Jackson, MI

MLive.com

Michigan State a betting favorite for first time in two months

For the first time since mid-September, Michigan State will go into a game as a betting favorite. The Spartans opened as 11-point favorites over Rutgers on Sunday on Circa Sports, six days before the two teams’ meeting in East Lansing. Michigan State has been an underdog in their last...
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Shorthanded Michigan State defense keys upset win at Illinois

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – On the first offensive snap of the game, Michigan State quarterback Payton Thorne was intercepted. That gave Illinois a short field and five plays later the Fighting Illini were at the 3-yard line. A poor start for the Spartans on the road against a ranked team...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
MLive.com

Jackson roundup: Lumen Christi shuts out Hudson

Lumen Christi raced out to an early lead and knocked off Hudson 35-0 to claim the district title. The Titans got 17 carries for 99 yards and two touchdowns from Derrick Walker, as well as 96 rushing yards on 10 carries from Joe Lathers.
HUDSON, MI
WILX-TV

Lansing Catholic shuts out Ovid-Elsie on the road for district title

OVID, Mich. (WILX) - It was another solid game for recently named starting quarterback Jack Jacobs who led Lansing Catholic to a district championship with a convincing 20 to 0 win over Ovid-Elsie. Jacobs, a senior, took over the starting reigns 4 weeks ago and the Cougars have won all...
LANSING, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan football drops uniforms for B1G East battle with Rutgers in Week 10

The uniforms for Saturday’s game with Rutgers were released by Michigan on its social media page. The Wolverines will be in Piscataway, New Jersey in Week 10. Michigan will be suiting up in all-white jerseys and pants. The helmets will still have the same maize and blue that the team is known for. The socks will also be maize-colored.
ANN ARBOR, MI
NBC Chicago

Illinois Stays in AP-Top 25 Even After Loss vs. Michigan State

Illinois’ stellar run came to an abrupt halt on Saturday when they lost to the Michigan State Spartans in Champaign, but they are still ranked in the top-25 poll. The Fighting Illini, who came into the game on a six-game winning streak and sitting in the No. 14 spot in the AP rankings, lost 23-15 to the Spartans on Saturday, which led to them being dropped to No. 21 in the latest poll released Sunday.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
detroitsportsnation.com

Michigan Football: Predicting the score of their final 4 games

Will Michigan Football win their final 4 games?Big Ten Championship Game. After winning the Big Ten Championship in 2021, the Michigan Wolverines have won their first eight games of the season in 2022 and they have set themselves up for another big run. On Saturday, the Wolverines should be able to handle their business against a struggling Rutgers team but what about beyond that? Will Michigan football win their final four regular season games to advance to the Big Ten Championship Game, or will they get tripped up along the way? Here is how I see the Wolverines faring in their final four regular-season games in the Big Ten.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WILX-TV

Portland survives late scare against Corunna

PORTLAND, Mich. (WILX) - Portland Raiders (9-1) hosted the Corunna Cavaliers (8-2) with a district title on the line, in a game that had just 14 points combined in the first half which turned out to be a shootout late. In the third quarter, Raiders’ Drew Miller spun around the...
PORTLAND, MI
MLive.com

Michigan’s next opponent, Nebraska, blows big lead to lose 3rd straight

Nebraska’s disappointing season continued on Saturday with a 20-13 home loss to Minnesota. The Cornhuskers led 10-0 at halftime but proceed to allow 20 straight points. Nebraska, which faces Michigan next Saturday, fell to 3-6 (2-4 in the Big Ten). Michigan played on Saturday as well, dominating the second...
LINCOLN, NE

