurkeSaint Petersburg, FL
Beach Smoking Bans Catch Fire Across FloridaModern GlobeFlorida State
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
These local 5 parks are full of adventure & splendor, perfect to explore this fall weekend in FloridaFit*Life*TravelBradenton, FL
fox13news.com
St. Pete K9 helps capture 2 men accused of breaking into home on Hurricane Ian-damaged Sanibel Island
SANIBEL ISLAND, Fla. - Two men who were supposed to be helping with Hurricane Ian relief efforts on Sanibel Island ended up in handcuffs after police say a K9 with the St. Petersburg Police Department caught them trying to break into a home. According to SPPD, the men were on...
Sarasota County Sheriff Needs Your Help In Locating Missing Disabled Woman
SARASOTA, Fla. – The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for a missing disabled female that may possibly be in danger due to health-related issues. The missing person is identified as Alexandra P. Simon. She is a white female 41 years of age, with dyed
businessobserverfl.com
Host of factors forces Bradenton farm owners to consider selling
Key takeaway: The owners of Mixon Fruit Farms in Bradenton are considering selling the farm and business, which has been operating for more than 80 years. Core challenge: A long list of obstacles, from citrus diseases to Hurricane Ian, had made the business ever-more complicated and ever-less profitable. What's next:...
WINKNEWS.com
Hotel living after Ian washes away homes
Homes were washed away during Hurricane Ian and many people can’t afford rent prices, so they’ve turned to hotels without anywhere else to go. But, because so many people are looking for places to stay, hotels can quickly get crowded. Chris Murawski is one of those people looking...
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota County provides update on debris, trash collection
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Waste Management staff have been working long shifts in an effort to return to regularly scheduled trash and recycling pickup. Most crews, the County says, have been working six days per week in an effort to return to regularly scheduled trash and recycling collection days for unincorporated Sarasota County.
usf.edu
Hurricane Ian? Fuhgeddaboudit! Mote doesn't stop working to save Florida's Coral Reef
A funny thing happened at Mote Marine’s coral restoration labs in the Keys when Hurricane Ian targeted Southwest Florida in late September. “We were able to continue all of our work there, and our facility in the Keys was not damaged,” said Stephannie Kettle, a spokeswoman for Sarasota’s Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium. “And we are continuing our reef restoration efforts throughout the Florida Keys.”
luxury-houses.net
Beautiful Casa Lido Waterfront Estate with The Best Panoramic Views of Sarasota Bay and Skyline on Market for $14 Million
1436 John Ringling Parkway Home in Sarasota, Florida for Sale. 1436 John Ringling Parkway, Sarasota, Florida is a magnificent home in the coveted neighborhood of Lido Shores with impressive architectural details, beautiful chandeliers, custom woodwork, and pristine views of Sarasota Bay. This Home in Sarasota offers 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with nearly 8,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1436 John Ringling Parkway, please contact Victoria Stultz Team (Phone: 941-388-9800) at Engel & Voelkers Venice Downtown for full support and perfect service.
St. Pete man accused of beating mother to death
St. Petersburg police are investigating a suspicious death as a homicide.
fox13news.com
Crowley Museum damaged by Hurricane Ian hosts community cleanup
SARASOTA, Fla. - A Sarasota museum that was forced to close after Hurricane Ian is asking for help cleaning up so they can reopen in time for the holidays. Dixie Resnick has grown accustomed to the sound of chainsaws at the Crowley Museum and Nature Center. "We work practically all...
scgov.net
Trash Collection & Debris Removal Updates
Waste Management staff continue to work sun up to sun down, six days per week in an effort to return to regularly scheduled trash collection days for residents living in unincorporated Sarasota County. However, many residents are still experiencing delays in collection service due to collection trucks navigating around roadway...
Venice restaurant reopens after hurricane damage
VENICE, Fla. — Over a month after Hurricane Ian, there is a sense of normalcy for one restaurant in Sarasota County. Tarpon Point Grill and Marina closed their doors due to damage after the hurricane. They're now back open and ready to serve the community. "We’re outside seating only,...
Mysuncoast.com
Sunny Sunday, but Tropical System Likely to Develop Mid Week Bringing Wind and Rain
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The sun will rise sooner as we set our clocks back and gain an hour of sleep Sunday morning. Sunrise will be at 6:44 a.m. That sunshine should stick around with low chances of rain arriving late in the afternoon. Expect a warm, somewhat humid day with a high of 87. Red tide is still showing up in Manasota Beach with dead fish onshore. The irritating bloom was also detected offshore in Venice and City Island in Sarasota county. Siesta Key and Manatee County beaches were in the clear as of Saturday. Aside from those issues, it should be a good beach and boating day if you avoid the affected areas.
sarasotamagazine.com
Where Is It Safe to Swim in Sarasota Right Now?
The results of the most recent water sampling in Sarasota County should make swimmers cautious. Dave Tomasko, executive director of the Sarasota Bay Estuary Program, found enterococci values in Sarasota Bay that could be harmful—and that's compounded by the discovery of elevated levels of red tide near South County beaches.
fox13news.com
Elevated red tide levels detected at Sarasota County beaches after Hurricane Ian
VENICE, Fla. - Public health officials in Sarasota County are once again warning the public of elevated red tide levels detected at local beaches. The beaches with elevated levels of red tide include Venice Beach, Service Club Park, Venice Fishing Pier, Brohard Beach, and Caspersen Beach, Manasota Key and Blind Pass.
Pasco Co. seniors frustrated after ‘astronomical’ increase in HOA fees
The Ashton Oaks homeowners association is proposing a 33% increase in fees for residents living in villas in Wesley Chapel.
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee County searching for missing endangered adult
LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Sheriff’s Officials are searching for a missing endangered adult. Jeremy Durmaz, 21, left his Lakewood Ranch residence (6000 Block Yellowtop Dr.) at 9:30 a.m. Thursday and was last seen walking away from PJ’s Sandwich Shop at US-301 in Parrish at around 5:20 p.m.
Longboat Observer
Sarasota County breaks ground on expanded 17th Street Park
Tossing a few shovelfuls of infield clay in front of photographers on Friday just wasn’t enough for county officials at 17th Street Park as they ceremonially launched a comprehensive remake of the North Sarasota recreation site. Preceding their traditional smile-for-the-camera moment was at least a symbolic out-with-the-old, in-with-the-new moment...
10NEWS
Fort Myers resident mistakenly charged nearly $13K for electricity during Ian
FORT MYERS, Fla. — A Fort Myers woman was mistakenly charged nearly $13,000 for electricity by Florida Power and Light, according to a report by WINK-TV. The outlet reports that Suzette Shafer didn't have electricity for 20 days yet received a massive bill from FPL for her 1,000-square-foot condo. She told reporters that she received the bill a couple of weeks after FPL replaced a faulty meter.
995qyk.com
Kristan Honors Her Pinellas County Fire Medic Husband
Kristan honors her Pinellas County Fire Medic husband and talks about her role as a spouse of a First Responder. John is who we are honoring for First Responder Friday this week. John wife Kirstan talks about what makes him great at his job. She says, “He is a very...
Man found dead at Tampa underpass, police say
The Tampa Police Department is investigating a homicide involving a body that was found early Sunday morning.
