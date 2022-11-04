Read full article on original website
WGME
Massachusetts man accused driving over 100 mph with child in car in New Hampshire
BOW, New Hampshire (WGME) -- A Massachusetts man is accused of driving nearly 110 mph on a New Hampshire highway with a child in the car. New Hampshire State Police say they clocked a car going 107 mph on I-93 in Bow on Saturday. Troopers say they pulled the driver,...
WNYT
Vermont motorcycle crash leads to DUI arrest
A serious motorcycle crash ends with a DUI arrest in Bennington County. Officers said this crash occurred around 9:30 a.m. Sunday in the town of Pownal. An SUV was heading southbound when a tire blew off, say investigators. That caused the driver to swerve into the other lane, hitting a man on a motorcycle.
whdh.com
Police seek info from public following fatal accident in Nashua, New Hampshire
newportdispatch.com
Police pursuit ends in arrest in Hartford
HARTFORD — A 66-year-old man from Massachusetts was arrested for DUI following an incident in Hartford on Thursday. Authorities say they were notified of a pursuit coming from New Hampshire into Vermont on I-89 at around 11:20 p.m. Police say the vehicle stopped for New Hampshire Troopers after approximately...
WMUR.com
Wrong-way driver crashes on Everett Turnpike in Nashua
NASHUA, N.H. — A wrong-way driver crashed on the Everett Turnpike Sunday night in Nashua, New Hamphire State Police said. State police said a driver started going north in the southbound lanes on Exit 2. The driver made it past Exit 4. Police said the driver crashed into a...
NECN
22-Year-Old Motorcyclist Killed in Crash on Middlesex Turnpike in Burlington, Mass.
A 22-year-old Massachusetts man was killed Sunday afternoon when his motorcycle was involved in a crash in Burlington, officials announced. Police officers responded to the Middlesex Turnpike at the intersection of Blue Sky Drive around 12:50 p.m. for a reported crash and found a motorcycle and sedan upon arrival, according to a joint press release from the Burlington Police Department and the Middlesex District Attorney's Office.
WCVB
Massachusetts man killed in motorcycle crash on Middlesex Turnpike
Billerica man, 22, killed in motorcycle crash in Burlington
WMUR.com
Manchester police investigating reported assault work to identify man, woman
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Manchester police are investigating a reported assault and working to identify a man and woman. Police said the man was walking on Elm Street on Nov. 1 when an unknown man stopped him. During the interaction, the man allegedly got angry and beat the victim with...
NECN
5 Arrested, 3 Guns Seized After Police Chase Through Multiple Mass. Towns
A police chase that started in Worcester and went through multiple Massachusetts towns on Sunday ended with the arrest of five minors, Worcester police said. Police said it all started when a Worcester police officer spotted an SUV with a license plate shared in connection with an investigation into an incident in which shots were fired.
Five juveniles arrested following police pursuit in Worcester
WORCESTER, Mass. — Five juveniles are facing charges after an early morning police pursuit across several towns in Central Massachusetts. Just after 1 a.m. on Sunday a Worcester officer was on patrol in the area of Winter St. and Grafton St. when he recognized a White Ford Explorer with the same license plate in connection with an investigation where shots were fired, according to officials.
Person of interest in St. Johnsbury shooting arrested on drug charge
Police have charged Heather Smith, 44, with fentanyl possession after a Saturday traffic stop.
Fatal motorcycle crash in Seabrook, N.H. under investigation
SEABROOK, New Hampshire — A motorcyclist was killed in a two-vehicle collision on Route 107 in Seabrook on Saturday afternoon, state police said. Police have not identified the victim following the 2:14 p.m. crash on Saturday. A preliminary investigation by state police found that a 2010 Toyota Corolla attempting...
WMUR.com
30+ drivers clocked driving faster than 90 mph on I-93 Friday, New Hampshire state police say
SALEM, N.H. — A Massachusetts man is accused of driving 111 mph on Interstate 93 in Salem. New Hampshire state police said one of their planes clocked William Martinez-Torres, 39, of East Boston, driving that speed Friday morning. He was issued a summons for reckless operation. State police said...
whdh.com
Pedestrian struck by car in Nashua, N.H.
NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Police said a person was struck by a car in Nashua, New Hampshire Saturday morning. Officials are investigating what they called a pedestrian accident in which one person was hit by a car on Amherst Street at 8:30 a.m. The person was taken to the hospital...
WMUR.com
Man accused of stabbing woman in Nashua arrested
NASHUA, N.H. — A man who allegedly stabbed a woman in Nashua was arrested in Rhode Island, according to police. Nashua police said Kelvin Lewis, 32, was arrested in another state. He was arrested in Rhode Island after a crash on Route 95 in Hopkinton, Rhode Island, Rhode Island...
22-year-old man killed in single-vehicle rollover in Nashua
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts woman wanted on assaulting ambulance personnel out of Fall River, arrested for allegedly assaulting police
TEWKSBURY – Police Chief Ryan Columbus reports that the Tewksbury Police Department arrested and charged a woman who allegedly assaulted several officers who were attempting to arrest her on a warrant. On Thursday, at approximately 9:45 p.m., Tewksbury Police received a call from a woman who reported being lost....
whdh.com
Serious crash in Auburn sends two to the hospital
AUBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were sent to the hospital Friday night after a serious car crash in Auburn, according to officials. Police said a driver went the wrong way on Exit 13 near I-290 West, causing the crash. There is no word on the condition of the two...
amherstbulletin.com
Athol man gets 6-12 years for 2019 Leverett crash that killed Amherst man
GREENFIELD — An Athol man was sentenced to six to 12 years behind bars last week after changing his plea to charges stemming from a fatal crash he caused while driving 102 mph on Route 63 in Leverett three years ago. Gary Gregoire, 44, appeared in Franklin County Superior...
