Most, but not all, campaign war chests have fattened up in the race to November 8 for the four candidates running for two seats on the Goleta City Council. The four have raised a combined $173,300 so far in the hope of influencing roughly 9,700 registered voters in the city’s first set of district elections. The two districts in the eastern half of the city — District 1 in the Patterson to Glen Annie quadrant north of the 101, and District 2 in the Patterson to Storke Road area south of the highway — each have an incumbent running against a newcomer, but what the finance reports show is that it pays to have the Democratic Party endorsement and to be an incumbent.

GOLETA, CA ・ 18 HOURS AGO