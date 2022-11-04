ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Parking garage mural making progress after delays

By Lynn Walker, Wichita Falls Times Record News
Times Record News
Times Record News
 3 days ago
If you look, you can see it -- creatures ascending one corner of the city-owned parking garage at Seventh Street and Indiana Avenue in downtown Wichita Falls.

Unlike King Kong climbing the Empire State Building, these are friendly critters are comprised of colorful ceramic tiles. Monkey, elephant, donkey and even a panda are gradually inching their way up an elevator column. Their ascent contains a message.

“They’re all working together to hang the moon. It kind of shows what we had to do to in the pandemic and how we couldn’t really be together but we had to work together as a way to bring it all back together and just sort of remember that time in our lives,” said Ann Arnold-Ogden, Executive Director of the Wichita Falls Alliance for Arts and Culture, the sponsoring agency.

The finished work will contain more than 2,000 handmade tiles. The design was created by local artists Jesse Baggett and Steve Hilton. The alliance launched its plans for the mural in September 2019 but encountered obstacles in getting it completed. In addition to delays because of COVID-19, repairs had to be made to the structure.

“There was an issue with a section of the wall that would actually leak water. When it would rain it was retaining water so we didn’t want to adhere tile to the wall and have it rain and they would fall off,” Arnold-Ogden said.

She said there have also been delays in getting materials.

“But we’ve got everything up and all our materials are in hand and the work is moving forward,” she said.

The project has been financed through grants, including $10,000 from the city’s 4B Sales Tax Corporation.

The garage to which the mural is attached is mostly unused. Records in the Wichita County Archives show now-defuct First Wichita National Bank built it on the site of the former Tower Theater and other businesses in 1981. Oilman Rusty Lindemann acquired the property and gave it to Wichita County, along with a long-term lease on the adjacent Lindemann building that houses the county archives and the Museum of North Texas History. In 2019 the county gave the garage to Wichita Falls 4B Sales Tax Corporation to become a paid public parking facility. It never attracted many paying customers. Time and vandals have taken a toll, requiring thousands of dollars annually for upkeep.

The city has agreed to transfer the structure to California developer Will Kelty for tenant parking if he completes renovation of a vacant hotel building located about a block west of the garage. The ascending animals mural would be part of the deal.

