ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KING 5

Three takeaways from Seahawks' Week 9 win over Cardinals

GLENDALE, Arizona — In a rematch of a game from just 3 weeks ago, the Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals faced off from State Farm Stadium. Similar to that Week 6 matchup, Sunday was another low-scoring game between these division rivals. The Seahawks' offense struggled to consistently deliver points, and Kyler Murray again was held in check by Seattle's aggressive defense.
SEATTLE, WA
Oklahoma Daily

Sooners in NFL: Baker Mayfield throws 2 touchdown passes in 2nd half of Panthers' loss to Bengals

Former Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield started the second-half for the Carolina Panthers (2-7) in their 42-21 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals (5-4) on Sunday. Mayfield hadn’t played in two weeks after P.J. Walker took over the starting job for Carolina, but Walker was benched Sunday after the Panthers were shut out in the first half and faced a 35-0 halftime deficit — the largest in franchise history.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Outsider.com

Chiefs’ Travis Kelce Thinks Russell Wilson Is ‘Trolling’ Everyone With His ‘Nonsense’

Travis Kelce might’ve just hit the nail on the head when it comes to what Russell Wilson has been up to this season. The NFL QB has been the center of attention for much of the season, and not necessarily for good reason. But while his behavior might be a little peculiar to some, Chiefs star Kelce thinks it’s all part of a game that Wilson is playing.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Breaking: Panthers Are Making A Change At Quarterback

The Carolina Panthers are having one of the worst performances of the 2022 NFL regular season on Sunday afternoon. Carolina is trailing Cincinnati, 35-0, at halftime. The Panthers had more penalty yards than they did offensive yards at one point in the contest. Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks has committed...
CHARLOTTE, NC
numberfire.com

Panthers bench P.J. Walker in Week 9; Baker Mayfield to start second half

The Carolina Panthers have benched starting quarterback P.J. Walker in their Week 9 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Walker played good football over the past three weeks as the Panthers' starter, but was struggling mightily against the Bengals this afternoon. The team pulled the plug as they came out of the half trailing 35-0. The team put Baker Mayfield back at quarterback as they started the second half.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Yardbarker

With Steelers LB TJ Watt And S Damontae Kazee Back, There Should Be Room For Optimism With The Defense In 2nd Half Of Season

The Pittsburgh Steelers defense has had to shoulder the burden of the team’s inept offense once again in 2022. At times, the defense has performed to its abilities. Often times though, they have failed to do so. Most notably, the team faced two blowout losses to the Buffalo Bills and Philadelphia Eagles in the month of October. There are several motivating factors for their disappointing performance, beginning with key injuries to safety, Damontae Kazee , and edge rusher, TJ Watt early in the season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
ESPN

Panthers fire assistants Evan Cooper, Paul Pasqualoni

A season of upheaval for the Carolina Panthers continued Monday as cornerbacks coach Evan Cooper and defensive line coach Paul Pasqualoni were fired by interim coach Steve Wilks. Cooper was hired in 2020 by former head coach Matt Rhule, who was fired after a 1-4 start to this season. The...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Cincinnati Bengals rule out slot cornerback Mike Hilton for upcoming game against Panthers

Cincinnati Bengals (4-4) head coach Zac Taylor ruled out slot cornerback Mike Hilton to play against the Carolina Panthers (2-6) on Sunday with a finger injury. Hilton, 28, did not practice this week and Taylor said the upcoming bye week following Sunday’s game was a factor in the decision to rest him. The loss of Hilton in the slot is a big one for the Bengals as they rely on him to fill several roles on defense.
CINCINNATI, OH
numberfire.com

Raiders' Darren Waller (hamstring) not expected to play in Week 9

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (hamstring) "still is not fully healthy" and is unlikely to play in the team's Week 9 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. What It Means:. Waller has been dealing with a tough hamstring injury for much of the 2022...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Yardbarker

Watch: Mike McDaniel has hilarious sideline exchange with Justin Fields

The Miami Dolphins tried everything to stop Justin Fields on Sunday … even asking nicely. The Chicago Bears quarterback Fields had a (no pun intended) field day against Miami in Week 9 with a four-touchdown performance. Fields was especially devastating on the ground, running 15 times for 178 yards (including a 61-yard scamper for the end zone in the third quarter).
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Titans' Derrick Henry shares which running back he thinks is better than him

Derrick Henry is regarded by many as the best running back in the NFL. But the Tennessee Titans star is modest and publicly disagrees with that assessment. After Henry scored a touchdown to put his Titans up 14-9 over the Kansas City Chiefs in the second quarter on Sunday night, NBC play-by-play announcer Mike Tirico shared the details of an interesting exchange he had with the running back during a meeting the week leading up to the game.
NASHVILLE, TN
FOX Sports

Super Bowl odds: Futures lines for every team

We are officially 100 days away from Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Ariz., on Feb. 12!. We're nine weeks into the NFL season, and only one undefeated team remains… the Philadelphia Eagles. Philadelphia defeated the Houston Texans on Thursday night to move to a perfect 8-0. Despite having the...
TENNESSEE STATE
Yardbarker

Former Raiders Bust Is Outplaying Top Free Agent Signing

Following the trade of Yannick Ngakoue to the Indianapolis Colts for Rock Ya-Sin, the Las Vegas Raiders were left without a defensive end to play opposite of Maxx Crosby. Many believed the Raiders would be among the strongest pass-rushing teams when they signed free agent Chandler Jones to a three-year, $51 million contract. The Jones deal has been largely a disappointment just nine weeks into the 2022 NFL season. To make matters worse, the Raiders are still among the league’s worst pass-rushing units. Another storyline from Sunday revolves around a former draft bust who was sent packing by the Raiders after failing to live up to expectations as a third-round selection in 2021. Well, what if I told you that he outplayed Jones on Sunday? We’re referring to Arden Key, now a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars’ defense.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy