Oregon went to its well of trick plays for its first three touchdowns against Colorado. Bo Nix threw a four-yard touchdown to offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr., Nix caught an 18-yard pass from running back Bucky Irving and linebacker Noah Sewell leaped into the end zone from a yard out in what went on to be a 49-10 rout for the No. 8 Ducks against the Buffaloes on Saturday afternoon at Folsom Field.

EUGENE, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO