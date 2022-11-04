Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
San Jose mayoral race in final stretch
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – It’s the final push for San Jose mayoral candidates Cindy Chavez and Matt Mahan. The two are locked in a tight race to be the South Bay city’s first new mayor in nearly a decade. We are now just four days away from Election Day and the candidates are making […]
Dozens of San Jose commission seats are empty
San Jose commissions play a significant role in city government, giving residents an official capacity to provide input on local policies and decisions. But with dozens of vacancies, some worry those voices are missing. San Jose’s 25 active commissions need 289 commissioners, and 59 seats are vacant. This means one...
milpitasbeat.com
Who should you vote for in Milpitas?
This Election Season, The Milpitas Beat has hosted four Candidate Forums, and written articles on candidates across Milpitas Mayoral, City Council, and School Board races. We’ve compiled everything here for our readers, so that you can learn more about the candidates and feel empowered to vote. Candidate Forum Videos.
postnewsgroup.com
Community Coalition Says ‘No’ to Coal Money in Oakland Mayor’s Race
No Coal in Oakland, a grassroots coalition of community, faith, and environmental justice groups are denouncing an attempt by coal terminal developers to influence the Oakland mayor’s race with over $600,000 of out-of-town money. Rallying last Thursday at developer Phil Tagami’s office at the Rotunda Building at 300 Frank...
harkeraquila.com
Harker students host San Jose Mayoral Campaign in collaboration with Yerba Buena High School
Harker and Yerba Buena High School students hosted representatives of San Jose mayoral candidates Cindy Chavez and Matt Mahan’s political team in a youth campaign forum at the Cambrian Branch Library on Oct. 25. Sahngwie Yim (10), Valerie Li (10), KJ Williams (12), Kris Estrada (12) and Sara Bhowmick...
Santa Clara council scuffles over censuring mayor
A call to censure Santa Clara Mayor Lisa Gillmor set off heated arguments and sent accusations flying among the City Council during the last meeting before election day. Resident Lori Garmany filed a petition asking them to consider censuring the mayor, or invoking a formal reprimand for “the leaking of confidential closed session settlement information to the press” and for writing a letter to Gov. Gavin Newsom earlier this year “asking him to help her campaign donor.”
Twitter lays off over 700 SF employees
Twitter laid off over 700 members of its staff this week, according to documents obtained by KRON4 News.
milpitasbeat.com
Which Milpitas Mayoral & City Council candidates raised the most money for their campaigns?
As we get closer to Election Day, candidates are putting in their last efforts toward convincing Milpitas residents why they deserve their vote. October 22 was the deadline for candidates to file their last Campaign Disclosure Statements before November 8. The Beat studied statements across all Mayoral and City Council candidates to give readers a breakdown of monetary contributions, as well as independent expenditures from Political Action Committees (PACs).
milpitasbeat.com
Milpitas needs to embrace “old school values” again
This is a sponsored post. Our city needs to go back to “old school values.”. Remember when our youth had something fun to look forward to, like Cal Skate? We need to get a Cal Skate 2.0 going. What about the simple, yet powerful act of connecting with one...
calmatters.network
East Palo Alto City Council candidate criticized for alleged misinformation
Some East Palo Altans are criticizing the assertions of City Council candidate Mark Dinan, claiming that he has been spreading inaccurate information about numerous issues in the city. Dinan, an energetic and outspoken candidate who is running against six other contenders for one of two open seats on the council,...
Dianne Feinstein: San Francisco to the core
Dianne Feinstein has been California's senator for almost 30 years. She owes her start to San Francisco. This Saturday, she will become the longest serving woman in Senate history. "It's an incredible honor," said Feinstein in a statement. "I'm forever grateful to the people of California who sent me here to represent them. It has been a great pleasure to watch more and more women walk the halls of the Senate. ... We have seen tremendous progress, but we still have work to do." Feinstein was a San Francisco supervisor from 1970-78. She became mayor in 1978 after the assassination of Mayor George Moscone. She was elected to the Senate in 1992. The Examiner has put together a gallery to honor Feinstein's work here in the City and beyond. Swipe through for more.
climaterwc.com
San Mateo Council Candidate Rod Linhares break silence: announces opposition to Prop. 1
Following several weeks of controversy over his refusal to state a definitive position on abortion, Rod Linhares, candidate for San Mateo City Council, at last revealed his position. He opposes California Proposition 1, which would enshrine abortion rights into the California constitution in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s...
NBC Bay Area
San Francisco Mayor Encourages Laid Off Workers Apply for City Jobs
It seems like nearly every day, another local tech company announces major layoffs, and many believe Twitter may be added to that list Friday. But the city of San Francisco said it may have a place for thousands of those newly-unemployed tech-types. “We know a number of other tech companies...
Morgan Hill Times
Morgan Hill resident pens book about Operation Utah
Morgan Hill resident Hubert Yoshida, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, recently released his new book, “Operation Utah: The Die is Cast,” a history of a four-day battle fought against North Vietnamese forces in the Vietnam war. The book is based entirely on interviews with the survivors of Operation...
Mysterious group wants to ‘Take Back San Jose’
A new group has emerged in San Jose politics just in time for a consequential election with an ominous message to “take back” the city—but no one seems to know who is behind it. It started two months ago when signs with a QR code began lining...
scotscoop.com
Ex-Bay Area residents break the Bay’s bubble of desirability
Former Bay Area residents relocate across the country to escape pressure and stress. The San Francisco Bay Area, internationally renowned as a hotspot for jobs, money, and success, has attracted immigrants ever since it boomed in popularity during the Gold Rush of 1849. The constant influx of immigrants seeking success...
The funding shortfalls causing Bay Area roads to get even worse
Streets in one Bay Area city are deteriorating faster than they can be maintained. As it stands, not much can be done to change it.
Silicon Valley inmates have complex path to early release
Joseph Vejar didn’t believe the phone call that ultimately led to his freedom. When he called his wife from a Solano prison in late 2020, she told him his case was being reviewed for early release. Vejar was skeptical. After three years in prison, he wasn’t used to getting...
postnewsgroup.com
Bay Area Native Tied to Serial Killings in Stockton, Oakland
Wesley Brownlee, a Bay Area native, is being held on murder charges by Stockton police. He is a suspect in a string of murders in Stockton and Oakland. According to news reports, local police have long suspected a serial killer was operating in the area. The serial killer is suspected of being responsible for at least six murders. One of the victims was shot but survived.
KRON4
Elon Musk to begin layoffs of Twitter employees starting this week
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Twitter will begin laying off a number of its employees on Friday, KRON4 confirmed Thursday evening. This comes the following week after Elon Musk acquired the San Francisco-based social media platform for $44 billion. Twitter said the action is “necessary to ensure the company’s success...
Comments / 0