Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Park Hill Golf Course may become tree-filled neighborhoodDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Denver bicycle lanes may get $3 million boostDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Massive 100-Vehicle Collision Forces Shutdown of Colorado HighwayNews Breaking LIVE
Denver may extend lease, expand tent village at DHS officeDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Voodoo Doughnuts plays along with Denver airport's alien conspiracyBrittany AnasDenver, CO
Related
Statistically speaking: Oregon Ducks averaging season-high scoring after throttling Colorado
Oregon enters its critical stretch of the regular season averaging a season-high in scoring and a season-low in points allowed. The No. 8 Ducks (8-1, 6-0 Pac-12) are averaging a Pac-12 leading 43.1 points, third nationally, and allowing 26.3 points, sixth in the Pac-12 and 70th nationally, after beating Colorado 49-10 at Folsom Field. It’s the most points UO has averaged on offense since it wrapped up nonconference play in 2019.
10 takeaways from Oregon Ducks’ win at Colorado
The Oregon Ducks defeated Colorado 49-10 Saturday afternoon at Folsom Field. Here are 10 takeaways from the game as the No. 6 Ducks (8-1, 6-0 Pac-12) prepare to host Washington (7-2, 4-2) on Saturday (4 p.m., Fox):
Oregon Ducks up to season-high in polls after beating Colorado
The Oregon Ducks moved up to a season-high position in the polls after beating Colorado. The Ducks (8-1, 6-0 Pac-12) are ranked No. 6 with 1,258 points in the AP poll and No. 6 with 1,272 points in the AFCA coaches poll following a 49-10 win over the Buffaloes on Saturday.
What they’re saying nationally, in Boulder after Oregon Ducks beat Colorado
No. 8 Oregon defeated Colorado, 49-10, at Folsom Field on Saturday. The Ducks (8-1, 6-0 Pac-12) maintained their lead in first place in the Pac-12. It hosts Washington (7-2, 4-2) next week. Here’s a roundup of what was written nationally and in Boulder after the game:. Nix, No. 8...
Oregon State Beavers vs. California Bears football sneak peek: Players to watch, stats, early betting odds
Oregon State returns home to Reser Stadium, where the Beavers play two of their final three regular season games starting with California at 6 p.m. Saturday. Oregon State (6-3) looks to assure itself of a second consecutive winning season with a victory over the Bears. Here is a first look...
Oregon Ducks cornerback Christian Gonzalez grabs 2 interceptions in return to Colorado, his former school
Christian Gonzalez said it was a “normal” week for him heading into Colorado, but everyone knew the Oregon cornerback’s return to Colorado, where he spent his first two seasons, meant more to him. Gonzalez had two interceptions and three tackles to help lead the No. 8 Ducks...
What Dan Lanning said after Oregon Ducks beat Colorado
No. 8 Oregon defeated Colorado 49-10 Saturday at Folsom Field. Dan Lanning recapped the Ducks’ eighth win of the season. Below is a transcript of Lanning’s postgame press conference. DAN LANNING. “Alright, fun environment. I was excited to see a lot of Duck fans in the stands today....
How former Oregon Ducks fared in Week 10
Here’s a look at how former Oregon Ducks football players and signees performed during Week 10 of the 2022 season:. Robby Ashford, QB Auburn: 7 of 22 for 75 yards and 18 carries for 108 yards and two touchdowns in 39-33 overtime loss to Mississippi State. Tyler Shough, QB...
sports360az.com
Pac-12 football recruiting: Oregon grabs an OL but loses an edge (to USC), while Utah dips into Florida and ASU lands a Texas RB
*** We’ve had a busy week with commitments, starting when Oregon went into the junior college ranks to land unrated offensive tackle George Silva from Fullerton College. The Ducks’ offensive line recruiting has started to gain momentum with recent pick-ups. But with a number of players draft-eligible after this season, there is going to be an immediate need for help.
osubeavers.com
Oregon State vs. UCLA Canceled
CORVALLIS – The Oregon State men's soccer game vs. UCLA, originally scheduled for Sunday afternoon, has been canceled after field conditions were deemed unplayable following sustained heavy rain in the Corvallis area. The contest will not be rescheduled. The Beavers will now wrap up the 2022 regular season on...
