Business Insider

A presidential historian says he believes Trump was 'enjoying the violence' during the January 6 Capitol riot: 'He thought that was a way of staying in office'

A presidential historian said that Trump was "enjoying the violence" during the Jan. 6 riot. Michael Beschloss slammed the former president for being "hands-off" during the attack. New footage revealed that congressional leaders were calling around for help to restore order. A presidential historian said former President Donald Trump was...
TheDailyBeast

Secret Service Met With Oath Keepers Before Capitol Riot, Report Says

Prior to the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, Secret Service agents reached out to—and even met with—members of the far-right militia group Oath Keepers, according to any agency official. A Secret Service spokesperson confirmed to CNN that Oath Keeper members sometimes reached out to the agency with questions about rallies. “We are aware that individuals from the Oath Keepers have contacted us in the past to make inquiries,” the spokesperson said, adding that the outreach was standard practice for the agency to maintain intelligence on groups that plan to demonstrate. The Washington Post previously reported multiple contacts between the group and the agency. Several Oath Keepers, including its founder Stewart Rhodes, are on trial for seditious conspiracy for their role in the riots. Last week, a former member of the militia group testified that Rhodes suggested he had been in touch with Secret Service agents.Read it at CNN
The Independent

Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes testifies in his own defence in Jan 6 seditious conspiracy trial

The founder and leader of a group accused of plotting to forcibly reject the outcome of the 2020 presidential election testified in his own defence, one day after prosecutors rested their case in a seditious conspiracy trial involving Stewart Rhodes and members of the Oath Keepers.His testimony marks an unusual and potentially risky move in a trial that has sought to expose the far-right anti-government militia group’s plans to “attack” the US Capitol on 6 January 2021, fuelled by baseless conspiracy theories that the election was stolen from Donald Trump.By taking the stand, Mr Rhodes opened himself to cross...
TheDailyBeast

Oath Keeper Boss Has Messy First Visit to the Witness Stand

Stewart Rhodes, the founder of the Oath Keepers, took the stand in his own defense on Friday in the most significant trial yet over the Jan. 6 insurrection. Suffice it to say he did not back down from spreading deranged conspiracies about the 2020 election that helped fuel deadly violence—though he appeared to stumble along the way. “I’m good to go,” Rhodes said in D.C. federal court, before launching into his personal history and his decision to start the far-right militia group.His decision to testify comes after prosecutors spent weeks arguing that Rhodes and his fellow Oath Keepers spent months...
The Associated Press

Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump, shows startling new video

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee voted unanimously to subpoena former President Donald Trump, demanding his personal testimony as it unveiled startling new video and described his multi-part plan to overturn his 2020 election loss, which led to his supporters’ fierce assault on the U.S. Capitol. With alarming messages from the U.S. Secret Service warning of violence and vivid new video of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other congressional leaders pleading for help, the panel on Thursday showed the raw desperation at the Capitol. Using language frequently seen in criminal indictments, the panel said Trump had acted in a “premeditated” way before Jan. 6, 2021, despite countless aides and officials telling him he had lost. Trump is almost certain to fight the subpoena and decline to testify. On his social media outlet he blasted members for not asking him earlier — though he didn’t say he would have complied — and called the panel “a total BUST.” “We must seek the testimony under oath of January 6′s central player,” said Republican Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, the committee’s vice chair, ahead of the vote.
