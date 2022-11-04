Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Michigan witness says strange cloud followed him down rural country roadRoger MarshJackson, MI
Investigative Attorney in the Dee Ann Warner Case Asks the Public for HelpTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Michigan witness photographs UFO flying out of 'portal'Roger MarshMichigan State
Cherry Creek Cellars Hosts First Book Club Meeting November 3rd, 2022Tracy StengelBrooklyn, MI
Investigative Attorney Demands Arrest in Dee Ann Warner's Missing Person CaseTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Related
MLive.com
Here are the Jackson-area football scores for the district finals
JACKSON -- District champions were crowned on Friday in three games involving Jackson-area teams. Here is how the teams did.
Watch No. 1 Dexter football celebrate first-ever district championship
DEXTER – There have been a lot of firsts for Dexter’s football team this season and the Dreadnaughts added another first on Friday. Dexter outscored South Lyon 17-0 in the fourth quarter to claim the program’s first-ever district title 24-7 at Al Ritt Stadium in the Division 2 tournament.
Riverview football's running game leads it to victory over Tecumseh in D4 playoff
RIVERVIEW, Mich. – The Riverview Pirates (11-0) defeated the Tecumseh Indians (10-1) 53-30 in the Division 4 playoffs in a game that featured high-scoring action and a non-stop ground-and-pound assault by Riverview. Here are three takeaways. Riverview’s run game is intense Riverview punished the ...
wtvbam.com
HS Football Playoff Scoreboard: Hastings and Lumen advance, Reading and Colon eliminated
UNDATED (WTVB) – Although there are no Branch County representatives remaining in this year’s MHSAA Football Playoffs, there were plenty of area teams playing for 11-player District titles and 8-player Regional titles on Friday night. Interstate 8 champion Hastings won its first-ever district trophy by beating visiting Charlotte...
MLive.com
Michigan State starts new season itching for deep NCAA Tournament run
EAST LANSING – Michigan State has been to more consecutive NCAA Tournaments than all but one program in college basketball. But simply getting to the big dance isn’t enough for this group. No player on Michigan State’s current roster has ever played beyond the first weekend of the...
MLive.com
Michigan State’s Jaden Akins ready to show he’s among most-improved players in Big Ten
EAST LANSING – Jaden Akins has a vision for his sophomore season. The Michigan State guard plans on having a larger role – more shots to put up, more chances to make stops, more opportunities to help the Spartans win.
MLive.com
Michigan State a betting favorite for first time in two months
For the first time since mid-September, Michigan State will go into a game as a betting favorite. The Spartans opened as 11-point favorites over Rutgers on Sunday on Circa Sports, six days before the two teams’ meeting in East Lansing. Michigan State has been an underdog in their last...
MLive.com
Belleville takes down Saline in high-scoring district final
BELLEVILLE — Late in the second quarter, Belleville lost a fumble. Then the Tigers had a drive stopped by halftime. So technically, there’s room for Belleville to improve on offense — just not a lot of room.
MLive.com
Shorthanded Michigan State defense keys upset win at Illinois
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – On the first offensive snap of the game, Michigan State quarterback Payton Thorne was intercepted. That gave Illinois a short field and five plays later the Fighting Illini were at the 3-yard line. A poor start for the Spartans on the road against a ranked team...
MLive.com
Spartan Confidential podcast: Michigan State basketball season preview
EAST LANSING, MI -- Who’s ready for some hoops?. After a disappointing season for the Spartans on the football field, a new season brings new hope, but there’s certainly plenty of questions for Tom Izzo’s team heading into the 2022-23 season. Once again there appears to be...
MLive.com
Jackson roundup: Lumen Christi shuts out Hudson
Lumen Christi raced out to an early lead and knocked off Hudson 35-0 to claim the district title. The Titans got 17 carries for 99 yards and two touchdowns from Derrick Walker, as well as 96 rushing yards on 10 carries from Joe Lathers.
WILX-TV
Lansing Catholic shuts out Ovid-Elsie on the road for district title
OVID, Mich. (WILX) - It was another solid game for recently named starting quarterback Jack Jacobs who led Lansing Catholic to a district championship with a convincing 20 to 0 win over Ovid-Elsie. Jacobs, a senior, took over the starting reigns 4 weeks ago and the Cougars have won all...
MLive.com
Overheard outside Michigan State’s locker room: Setting the tone and you like that?
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – Following five losses in six games and being severely shorthanded on the road, Michigan State pulled off its biggest win of the season. The Spartans (4-5, 2-4 Big Ten) scored 23 straight points at one time and held on for a 23-15 win at No. 14 Illinois (7-2, 4-2) on Saturday.
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan football drops uniforms for B1G East battle with Rutgers in Week 10
The uniforms for Saturday’s game with Rutgers were released by Michigan on its social media page. The Wolverines will be in Piscataway, New Jersey in Week 10. Michigan will be suiting up in all-white jerseys and pants. The helmets will still have the same maize and blue that the team is known for. The socks will also be maize-colored.
Illinois Stays in AP-Top 25 Even After Loss vs. Michigan State
Illinois’ stellar run came to an abrupt halt on Saturday when they lost to the Michigan State Spartans in Champaign, but they are still ranked in the top-25 poll. The Fighting Illini, who came into the game on a six-game winning streak and sitting in the No. 14 spot in the AP rankings, lost 23-15 to the Spartans on Saturday, which led to them being dropped to No. 21 in the latest poll released Sunday.
detroitsportsnation.com
Michigan Football: Predicting the score of their final 4 games
Will Michigan Football win their final 4 games?Big Ten Championship Game. After winning the Big Ten Championship in 2021, the Michigan Wolverines have won their first eight games of the season in 2022 and they have set themselves up for another big run. On Saturday, the Wolverines should be able to handle their business against a struggling Rutgers team but what about beyond that? Will Michigan football win their final four regular season games to advance to the Big Ten Championship Game, or will they get tripped up along the way? Here is how I see the Wolverines faring in their final four regular-season games in the Big Ten.
WILX-TV
Portland survives late scare against Corunna
PORTLAND, Mich. (WILX) - Portland Raiders (9-1) hosted the Corunna Cavaliers (8-2) with a district title on the line, in a game that had just 14 points combined in the first half which turned out to be a shootout late. In the third quarter, Raiders’ Drew Miller spun around the...
MLive.com
Michigan’s next opponent, Nebraska, blows big lead to lose 3rd straight
Nebraska’s disappointing season continued on Saturday with a 20-13 home loss to Minnesota. The Cornhuskers led 10-0 at halftime but proceed to allow 20 straight points. Nebraska, which faces Michigan next Saturday, fell to 3-6 (2-4 in the Big Ten). Michigan played on Saturday as well, dominating the second...
MLive.com
Au Gres can’t get its vaunted run attack rolling in regional loss to Morrice
Au Gres delivered an electric season. But the Wolverines got zapped by a hard-charging Morrice defense. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Comments / 0