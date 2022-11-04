ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Powerball jackpot increased to record $1.6 billion

By The Associated Press
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MBtgn_0iysXyBQ00

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Strong sales boosted a Powerball jackpot to an estimated $1.6 billion on Friday, making it the largest lottery prize in history. A drawing will be held Saturday night for the Powerball prize , which hasn’t been won in more than three months. That string of 39 consecutive drawings without a winner is a reflection of the tough odds of winning a jackpot , at 1 in 292.2 million.

Get the latest news, sports, weather and events delivered right to your inbox!

The advertised jackpot is the prize for a winner who chooses an annuity, paid annually over 29 years. Almost all winners instead opt for the cash prize, which for Saturday night’s drawing would be an estimated $782.4 million.

The new jackpot tops the previous record prize of $1.586 billion. That jackpot was won in 2016 by three Powerball players in California, Florida and Tennessee.

Powerball jackpot hits record amount: How much money is $1.6 billion?

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Powerball jackpot rises to $700M, 8th largest lottery prize

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The eighth-largest lottery jackpot will be up for grabs when numbers are drawn for an estimated $700 million Powerball grand prize. No one has matched all six numbers and won Powerball’s top prize since Aug. 3, allowing Wednesday night’s jackpot to slowly grow for a nearly three months. Of course, the reason no one has won the giant prize is because the odds of hitting all the numbers are so miserable, at one in 292.2 million.
IOWA STATE
NEWS10 ABC

Tips to save on shipping costs this holiday season

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Inflation and the increased cost of labor and materials have led to a rise in shipping rates across the country. A new survey from TopCashback shows that 86% of Americans say they will look elsewhere for gifts if shipping is too expensive. Here are...
NEWS10 ABC

Be aware: These IRS tax breaks are changing for 2022 filing

(NEXSTAR) — There are some major changes to tax deductions for tax year 2022 (to be filed in spring 2023) as many expanded benefits of the American Rescue Plan go away. TurboTax is reminding filers to know which credits will be reverted or retired for filing, including changes to the Child Tax Credit and Earned Income Tax Credit. Here’s a breakdown.
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

40K+
Followers
21K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy