A presidential historian says he believes Trump was 'enjoying the violence' during the January 6 Capitol riot: 'He thought that was a way of staying in office'
A presidential historian said that Trump was "enjoying the violence" during the Jan. 6 riot. Michael Beschloss slammed the former president for being "hands-off" during the attack. New footage revealed that congressional leaders were calling around for help to restore order. A presidential historian said former President Donald Trump was...
Secret Service Met With Oath Keepers Before Capitol Riot, Report Says
Prior to the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, Secret Service agents reached out to—and even met with—members of the far-right militia group Oath Keepers, according to any agency official. A Secret Service spokesperson confirmed to CNN that Oath Keeper members sometimes reached out to the agency with questions about rallies. “We are aware that individuals from the Oath Keepers have contacted us in the past to make inquiries,” the spokesperson said, adding that the outreach was standard practice for the agency to maintain intelligence on groups that plan to demonstrate. The Washington Post previously reported multiple contacts between the group and the agency. Several Oath Keepers, including its founder Stewart Rhodes, are on trial for seditious conspiracy for their role in the riots. Last week, a former member of the militia group testified that Rhodes suggested he had been in touch with Secret Service agents.Read it at CNN
Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes tried to tell Trump that Biden would 'turn all that power on you,' feds reveal at trial
A government witness recorded a meeting with Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes after January 6. Jason Alpers said Rhodes typed a message for Trump warning his children would "die in prison." Alpers denied that he was working on behalf of law enforcement during the January 10 meeting. Just days after...
'A traitor against my own government’ | Oath Keeper testifies about implicit conspiracy on Jan. 6
WASHINGTON — An Oath Keeper who entered the U.S. Capitol Building with other members of the militia on Jan. 6 testified Monday he saw it as a moment akin to the storming of the Bastille during the French Revolution. Graydon Young, 55, of Englewood, Florida, took the stand Monday...
Trump in Arizona: Former president ends speech saying U.S. is 'nation in decline'
Former President Donald Trump returned to Arizona for the third time this year to push his preferred Republican picks over the top in the upcoming midterms. The event started at 1 p.m., and Trump took the stage shortly before 5 p.m. at Bell Bank Park in Mesa. The event was streamed on YouTube.
Oath Keeper who stormed the Capitol says he thought Jan. 6 was a 'Bastille-type' attack
WASHINGTON — A member of the Oath Keepers convicted in connection with the Jan. 6 riot wanted to be a part of the attack on the Capitol because he thought it was similar to the 1789 storming of the Bastille, he said in courtroom testimony against other members of the far-right group Monday.
Donald Trump Jr. Changes Tune on Now-'Heinous' Paul Pelosi Attack
Donald Trump Jr. is taking a slightly different tone from his earlier social media posts poking fun at the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband but continues referencing the incident as he lobs criticisms at his political opponents. The son of former President Donald Trump on Monday called the...
Newly released private messages show Oath Keepers leader was skeptical Trump would act on Jan. 6
CNN — Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes was skeptical that then-President Donald Trump would invoke the Insurrection Act in the lead up to January 6, according to new messages revealed Thursday, and was privately preparing to wage his own rebellion led by the far-right militia group. Investigators obtained the...
Trump writes angry letter to Rep. Bennie Thompson after being subpoenaed
Just hours after Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson’s Jan. 6 Committee voted to subpoena former President Donald Trump, Trump wrote a ranting letter addressed to Thompson that questioned the work and claims of the House select committee. The committee, empaneled in 2021 and chaired by Thompson, has been investigating the...
Their America Is Vanishing. Like Trump, They Insist They Were Cheated.
The Pearland Strikers cricket team, a sport that reflects the area’s shifting culture, in Katy, Texas, Sept. 4, 2022. (Annie Mulligan/The New York Times) When Rep. Troy Nehls of Texas voted last year to reject Donald Trump’s electoral defeat, many of his constituents back home in Fort Bend County were thrilled.
"I'm tired of waiting": Oath Keepers grew frustrated with Trump days ahead of the Capitol attack, texts show
An FBI special agent's testimony in the Oath Keepers' seditious conspiracy trial revealed that members of the far-right militia became increasingly impatient while waiting for then-President Donald Trump to deputize his supporters and stop the joint session of Congress from counting the Electoral College votes. "Either Trump gets off his...
Trump should testify to the Jan. 6 committee because he has 'nothing to hide,' his lawyer says
A lawyer for former President Donald Trump says he should testify before the January 6 committee, saying he has "nothing to hide." Lawyer Alina Habba spoke on Tuesday night to right-wing TV network Newsmax, where host Eric Bolling asked about Trump's options following the subpoena formally issued by the committee on October 21.
A former Oath Keeper testified he was in 'freakout mode and scared' after January 6. 'I'm going to have to tell my mom.'
A former Oath Keeper recalled joining a security detail for longtime Trump ally Roger Stone after joining the far-right group in late 2020.
Ex-Oath Keepers Member Now Cooperating with the Government Testifies Roger Stone Spoke at His First Event with the Group
The day after an ex-Oath Keepers recruit described why he decided to take up arms to reverse former President Donald Trump’s electoral defeat, attorneys for the group’s leader and other members took turns trying to undermine his credibility. On Tuesday, ex-Oath Keepers member Jason Dolan described how he...
Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes testifies in his own defence in Jan 6 seditious conspiracy trial
The founder and leader of a group accused of plotting to forcibly reject the outcome of the 2020 presidential election testified in his own defence, one day after prosecutors rested their case in a seditious conspiracy trial involving Stewart Rhodes and members of the Oath Keepers.His testimony marks an unusual and potentially risky move in a trial that has sought to expose the far-right anti-government militia group’s plans to “attack” the US Capitol on 6 January 2021, fuelled by baseless conspiracy theories that the election was stolen from Donald Trump.By taking the stand, Mr Rhodes opened himself to cross...
Oath Keeper Boss Has Messy First Visit to the Witness Stand
Stewart Rhodes, the founder of the Oath Keepers, took the stand in his own defense on Friday in the most significant trial yet over the Jan. 6 insurrection. Suffice it to say he did not back down from spreading deranged conspiracies about the 2020 election that helped fuel deadly violence—though he appeared to stumble along the way. “I’m good to go,” Rhodes said in D.C. federal court, before launching into his personal history and his decision to start the far-right militia group.His decision to testify comes after prosecutors spent weeks arguing that Rhodes and his fellow Oath Keepers spent months...
Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump, shows startling new video
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee voted unanimously to subpoena former President Donald Trump, demanding his personal testimony as it unveiled startling new video and described his multi-part plan to overturn his 2020 election loss, which led to his supporters’ fierce assault on the U.S. Capitol. With alarming messages from the U.S. Secret Service warning of violence and vivid new video of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other congressional leaders pleading for help, the panel on Thursday showed the raw desperation at the Capitol. Using language frequently seen in criminal indictments, the panel said Trump had acted in a “premeditated” way before Jan. 6, 2021, despite countless aides and officials telling him he had lost. Trump is almost certain to fight the subpoena and decline to testify. On his social media outlet he blasted members for not asking him earlier — though he didn’t say he would have complied — and called the panel “a total BUST.” “We must seek the testimony under oath of January 6′s central player,” said Republican Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, the committee’s vice chair, ahead of the vote.
Biden and Trump hit US midterms campaign trail to make final pitch to voters – live
President to speak in Maryland while predecessor travels to Ohio, with more than 40m Americans having already voted
Donald Trump Is A Leading Cheerleader Of Political Violence, Historian Says
Former President Donald Trump is a chief cheerleader in normalizing political violence, a presidential historian warned Friday after an attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi. “We’re in a time where violence is licensed and encouraged by an ex-president of the United States,” presidential historian Michael Beschloss...
Former CIA Intelligence officer suggests using ‘counterterrorism’ strategies against ‘right-wing’ Americans
A former CIA official compared counterterrorism strategy in the middle-east to stopping right-wing rhetoric in America, suggesting ways to crack down on American citizens.
