Ugly, Angry, Sad, Doomed
Remember when we all would repeatedly say how blessed we were to live in Santa Barbara 😇 but then we said: OMG how ugly State Street is 😱 then how very angry we were 😤 and now how sad we are 😢 and how doomed we feel 😩.
Meet Loquita’s New Chef Sergei Simonov
It’s only been about six months since Sergei Simonov started leading the Loquita kitchen as executive chef, but it’s felt like 10 years already. “This summer, we’ve done the biggest business since the restaurant opened,” said Simonov, who tells us more about his circular culinary journey below.
Isla Vista Tones Down Halloween Revelry
During Isla Vista’s Halloween weekend, Del Playa Drive, usually bustling with excitable undergrads on weekend nights, was quiet and still after several safety ordinances were instituted to prevent the infamous Halloween revelry of I.V.’s past. The quiet weekend saw only five arrests Friday through Sunday, and three citations.
Nina, Lance, and Bernie
This beautiful, playful, lovable 4-month-old German Shepherd/Doberman/Rottweiler mix will make a wonderful family member. She loves going to her foster human siblings’ soccer games, and is so well-behaved. Nina is very smart and eager to please. She knows basic commands, sleeps in her crate all night, and knows to go potty outside. She is great with kids and other dogs. Her favorite pastimes are exploring the yard and giving puppy kisses.
Art and nature intersect this weekend in Santa Barbara | Julia McHugh
Drawn by the area’s natural beauty, Santa Barbara has long attracted artists and nature lovers. The two intersect in exhibits now on view at the Historical Museum and an open studio tour of artists on the Mesa. 'Memories of Mountain Drive'. A bohemian community of artists and free spirits...
Needs Expand at PATH Shelter in Santa Barbara
Despite concerns voiced by councilmembers, the homeless shelter run by People Assisting the Homeless (PATH) received funding from the Santa Barbara City Council recently. The funding was welcome, Director of Programs Shannon Brunner indicated during a visit to PATH in October, as the shelter serves a population with more intensive needs and also needs to retain staff.
Beyond Binging with Media Path Podcast
No matter what the delivery format is (radio, TV, webcasts, streaming services, podcasts), there’s always a hunger for deep conversations about meaningful subjects. Media Path Podcast co-hosts Fritz Coleman and Louise Palanker use their weekly shows as an opportunity to flesh out the subjects that they find interesting and compelling — everything from pop culture to politics.
Four-bedroom home in Santa Barbara sells for $4 million
A spacious house built in 1958 located in the 2000 block of Las Tunas Road in Santa Barbara has a new owner. The 2,420-square-foot property was sold on Oct. 21, 2022 for $3,960,000, or $1,636 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a carport, and two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 1.9-acre lot.
315 Stanley Dr, Santa Barbara, CA 93105
Sweeping mountain views set the backdrop for this professionally-designed and meticulously-remodeled home in one of the best neighborhoods in Santa Barbara. This light-filled, airy 3/2+ home boasts a gourmet chef's kitchen with a Wolf range, luxury ensuite primary bath, three downstairs bonus rooms, original French oak floors, fireplace, and high-end finishes throughout. The kitchen and bedrooms open onto a spacious Trex deck and gorgeous garden designed by the award-winning firm Isa Bird Landscape Design. Bubbling fountains, an outdoor firepit area, mature citrus trees, bountiful avocado and macadamia nut trees, passionfruit vines, low-water, lush plantings, and two luxe artificial turf lawns complete the stunning indoor-outdoor experience.
Orcutt’s Mateo Ray wins Young Artist Academy awards' 'Best Young Actor in a Short Film'
Seeing his star rise, 9-year-old Mateo Ray, an Orcutt native who attends Ralph Dunlap Elementary School, won the "Best Young Actor in a Short Film" at the 43rd Annual Young Artist Academy awards gala in Hollywood last month. He won the award for the short film 'The Daily War', which...
