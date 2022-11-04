ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Welch: Cat or non-cat?

By Hanaba Welch
Times Record News
 2 days ago
Human beings tend to fall into either/or categories.

Case in point: cat or non-cat. I married a non-cat man. If my cat hadn’t died during our courtship, we might still be courting. Ours is a cat-less marriage, but Hugh agrees with me that we could use some working cats at the farm. Both he and I are decidedly non-rat and non-mouse.

Yes, there are rat and mouse people who keep ‘em for pets. Those people are online.

Was Walt Disney a mouse man? Didn’t he develop an attachment for the real one that inspired Mickey? I could be wrong. Look it up.

Another way to distinguish between us Homo sapiens, without getting into sub-species, is onion and non-onion. I married a non-onion. Ever try cooking without onions? Or finding some good onion-less potato salad? Life is hard.

At least he’s a non-alcoholic.

Meanwhile, life really isn’t always either/or. Consider coffee. Want it black or with cream or with sugar or with cream and sugar? Or maybe you don’t even drink coffee.

Either way, live long enough and you may land in a place where they leave the onions out of the food (just to keep the non-onions happy) and don’t know how you like your coffee unless you still have the ability to communicate.

Once we lose our minds, I’m guessing our food and drink preferences remain the same. I’ll let you know after I’ve lost mine.

My plan remains unchanged for my nursing home tattoo to say “half-and-half, no sugar.” Here’s hoping they read it.

My current thoughts come after a pleasant visit with my cat and onion friend Beverly in Arkansas. Besides furnishing half-and-half for my coffee, Beverly lent me one of her extraordinary heating pads for my nap on the sofa. Her cat Sidney.

What’s not to like about a feline heating pad? If your knee is hurting, apply a cat.

Someone should market fake cat heating pads. I picture a floppy fake fur cat with a heating element and a setting for purr or non-purr. (Sidney stayed mostly on purr.) The downside is you’d have to plug the thing in.

But if batteries can power a car, why not a heating pad? You’d just have to remember to plug in your cat to charge all day if you wanted it purring by nightfall.

GOOGLE PAWS.

Search for “cat heating pad.” You’ll discover you can buy a heating pad for an arthritic cat but not a cat heating pad for an arthritic human. The way is clear for my idea. Bring on the investors.

Or perhaps, as Christmas approaches, I myself should simply fabricate some fake cat covers for ordinary heating pads and somehow add purring cat soundtracks. Do they exist?

ANOTHER PAWS.

A cat purring soundtrack seems not to be among what’s offered online. I did find water dripping and rats squeaking in a sewer. That particular one is suggested for cats.

If you think you have a crazy idea, look online. You may find yourself upstaged.

