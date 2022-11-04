Read full article on original website
6 Alabama Cities With Extremely High Syphilis Rates
I'm in no way happy to be delivering this news. Once again Alabama tops some sort of list. Unfortunately this time it's not the type of list we would like. Somehow we managed to put 6 Alabama cities in the top 100 with the highest spread of STDs. And if...
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama fan groom trolled by LSU fan bride at their wedding
Alabama plays LSU tonight at Tiger Stadium, but the SEC West rivalry made it to a wedding. According to a video from the New Orleans Tour Center on YouTube, an Alabama fan groom got trolled by his LSU fan bride at their wedding. The groom is cutting an Alabama wedding cake with the scripted “A,” and his bride is watching. People gathered around him to make a video as the shock hit his face upon cutting the cake. LSU’s colors of purple and gold were inside the Alabama cake and Tiger fans started chanting, “LSU! LSU! LSU!” All the groom could do was watch the fans cheer on the Tigers.
You Don’t Need A Marriage License To Get Married In Alabama?
It's time we have that conversation and address the elephant in the room. You know, the conversation about people in Alabama and marriage. Like it or not, people who don't live in Alabama have a perception about Alabamians and marriage. Have you heard the common statement people say about people...
The famous Budweiser Clydesdales are coming to Alabama. Here’s how to catch them
If you’ve never had a chance to see the world famous Budweiser Clydesdales and you live in central Alabama, you’re in luck next week. According to officials with Adams Beverages Birmingham, the Clydesdales will be in Birmingham, Cullman and Hoover at a variety of events from Nov. 10 until Nov. 13.
wbrc.com
First Alert for a stray shower Monday; Record highs possible today
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Monday! The big story in the short term is the unusually warm temperatures we are experiencing. Anniston and Tuscaloosa tied their record high temperatures yesterday set back in 2005. We could be approaching record high potential this afternoon once again. Temperatures this morning are mostly in the 60s. It is nearly 15-20 degrees above average for November 7th. Our normal low temperature should be in the mid 40s. We are also dealing with patchy fog in some spots this morning. A good bit of the Southeast is under dense fog advisories, so be careful if you have to travel to Mississippi or Georgia this morning. Any fog that develops could produce visibility of a quarter of a mile or less. Any fog that forms should dissipate by 8-9 AM. Now that we are under standard time, sunrise this morning will occur at 6:11 AM. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing some cloud cover with isolated showers in parts of northwest Alabama. Showers are light and pushing off to the east-northeast. Most of us will remain dry today. We’ll hold on to a 20% chance for an isolated shower mainly north of I-20. We should see a partly cloudy sky this afternoon with highs in the low to mid 80s. Winds will be out of the east-northeast at 5-10 mph. There’s a chance that Birmingham, Anniston, and Tuscaloosa could tie or break their record high temperatures today. Birmingham’s record high for November 7th is 82°F set back in 2005. Tuscaloosa’s record high for November 7th is 85°F set back in 2005. Anniston’s record high for November 7th is 83°F set back in 2005.
Who wants to be a billionaire? Alabamians cross state lines to shoot their shot
TALLAPOOSA, GA (WIAT)– Tonight’s lottery drawing is now the largest Powerball jackpot in history, and Alabamians cross state lines to shoot their shot at becoming America’s next billionaire. Alabama is one of just five states without a lottery, but the Alabamians who bought tickets in Georgia tell CBS42 they won’t let a few hours of […]
Is It Illegal To Record Someone In Alabama Without Their Consent?
Have you ever had a situation where you just knew you'd have all the proof you need if you had it on tape?. Realistically, no one uses tapes like back in the day but the expression is the same. By tape, I mean a recording. There are various reasons why...
utv44.com
Some question if Alabama student athletes should be asked about menstrual cycles
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — There are privacy concerns being raised about how high school athletes are asked about their menstrual cycles. The questions have been asked for years on an Alabama High School Athletic Association form that athletes fill out, but as al.com first reported, now that abortion is illegal in Alabama there are growing concerns about collecting information on women’s gynecological health.
wbrc.com
Medical official advises on when to keep sick kids home from school
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Public Health’s latest reporting says the amount of influenza-like illness across the state is the highest activity seen this early in the season since the 2009 influenza pandemic. “Flu can be a five-to-seven day illness and that’s just miserable for a...
apr.org
"No Stone Unturned: Preserving Slave Cemeteries in Alabama" An APR news documentary
Alabama voters head to the polls next week for the midterm elections. One ballot item would abolish slavery in the state. The vote takes place one hundred and fifty seven years after the thirteenth amendment ended the practice nationally. Historians say many of the estimated four hundred thousand enslaved people, who were freed in 1865, chose to live out their lives in Alabama. APR spoke to some of their descendants who say they’re still dealing with the impact of the slave trade. The Alabama Public Radio newsroom spent nine months investigating one aspect of that. Namely, the effort to preserve slave cemeteries in the state. APR's documentary is titled "No Stone Unturned."
Ivey declares November ‘Thank Alabama Teachers Month’
November is "Thank Alabama Teachers Month," according to a new proclamation from Governor Kay Ivey.
alabamanews.net
Three Major Alabama Newspapers to Stop Producing Print Editions
Alabama Media Group is moving to all-digital delivery, ending publication of its three major state newspapers next year. The Birmingham News, Huntsville Times and Mobile Press-Register, as well as the Mississippi Press, will be published through Feb. 26, 2023. Alabama Media Group said it will shift focus to its digital...
Alabama State Senate race pits longtime Democrat incumbent against well-known Conservative
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A political truth in this part of the country is we may not have many surprises on election night. The heavy favorites for the general election are often picked months earlier in the party primaries. This is why political observers are keeping a close eye on Alabama State Senate District 33. […]
MaxPreps
High school football: Eighth grader Trent Seaborn throws for 342 yards, four touchdowns in Alabama Class 7A state playoffs
Trent Seaborn won't be able to drive for two more years, but the eighth-grader drove Thompson (Alabaster, Ala.) to a 34-0 win Friday over Huntsville in the opening round of the Alabama 7A high school football playoffs. Seaborn was 33 of 40 passing for 342 yards and four touchdowns as...
This Is The Best Truck Stop Restaurant In Alabama
Love Food compiled a list of the best truck stop eats in every US state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
birminghamtimes.com
Woodfin, Two Other Alabama Mayors Say Vote YES on Amendment 6
Sometimes laws become outdated and begin to have negative consequences for the people they were originally meant to help. When that happens, it becomes necessary to vote out the old law to make way for an improved system. It’s a situation dozens of cities around Alabama are facing, and we...
Flu outbreak forces Alabama school district virtual for a week
Students and teachers in the Marshall County School District in north Alabama will switch to virtual learning from Nov. 7 to Nov. 10 due to an increase in flu cases. District officials announced the switch Friday with a tweet and a statement on the district website. Schools across the state will be closed for Veterans Day on Nov. 11.
Three Alabama mayors say vote YES on Amendment 6
Sometimes laws become outdated and begin to have negative consequences for the people they were originally meant to help. When that happens, it becomes necessary to vote out the old law to make way for an improved system. It’s a situation dozens of cities around Alabama are facing, and we...
weisradio.com
Friday Night’s High School Football Playoff Finals
Compiled by the Alabama Sports Writers Association.
Man bitten by shark in Florida
CAPE SAN BLAS, Fla. (WMBB) — Gulf County officials said a man is in stable condition after he was bitten by a shark Thursday. The South Gulf County Fire and Rescue volunteer fire department reported that they responded to an area north of the rocks along Cape San Blas after an adult man was bitten […]
