Kait 8

2022 State Football Playoffs Central

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The road to War Memorial Stadium begins in high school football. NEA teams are in state football playoff brackets in 7A, 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A, and 8-Man. We’ll update this post throughout with matchups involving NEA teams, scores, and more. 2022 7A State Football...
JONESBORO, AR
ABC Big 2 News

Full slate for first round of high school football playoffs

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The high school football regular season is over and that means teams across the Permian Basin are in the fight for a trip to AT&T Stadium in mid-December. The 2022 regular season produced 10 district-champion teams in the Basin: Midland Legacy, Permian, Monahans, Crane, Wink, Forsan, Reagan County, Rankin, Balmorhea and […]
ODESSA, TX
calmatters.network

FOOTBALL: Scots Win, Advance to D-5 Quarterfinals

EL CENTRO — Even though the Vincent Memorial High School football team was hosting Mountain Empire High School of Pine Valley in the CIF-San Diego Section Division V first round at Cal Jones Field here on Friday, Nov. 4, the Scots’ already had a eye on the quarterfinals.
EL CENTRO, CA
KJCT8

Western Slope Football Playoffs First Round Recap

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The first games of the state high school football playoffs wrapped up over the weekend. Here’s a quick look at how teams from the Western Slope faired, as well as a preview of their upcoming matchups. Class 4A. #9 Fruita Monument Wildcats Defeats #24...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
calmatters.network

FOOTBALL: Bulldogs’ Comeback Comes Up Short

CHULA VISTA — The sixth-seeded Calexico High School football team had to hit the road to face 11th-seeded Chula Vista in the first round of the CIF-San Diego Section Division IV playoffs on Friday, Nov. 4, the only higher seed to do so in all of San Diego Section.
CALEXICO, CA
VC Star | Ventura County Star

Nordhoff High girls volleyball team wins CIF-Southern Section Division 7 championship

Just call them Team Resilient. Also call them CIF-Southern Section champions. Winning its third consecutive dramatic five-game match in postseason, the Nordhoff High girls volleyball team rallied for a pulse-pounding, 15-25, 25-17, 23-25, 25-18, 15-9 victory over Pacifica Christian/Orange County in the CIF-SS Division 7 championship match at Cerritos College on Saturday.

