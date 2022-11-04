BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Monday! The big story in the short term is the unusually warm temperatures we are experiencing. Anniston and Tuscaloosa tied their record high temperatures yesterday set back in 2005. We could be approaching record high potential this afternoon once again. Temperatures this morning are mostly in the 60s. It is nearly 15-20 degrees above average for November 7th. Our normal low temperature should be in the mid 40s. We are also dealing with patchy fog in some spots this morning. A good bit of the Southeast is under dense fog advisories, so be careful if you have to travel to Mississippi or Georgia this morning. Any fog that develops could produce visibility of a quarter of a mile or less. Any fog that forms should dissipate by 8-9 AM. Now that we are under standard time, sunrise this morning will occur at 6:11 AM. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing some cloud cover with isolated showers in parts of northwest Alabama. Showers are light and pushing off to the east-northeast. Most of us will remain dry today. We’ll hold on to a 20% chance for an isolated shower mainly north of I-20. We should see a partly cloudy sky this afternoon with highs in the low to mid 80s. Winds will be out of the east-northeast at 5-10 mph. There’s a chance that Birmingham, Anniston, and Tuscaloosa could tie or break their record high temperatures today. Birmingham’s record high for November 7th is 82°F set back in 2005. Tuscaloosa’s record high for November 7th is 85°F set back in 2005. Anniston’s record high for November 7th is 83°F set back in 2005.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 5 HOURS AGO