Read full article on original website
Related
kxoradio.com
IID Has A Balanced Budget
(Imperial Irrigation District has a new budget)....And it is balanced. The IID Board beat the deadline by adopting the spending plan this week. At their meeting Tuesday the Board adopted a resolution approving a balanced budget and staffing plan for 2023. Because the District operates under a calendar year, the deadline to approve a budget is december 31. The overall 2023 budget is 7 percent lower than the 2022 amended budget. It does not include any proposed rate increases for 2023. The 2023 operating and capital budgets of $775,456,800 for the Energy Department and $290,615,300 for the Water Department include IID Support Services Department Operating and capital budgets. The budget plan includes staffing of 1,443 positiuons across the district, proposes a floating Energy Cost Adjustment factor to covcer new purchase power and fuel costs and $43 million in a balanced Water Budget to fund prior year on-farm conservation programs.
kxoradio.com
New CHP Commander
There's a new Captain at the California Highway Patrol El Centro area. Effective November 1, 2022, Brandon Shipwash has been appointed the new Captain of the local CHP area. Shipwash previously commanded the CHP's Border Division Organized Retail Crime Task Force, combatting retail theft throughout Southern California. The new Commander begam his CHP career in Central Los Angeles. Prior to joining the Highway Patrol Shipwash served in the United States Mariles.
kxoradio.com
Shooting in El Centro
El Centro Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Thursday evening. Police received the report of shots fired in the area of 4th and Wake at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. On arrival, officers found a victim of a gunshot wound to his leg. Witnesses were able to give information as to the shooter in the incident and he was detained. A handgun was also recovered. The victim was airlifted to an out-of-Valley trauma center for treatment. The suspect, a 22-year-old man, was booked at Imperial County Jail on charges including Attempted Murder, Felon in Possession of a Gun and narcotics possession. The investigation is ongoing.
kxoradio.com
Shooting In Calipatria
(Shooting reported Saturday evening)...Three people were reportedly shot in the incident. Not a lot of details have been released. In a statement from Calipatria police, three suffered wounds in a shooting. They say it was reported at around 6:00 pm Saturday evening at an apartment complex on East Bonita in Calipat. The victims were transported to the hospital for treatment. Two were flown out of the county. The wounds are reportedly non-life threatening. No suspects have been arrested, but police say they are investigating suspects. They did not say how many. Police do have a description of a suspect vehicle, a dark colored Honda. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Calipatria Police Department.
kxoradio.com
Accident Blocks Highway
A traffic accident late Saturday night resulted in major injuries and blocked Highway 86 for several hours. The accident occurred at about 11:15 pm. Saturday on southbound Highway 86 near Marina Drive in the Salton City area. Two vehicles were involved, one of which rolled over and ended up in the center median. One individual was life-flited from the scene with what were described as major injuries The accident remains under investigation.
kxoradio.com
Updated Info on Shooting
The El Centro Police Department has released more details about the Thursday evening shooting. The shooting was reported at about 7:30 p.m. Thursday near 4th and Wake. On arrival, officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg. After treatment at the scene, the man was flown to Desert Regional Medical Center by REACH Air Ambulance. The suspect, 22-year-old Damien Gonzales of Brawley, was located at the scene and arrested. The handgun used in the assault was also located. According to police, the shooting took place after a drug deal went bad. Over one pound of marijuana was seized by detectives conducting the investigation. Gonzales was charged with Attempted Murder and several other related charges and was booked into Imperial County Jail.
kxoradio.com
Football Playoff Recap
Round 1 of the CIF-San Diego Section football playoffs is history. Some Imperial Valley teams advance and several are done for the year. In the Division 5 bracket, the Vincent Memorial Catholic High Scots advance to round 2 after a convincing win over the Mt. Empire Redhawks. The Scots prevailed 42 - 6 and now move on to face the 7 - 3 Classical Academy Caimens. The game will be in San Diego. The Southwest Eagles season ended with a 49 - 32 road loss to Castle Park.
Comments / 0