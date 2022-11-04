Crew wanted for burglarizing several homes, stealing jewelry in Northbrook: Police

NORTHBROOK (WBBM NEWSRADIO) - Police in Northbrook are warning homeowners about a series of burglaries.

The police department said “larger homes adjacent to wooded areas” have been targeted recently, and the burglars “are primarily stealing large amounts of jewelry and cash.”

They said the same pattern of burglaries is occurring in other suburbs and the department is working with them.

"A few extra moments of precaution can prevent you from becoming a victim," said Police Chief Christopher Kennedy in a statement posted on social media

Utilize alarm systems, he said, and be sure doors and windows are locked, even if you’re gone for a short period of time.

He said take advantage of the department’s House Watch Program if you’re away for an extended period of time.

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!

Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram