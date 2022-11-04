(Shooting reported Saturday evening)...Three people were reportedly shot in the incident. Not a lot of details have been released. In a statement from Calipatria police, three suffered wounds in a shooting. They say it was reported at around 6:00 pm Saturday evening at an apartment complex on East Bonita in Calipat. The victims were transported to the hospital for treatment. Two were flown out of the county. The wounds are reportedly non-life threatening. No suspects have been arrested, but police say they are investigating suspects. They did not say how many. Police do have a description of a suspect vehicle, a dark colored Honda. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Calipatria Police Department.

CALIPATRIA, CA ・ 18 HOURS AGO