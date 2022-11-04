Read full article on original website
abc57.com
Hoosier Lottery CA$H 5 ticket worth $354K sold in Rochester
A CA$H 5 ticket purchased in Rochester for Tuesday night's drawing matched all five numbers. The ticket is worth $354,500. The winning ticket was purchased at Casey's on E. SR 14. The winning numbers are 9-10-18-26-43. If you have the winning ticket, sign the back and keep it in a...
abc57.com
In Rochester $354,500 Hoosier Lottery CAS$H 5 jackpot ticket were sold
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. --An entry matched all five numbers on Tuesday night's $354,500 CA$H 5 jackpot drawing, so Hoosier Lottery tickets should be carefully checked. Casey's #2029 at 1811 E. State Road 14 in Rochester is where the winning CA$H 5 ticket was bought, which the CA$H 5 winning numbers for Tuesday, November 2 are: 9-10-18-26-43.
buildingindiana.com
READI Funds Kick Off Multiple Projects in South Bend, Elkhart
The South Bend – Elkhart Regional Development Authority (RDA) approved Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative (READI) grant funding to support 19 quality of place projects. Of the 19, five are strategically focused on enhancing regional economic development, totaling over $6.2 million in READI allocated funds. These projects include the Marshall County Career Innovation Center, Momentum SBE Entrepreneurship Hub, Portage Place Business, Culture and Arts Accelerator and Incubator, South Bend International Airport Air Cargo and Logistics Center, and Tolson Center for Community Excellence.
WNDU
Vehicle crashes into Notre Dame Federal Credit Union in Mishawaka
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Emergency crews responded Friday afternoon to the Notre Dame Federal Credit Union on W. Edison Road in Mishawaka after a vehicle crashed into the building. Details are limited at this time, but so far no major injuries have been reported. Stay with 16 News Now on-air...
abc57.com
South Bend Cubs concessions donates $100,000 to local non-profits
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Cubs' concessions program donated nearly $100,000 to local non-profits during the 2022 season, the Cubs announced Friday. The donations come from the Cubs Concessionaire Program. To participate in the Concessionaire Program, an organization must provide a 501-C3 certificate and a COI (certificate of...
abc57.com
Local women-owned businesses find home at The Portage Collective
SOUTH BEND, Ind.-- A former single-family home is given new life as a space for five local businesses to grow. In the Near Northwest Neighborhood of South Bend--The Portage Collective gives five local, female entrepreneurs, including artist Aubrey Hittle of AndAubreyWas Studio a brick-and-mortar space to sell their products. “So,...
abc57.com
Two-vehicle crash in South Bend kills one
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Law enforcement officials were called to the scene of a two-vehicle fatal crash on Sunday around 12:11 a.m. at the intersection of South Jacob Street and East Jefferson Boulevard, according to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office. Police say that Thomas J. Griffin, a 79-year-old man...
22 WSBT
High winds wreak havoc, power outages throughout the area
A storm brought crazy winds and caused widespread power outages and damage across our area. Indiana-Michigan Power says many of its crews are coming directly to South Bend as more than 24-thousand of its customers are without power, as of 9 p.m. Saturday. The wind advisory was lifted just hours...
WNDU
‘Largest solar farm in the nation’ headed to Pulaski County
PULASKI COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Groundbreaking ceremonies on Thursday marked the start of the next phase of a solar farm project that is so big, it’s simply called Mammoth, and it’s being touted as the largest in the nation. “Well, we like the pole position in Indiana, we...
abc57.com
United Way to host a food and essential items drive
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. -- The United Way of St. Joe County will be hosting a food and essentials drive this week. Community members can donate from 7 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday at the Morris Performing Arts Center. While food is always accepted, officials say that there's a...
hometownnewsnow.com
Leaf Pick-Up Cancelled by Forecast
(Michigan City, IN) - There will be no leaf pick up in Michigan City on Saturday. According to the mayor’s office, high winds in the forecast through the day is the reason for the cancellation. In other news, there will be no change in garbage pick-up in Michigan City...
Sheriff: Missing Indiana inmate may be in south Michigan
Anyone who spies Hanson is advised to call police and to avoid approaching him, says the Berrien County Sheriffs Office
WNDU
Habitat, Notre Dame team up to build house for local woman
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - It was an emotional day for one Mishawaka woman as she received keys to her new home. Habitat for Humanity of St. Joseph County and the Notre Dame Student Build Chapter gathered for a key ceremony Friday evening for Shareen Dokali. Dokali said she thought she’d...
22 WSBT
Update: LaPorte building collapse investigation
LAPORTE, Ind. (WSBT) — LaPorte officials say structural deficiencies are to blame for a building collapse last week. It happened Thursday in what used to be the old Lows Clothing store. No one was inside at the time, and stores next door were not damaged. LaPorte's mayor tells WSBT...
Times-Union Newspaper
Crooked Barn BBQ, HopLore Brewing Co. Merge On Market St.
Some things just seem to naturally go together: peanut butter and chocolate, peaches and cream and beer and barbecue. It’s the latter that has brought Crooked Barn Smoke BBQ and HopLore Brewing Co. together at 307 W. Market St., Warsaw. On Friday, the Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce held a...
95.3 MNC
Four Winds South Bend hiring event
Four Winds South Bend is hosting a job fair. The casino is hiring multiple positions, including beverage servers, casino bartenders, cooks, housekeeping, finance, and more. Non-tipped positions start at $15 an hour and tipped positions are at $6.25. Some eligible positions will also offer a $500 sign-on bonus. Attendees can...
WNDU
Marian girls basketball defeats Mishawaka 56-27
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - High school hoops season is descending upon us – and believe it or not, we’re already in the early stages, as some girls basketball teams here in Michiana have started of their regular seasons. The Marian Knights hosted their crosstown rival Mishawaka on Thursday...
thecentersquare.com
Officials: Indiana Solar farm to deliver revenue, jobs, tax cuts
(The Center Square) — A new solar farm covering 3,500 acres in Pulaski County, Indiana, is projected to return $40 million to the county in revenue over 20 years and produce 300 megawatts of energy for the region. The Pulaski project, Mammoth South, is the second of three investments...
WNDU
Local 90-year-old fulfills dream of skydiving
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - If you were able to do one thing you’ve always wanted to do, what would it be?. For Walter Luebke, a 90-year-old resident at Brentwood at Elkhart Independent Living, it was jumping out of a plane. “I was shaking more than a turkey at Thanksgiving...
