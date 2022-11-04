ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clara, CA

KRON4 News

San Jose mayoral race in final stretch

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – It’s the final push for San Jose mayoral candidates Cindy Chavez and Matt Mahan. The two are locked in a tight race to be the South Bay city’s first new mayor in nearly a decade. We are now just four days away from Election Day and the candidates are making […]
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

Dozens of San Jose commission seats are empty

San Jose commissions play a significant role in city government, giving residents an official capacity to provide input on local policies and decisions. But with dozens of vacancies, some worry those voices are missing. San Jose’s 25 active commissions need 289 commissioners, and 59 seats are vacant. This means one...
SAN JOSE, CA
milpitasbeat.com

Who should you vote for in Milpitas?

This Election Season, The Milpitas Beat has hosted four Candidate Forums, and written articles on candidates across Milpitas Mayoral, City Council, and School Board races. We’ve compiled everything here for our readers, so that you can learn more about the candidates and feel empowered to vote. Candidate Forum Videos.
MILPITAS, CA
postnewsgroup.com

Community Coalition Says ‘No’ to Coal Money in Oakland Mayor’s Race

No Coal in Oakland, a grassroots coalition of community, faith, and environmental justice groups are denouncing an attempt by coal terminal developers to influence the Oakland mayor’s race with over $600,000 of out-of-town money. Rallying last Thursday at developer Phil Tagami’s office at the Rotunda Building at 300 Frank...
OAKLAND, CA
San José Spotlight

Santa Clara council scuffles over censuring mayor

A call to censure Santa Clara Mayor Lisa Gillmor set off heated arguments and sent accusations flying among the City Council during the last meeting before election day. Resident Lori Garmany filed a petition asking them to consider censuring the mayor, or invoking a formal reprimand for “the leaking of confidential closed session settlement information to the press” and for writing a letter to Gov. Gavin Newsom earlier this year “asking him to help her campaign donor.”
SANTA CLARA, CA
milpitasbeat.com

Which Milpitas Mayoral & City Council candidates raised the most money for their campaigns?

As we get closer to Election Day, candidates are putting in their last efforts toward convincing Milpitas residents why they deserve their vote. October 22 was the deadline for candidates to file their last Campaign Disclosure Statements before November 8. The Beat studied statements across all Mayoral and City Council candidates to give readers a breakdown of monetary contributions, as well as independent expenditures from Political Action Committees (PACs).
MILPITAS, CA
milpitasbeat.com

Milpitas needs to embrace “old school values” again

This is a sponsored post. Our city needs to go back to “old school values.”. Remember when our youth had something fun to look forward to, like Cal Skate? We need to get a Cal Skate 2.0 going. What about the simple, yet powerful act of connecting with one...
MILPITAS, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Dianne Feinstein: San Francisco to the core

Dianne Feinstein has been California's senator for almost 30 years. She owes her start to San Francisco. This Saturday, she will become the longest serving woman in Senate history. "It's an incredible honor," said Feinstein in a statement. "I'm forever grateful to the people of California who sent me here to represent them. It has been a great pleasure to watch more and more women walk the halls of the Senate. ... We have seen tremendous progress, but we still have work to do." Feinstein was a San Francisco supervisor from 1970-78. She became mayor in 1978 after the assassination of Mayor George Moscone. She was elected to the Senate in 1992. The Examiner has put together a gallery to honor Feinstein's work here in the City and beyond. Swipe through for more.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Morgan Hill Times

Morgan Hill resident pens book about Operation Utah

Morgan Hill resident Hubert Yoshida, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, recently released his new book, “Operation Utah: The Die is Cast,” a history of a four-day battle fought against North Vietnamese forces in the Vietnam war. The book is based entirely on interviews with the survivors of Operation...
MORGAN HILL, CA
scotscoop.com

Ex-Bay Area residents break the Bay’s bubble of desirability

Former Bay Area residents relocate across the country to escape pressure and stress. The San Francisco Bay Area, internationally renowned as a hotspot for jobs, money, and success, has attracted immigrants ever since it boomed in popularity during the Gold Rush of 1849. The constant influx of immigrants seeking success...
HALF MOON BAY, CA
postnewsgroup.com

Bay Area Native Tied to Serial Killings in Stockton, Oakland

Wesley Brownlee, a Bay Area native, is being held on murder charges by Stockton police. He is a suspect in a string of murders in Stockton and Oakland. According to news reports, local police have long suspected a serial killer was operating in the area. The serial killer is suspected of being responsible for at least six murders. One of the victims was shot but survived.
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4

Elon Musk to begin layoffs of Twitter employees starting this week

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Twitter will begin laying off a number of its employees on Friday, KRON4 confirmed Thursday evening. This comes the following week after Elon Musk acquired the San Francisco-based social media platform for $44 billion. Twitter said the action is “necessary to ensure the company’s success...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

