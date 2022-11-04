Read full article on original website
Panthers Week 9 injury report: Chuba Hubbard out vs. Bengals
For the second straight week, it’s going to be the D’Onta Foreman show headlining the Carolina Panthers’ backfield. On Friday, the team ruled out running back Chuba Hubbard—who is still dealing with an ankle injury he sustained in Week 7’s upset win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Hubbard will now miss his second game in a row.
Three takeaways from Seahawks' Week 9 win over Cardinals
GLENDALE, Arizona — In a rematch of a game from just 3 weeks ago, the Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals faced off from State Farm Stadium. Similar to that Week 6 matchup, Sunday was another low-scoring game between these division rivals. The Seahawks' offense struggled to consistently deliver points, and Kyler Murray again was held in check by Seattle's aggressive defense.
Oklahoma Daily
Sooners in NFL: Baker Mayfield throws 2 touchdown passes in 2nd half of Panthers' loss to Bengals
Former Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield started the second-half for the Carolina Panthers (2-7) in their 42-21 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals (5-4) on Sunday. Mayfield hadn’t played in two weeks after P.J. Walker took over the starting job for Carolina, but Walker was benched Sunday after the Panthers were shut out in the first half and faced a 35-0 halftime deficit — the largest in franchise history.
Grade Joe Burrow’s performance in the Bengals’ 42-21 blowout of the Panthers
CINCINNATI, Ohio -- The Bengals’ offensive outburst against the Panthers on Sunday came at the hands of Joe, but this week it wasn’t Burrow. Joe Mixon set a franchise single-game record with five total touchdowns against the Panthers. After a lackluster outing in Cleveland on Halloween the running...
Expert picks and predictions for Cardinals vs. Seahawks in Week 9
The Arizona Cardinals are in a must-win scenario in Week 9 taking on the Seattle Seahawks at home, their second matchup of the year. Seattle has won three in a row and lead the NFC West, while the Cardinals are in last place and already lost to the Seahawks 19-9 four weeks ago.
Chiefs’ Travis Kelce Thinks Russell Wilson Is ‘Trolling’ Everyone With His ‘Nonsense’
Travis Kelce might’ve just hit the nail on the head when it comes to what Russell Wilson has been up to this season. The NFL QB has been the center of attention for much of the season, and not necessarily for good reason. But while his behavior might be a little peculiar to some, Chiefs star Kelce thinks it’s all part of a game that Wilson is playing.
Breaking: Panthers Are Making A Change At Quarterback
The Carolina Panthers are having one of the worst performances of the 2022 NFL regular season on Sunday afternoon. Carolina is trailing Cincinnati, 35-0, at halftime. The Panthers had more penalty yards than they did offensive yards at one point in the contest. Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks has committed...
Oklahoma Daily
Sooners in NFL: Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Mixon sets franchise record with 5 touchdowns in win over Panthers
Former Oklahoma running back Joe Mixon and the Cincinnati Bengals (5-4) defeated the Carolina Panthers (2-7) 42-21 on Sunday. In the win, Mixon rushed for 153 yards and four touchdowns on 22 carries. He added four receptions, 58 receiving yards and a receiving touchdown. With 4:38 left in the third...
Cincinnati Bengals lose rookie defensive back Dax Hill to shoulder injury against Carolina
The Cincinnati Bengals announced during the third quarter of Sunday's Week 9 game against the Carolina Panthers that rookie defensive back Dax Hill is out with a right shoulder injury. The Bengals were already without cornerbacks Chidobe Awuzie, Tre Flowers and Mike Hilton. ...
numberfire.com
Panthers bench P.J. Walker in Week 9; Baker Mayfield to start second half
The Carolina Panthers have benched starting quarterback P.J. Walker in their Week 9 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Walker played good football over the past three weeks as the Panthers' starter, but was struggling mightily against the Bengals this afternoon. The team pulled the plug as they came out of the half trailing 35-0. The team put Baker Mayfield back at quarterback as they started the second half.
