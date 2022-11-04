Read full article on original website
2022 NMAA New Mexico High School Football playoffs scores, schedule
Note: All times p.m. unless otherwise noted CLASS 6A QUARTERFINALS (9) Los Lunas at (1) Cleveland, 7, Nov. 11 ...
Kait 8
2022 State Football Playoffs Central
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The road to War Memorial Stadium begins in high school football. NEA teams are in state football playoff brackets in 7A, 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A, and 8-Man. We’ll update this post throughout with matchups involving NEA teams, scores, and more. 2022 7A State Football...
Full slate for first round of high school football playoffs
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The high school football regular season is over and that means teams across the Permian Basin are in the fight for a trip to AT&T Stadium in mid-December. The 2022 regular season produced 10 district-champion teams in the Basin: Midland Legacy, Permian, Monahans, Crane, Wink, Forsan, Reagan County, Rankin, Balmorhea and […]
calmatters.network
FOOTBALL: Scots Win, Advance to D-5 Quarterfinals
EL CENTRO — Even though the Vincent Memorial High School football team was hosting Mountain Empire High School of Pine Valley in the CIF-San Diego Section Division V first round at Cal Jones Field here on Friday, Nov. 4, the Scots’ already had a eye on the quarterfinals.
High school football: Stansbury headed back to 5A semis with 42-7 rout of Olympus
No. 4 Stansbury High School football routs No. 21 Olympus High School football, 42-7, on Friday afternoon in Stansbury Park to head back to 5A semis next week
KJCT8
Western Slope Football Playoffs First Round Recap
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The first games of the state high school football playoffs wrapped up over the weekend. Here’s a quick look at how teams from the Western Slope faired, as well as a preview of their upcoming matchups. Class 4A. #9 Fruita Monument Wildcats Defeats #24...
CIF-SS This Week Episode 12: PMA Football, Mira Costa girls volleyball
St. Pius X - St. Matthias Academy will travel to play West Ranch in the Division 3 Southern Section football playoffs on Friday
Alamogordo & Tularosa Season Comes to an End - Football Volleyball Updates
Number 6 ranked Rio Rancho defeated number 11 ranked Alamogordo 21-7 in the 6A 1st Round Playoffs. The Alamogordo Tigers finished their season at 5-6. Ram Stadium 1st Round State Playoffs verses Alamogordo Tigers on home turfCourtesy 101.9 FM 1220 AM Alamogordo Sports Radio.
calmatters.network
FOOTBALL: Bulldogs’ Comeback Comes Up Short
CHULA VISTA — The sixth-seeded Calexico High School football team had to hit the road to face 11th-seeded Chula Vista in the first round of the CIF-San Diego Section Division IV playoffs on Friday, Nov. 4, the only higher seed to do so in all of San Diego Section.
High school football: Morgan overwhelms Grantsville defensively in dominant 3A semifinal performance
Morgan High School beat Grantsville 27-0 in the 3A high school football state tournament semifinals at Southern Utah University in a dominant playoff performance.
Nordhoff High girls volleyball team wins CIF-Southern Section Division 7 championship
Just call them Team Resilient. Also call them CIF-Southern Section champions. Winning its third consecutive dramatic five-game match in postseason, the Nordhoff High girls volleyball team rallied for a pulse-pounding, 15-25, 25-17, 23-25, 25-18, 15-9 victory over Pacifica Christian/Orange County in the CIF-SS Division 7 championship match at Cerritos College on Saturday.