Noah Krom’s mother speaks out after latest cliff falls in Isla Vista
ISLA VISTA, Calif.-The mother of a student who died from an Isla Vista cliff fall years ago is speaking out. Former Irvine Mayor Beth Krom was upset to learn that an 18-year-old woman was injured on Wednesday after falling 30 feet from the cliffs near Manzanita Village and the University of California, Santa Barbara campus. The post Noah Krom’s mother speaks out after latest cliff falls in Isla Vista appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
New Nothing Bundt Cakes opens in Santa Maria
Nothing Bundt Cakes opened its third location in Santa Maria on Friday, November 4. The store will celebrate with grand opening festivities the week of December 5.
Folks Could Use A Break - Hwy 101 near Santa Barbara
News Break - Folks Could Use A Break - Hwy 101 near Santa Barbara. Having moved to the beautiful central coast of California during the pandemic it wasn’t immediately clear what was “normally" opened and closed. Getting to know my new community as the pandemic conditions have improved it has became clear the rest areas on Highway 101 at Gaviota and Camp Roberts, were and still are CLOSED. Curious as to when they are slated to open, especially in Gaviota, since I travel through this area often, and find myself needing a "break," I began my quest.
Los Olivos Effluent Issue
Los Olivos is a small, dusty, western town, while Washington, D.C., is a former swamp in north Virginia. Unlike Washington, Los Olivos neither needs nor wants a big government “solution” in search of a problem. The Los Olivos Community Services District Board is ignoring its original plan, endorsed...
Campaign War Chests Filling in Goleta Council Races
Most, but not all, campaign war chests have fattened up in the race to November 8 for the four candidates running for two seats on the Goleta City Council. The four have raised a combined $173,300 so far in the hope of influencing roughly 9,700 registered voters in the city’s first set of district elections. The two districts in the eastern half of the city — District 1 in the Patterson to Glen Annie quadrant north of the 101, and District 2 in the Patterson to Storke Road area south of the highway — each have an incumbent running against a newcomer, but what the finance reports show is that it pays to have the Democratic Party endorsement and to be an incumbent.
Almost 25% of ballots sent out in Santa Barbara County have been returned
Almost 25% of the vote-by-mail ballots sent out in Santa Barbara County have been returned in what the registrar of voters said has been a low-key campaign period leading up to Tuesday’s midterm General Election. “We have 56,500 ballots returned out of 237,700 mailed out for a 23.7% return,”...
Woman injured in 30-foot fall from bluffs on UC Santa Barbara campus
The 18-year-old woman was discovered by people walking on the beach below.
Santa Barbara Point Extension
Is that the spot where the cruise ships dump their sewage and garbage?. It is important to share our beauty with the world. The tourism money is great for a suffering local economy. It must be very special to look at our beautiful city from out on the water.
Asking for $55 Million, This Uniquely Remarkable Modern Estate in Malibu boasts 180 Degree Views of The Ocean and The Ultimate Privacy
28034 Sea Lane Drive Home in Malibu, California for Sale. 28034 Sea Lane Drive, Malibu, California is a modern estate designed by architect William Hefner and interiors designed by Billy Cotton embraces the Malibu lifestyle in a gated community on a private road. This Home in Malibu offers 3 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms with over 5,500 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 28034 Sea Lane Drive, please contact Christopher Cortazzo (Phone: 310-457-3995) at Compass for full support and perfect service.
A Huge Probation Office Is Proposed for Downtown
••• Lots of interesting stuff on the city’s agendas this week. The big one, on the Historic Landmarks Commission’s November 9 agenda, is a new headquarters for the Santa Barbara County Probation Department. It’s on the west side of Garden Street, between Figueroa and Carrillo, where a parking lot is now. “Project proposes to construct a new four-story (three floors over one partially subterranean parking level) 33,438-square-foot office facility.” And the description on the plans says, “Program includes underground parking, office admin, interview rooms, classrooms, and public meeting rooms and support facilities.” I can’t imagine the HLC is going to love the design, by RNT Architects of Ventura: it looks like three different building smushed together, the upper floors are begging for setbacks, and it doesn’t make contextual sense anywhere in Santa Barbara, least of all downtown. The agenda item is listed as a courtesy review; I don’t know whether the city has the jurisdiction to do anything about it.