Yardbarker
With Steelers LB TJ Watt And S Damontae Kazee Back, There Should Be Room For Optimism With The Defense In 2nd Half Of Season
The Pittsburgh Steelers defense has had to shoulder the burden of the team’s inept offense once again in 2022. At times, the defense has performed to its abilities. Often times though, they have failed to do so. Most notably, the team faced two blowout losses to the Buffalo Bills and Philadelphia Eagles in the month of October. There are several motivating factors for their disappointing performance, beginning with key injuries to safety, Damontae Kazee , and edge rusher, TJ Watt early in the season.
Raleigh News & Observer
Panthers’ QB situation takes another turn: Steve Wilks leaves starting seat wide open
Steve Wilks didn’t want to jump to conclusions about his quarterback depth chart following the Carolina Panthers’ embarrassing 42-21 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday at Paycor Stadium. Wilks — now 1-3 as the Panthers’ interim head coach — benched starter PJ Walker at halftime and watched...
ESPN
Panthers fire assistants Evan Cooper, Paul Pasqualoni
A season of upheaval for the Carolina Panthers continued Monday as cornerbacks coach Evan Cooper and defensive line coach Paul Pasqualoni were fired by interim coach Steve Wilks. Cooper was hired in 2020 by former head coach Matt Rhule, who was fired after a 1-4 start to this season. The...
Quarterback Geno Smith shows Seahawks transformation after costly interception | Opinion
Quarterback Geno Smith has revitalized his career in Seattle, with no better example than after he threw a pick-six in a win against Arizona.
Cincinnati Bengals rule out slot cornerback Mike Hilton for upcoming game against Panthers
Cincinnati Bengals (4-4) head coach Zac Taylor ruled out slot cornerback Mike Hilton to play against the Carolina Panthers (2-6) on Sunday with a finger injury. Hilton, 28, did not practice this week and Taylor said the upcoming bye week following Sunday’s game was a factor in the decision to rest him. The loss of Hilton in the slot is a big one for the Bengals as they rely on him to fill several roles on defense.
numberfire.com
Raiders' Darren Waller (hamstring) not expected to play in Week 9
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (hamstring) "still is not fully healthy" and is unlikely to play in the team's Week 9 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. What It Means:. Waller has been dealing with a tough hamstring injury for much of the 2022...
Yardbarker
Watch: Mike McDaniel has hilarious sideline exchange with Justin Fields
The Miami Dolphins tried everything to stop Justin Fields on Sunday … even asking nicely. The Chicago Bears quarterback Fields had a (no pun intended) field day against Miami in Week 9 with a four-touchdown performance. Fields was especially devastating on the ground, running 15 times for 178 yards (including a 61-yard scamper for the end zone in the third quarter).
Yardbarker
Titans' Derrick Henry shares which running back he thinks is better than him
Derrick Henry is regarded by many as the best running back in the NFL. But the Tennessee Titans star is modest and publicly disagrees with that assessment. After Henry scored a touchdown to put his Titans up 14-9 over the Kansas City Chiefs in the second quarter on Sunday night, NBC play-by-play announcer Mike Tirico shared the details of an interesting exchange he had with the running back during a meeting the week leading up to the game.
FOX Sports
Super Bowl odds: Futures lines for every team
We are officially 100 days away from Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Ariz., on Feb. 12!. We're nine weeks into the NFL season, and only one undefeated team remains… the Philadelphia Eagles. Philadelphia defeated the Houston Texans on Thursday night to move to a perfect 8-0. Despite having the...
Yardbarker
Former Raiders Bust Is Outplaying Top Free Agent Signing
Following the trade of Yannick Ngakoue to the Indianapolis Colts for Rock Ya-Sin, the Las Vegas Raiders were left without a defensive end to play opposite of Maxx Crosby. Many believed the Raiders would be among the strongest pass-rushing teams when they signed free agent Chandler Jones to a three-year, $51 million contract. The Jones deal has been largely a disappointment just nine weeks into the 2022 NFL season. To make matters worse, the Raiders are still among the league’s worst pass-rushing units. Another storyline from Sunday revolves around a former draft bust who was sent packing by the Raiders after failing to live up to expectations as a third-round selection in 2021. Well, what if I told you that he outplayed Jones on Sunday? We’re referring to Arden Key, now a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars’ defense.