Oregon Ducks vs. Colorado Buffaloes: Game preview, odds, time, TV channel, how to watch live stream online
No. 8 Oregon Ducks (7-1, 5-0 Pac-12) vs. Colorado Buffaloes (1-7, 1-4) Where: Folsom Field, Boulder, Colo. Coaches: Dan Lanning, first year (7-1); Mike Sanford, interim (1-2 at CU, 10-18 overall) Latest line: Oregon by 31.5. TV channel: ESPN. On air: Radio on 1080 “The Fan” in Portland, KUGN-AM 590...
Tri-City Herald
Husan Longstreet Reacts to Oregon Offer
Inglewood (Calif.) High School quarterback Husan Longstreet is poised to be one of the next great quarterbacks out of Southern California. Some wondered who would take over the offense for the Sentinels after Justyn Martin headed off to UCLA for his college football. That question has been answered, as Longstreet...
Oregon State offense flails in the wind as Beavers let one slip away to Washington in a 24-21 loss
Blame the wind at Husky Stadium? Sure, it was a factor in slowing down Oregon State’s offense. But blame the No. 23 Beavers, too. It wasn’t electric, it leaned too much on the run, it offered nothing through the air. The result was 262 yards of offense in...
Bill Oram: With loss to Huskies, the lights are dimming on Oregon State’s breakout season
And wouldn’t you believe it, the lights went out at Husky Stadium. Funny that Seattle has a stadium called Lumen Field, but in the fourth quarter on Friday, the one the Oregon State Beavers played in suddenly produced zero lumens. Fourth quarter. Tie game. Darkness. Oh, boy. It took...
Oregon Ducks use trick plays for touchdowns from offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr., linebacker Noah Sewell, Bo Nix catch
Oregon went to its well of trick plays for its first three touchdowns against Colorado. Bo Nix threw a four-yard touchdown to offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr., Nix caught an 18-yard pass from running back Bucky Irving and linebacker Noah Sewell leaped into the end zone from a yard out in what went on to be a 49-10 rout for the No. 8 Ducks against the Buffaloes on Saturday afternoon at Folsom Field.
Pac-12 football Week 10 score predictions, odds: Will Oregon State beat Washington? Will Ducks rout Colorado?
It’s a full slate of Pac-12 football games this weekend, beginning with Friday night’s matchup in Seattle between the No. 23 Oregon State Beavers and the Washington Huskies. The Beavers have won three in a row but are 4.5-point underdogs against the Huskies. Will Oregon State pull off...
Dante Chachere, Portland State Vikings use big plays to beat Northern Colorado
Dante Chachere threw for four touchdowns and the Portland State Vikings overcame an early two-touchdown deficit to beat Northern Colorado 35-21 on Saturday afternoon. Portland State’s Michael Jackson also grabbed two interceptions in the fourth quarter that helped preserve the Vikings’ second win in a row, this one in front of 2,771 at Hillsboro Stadium.
yachatsnews.com
In another sign of the political times, Lincoln County clerk’s office counts thousands of general election ballots under unprecedented levels of outside scrutiny
NEWPORT – By the time the first voting results are released at 8:05 p.m. Tuesday, your ballot will have been handled seven times by Lincoln County clerk’s office employees and “observed” at least twice by volunteers from the local Republican and Democrat parties. For an expected...
yachatsnews.com
A dry fall pushes more black bears into coastal neighborhoods, scrounging for food in preparation for winter hibernation
Black bears — driven by failures in their normal autumn food supplies — are rummaging through garbage cans up and down Oregon’s central coast and generally alarming residents not used to such blatant fall intrusions. “I’m getting bear calls from all over my district,” said Jason Kirchner,...
klcc.org
Oregon Senate District 6 pits longtime state rep versus first-time candidate
Voters in eastern Lane and Linn Counties will be choosing someone new to represent them in the Oregon Senate during this month's election. Until the recent round of redistricting, the area was included in at least four separate Senate districts. The new political boundaries consolidate the region into a single district.
The Oregonian
Portland, OR
86K+
Followers
50K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.https://www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 0