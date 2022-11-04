Read full article on original website
New York Marathon live stream 2022: how to watch online from anywhere
Fifty-thousand people, who may or may not be oblivious to the concept of a lazy Sunday morning, are geared up to hit the mean streets of NYC for the 2022 New York Marathon, restored to full glory for the first time in three years. They say it's the taking part that counts but not for Kenyan duo Peres Jepchirchir and Albert Korir who are both back to defend their titles. Follow our guide as we explain how to watch a 2022 New Marathon live stream from anywhere.
India to play England in T20 World Cup semi-finals after thrashing Zimbabwe in Melbourne to top Group 2
India will play England in the T20 World Cup semi-finals after thrashing Zimbabwe by 71 runs in Melbourne to win Group 2. Rohit Sharma's side were already certain of a place in the last four after South Africa's surprising 13-run defeat to Netherlands at Adelaide Oval in Sunday's first fixture.
Tottenham vs Liverpool live stream: how to watch the Premier League online
Both Tottenham and Liverpool have been driving their own fans up the wall over recent weeks, so it's anyone's guess how things will play out as they face off in north London on Sunday. They've each developed a nasty habit of gifting their opponents a head start in games, though the league table shows that Spurs are more adept at turning desperate situations around. They have a terrible record against the Reds, though, and you can read on to find out how to watch a Tottenham vs Liverpool live stream from wherever you are.
Princess of Wales to show support for England at Rugby League World Cup match
The Princess of Wales will show her support for England at the Rugby League World Cup quarter-final match.Kate is to attend the game against Papua New Guinea in Wigan on Saturday, her first match since succeeding the Duke of Sussex as patron of the Rugby Football League (RFL).She will meet players on the pitch and join a minute of non-silence, held to mark the tournament’s Movember Mental Fitness Match Day, before taking a seat to watch the match.Simon Johnson, chair of the RFL, said: “We will be delighted and honoured to welcome the Princess of Wales for the first time...
New Zealand vs France live stream: how to watch Women's Rugby World Cup 2021 semi-final online today
Five-time champions and hosts New Zealand are looking to seal another appearance in the Women's Rugby World Cup finals they take on France in the second of today's last-four clashes. The Black Ferns breezed into this semi-final after hammering Wales in Whangarei last weekend. Read on to find out how to watch a New Zealand vs France live stream from anywhere - including ways to watch the Women's Rugby World Cup semi-final absolutely FREE.
What to watch out for at the Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup
The wheelchair rugby tournament kicked off on Thursday at the Rugby League World Cup as 3,033 spectators packed into the Copper Box to watch England open their account with a 38-8 win over Australia.Here, the PA news agency looks at how you can get into the tournament which will be televised over the next couple of weeks.What is wheelchair rugby league?The wheelchair competition has been introduced into the World Cup for the first time alongside the men and women’s World Cups. The game is played indoors with two teams of five and many rules follow the standard game of rugby...
How to watch Breeders' Cup 2022: live stream the Classic and the meet online
The traditional finale to the US racing season is upon us, as the runners and riders get set for Saturday's 2022 Breeders Cup in Kentucky. Hosting for the third time in seven years, this year's event takes place at Keeneland in Lexington with a share of a massive $6 million purse up for grabs win the headline Breeders' Cup Classic. Read on as our guide tells you how to watch a 2022 Breeders' Cup live stream from anywhere in the world - with free options explained too.
Rugby League World Cup: England recall Jodie Cunningham to face Papua New Guinea
Rugby League World Cup 2021 - England v Papua New Guinea. Venue: Headingley Stadium, Leeds Date: Wednesday, 9 November Kick-off: 19:30 GMT. Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and online; Live commentary on Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; Live text and highlights on BBC Sport website & app.
England vs Argentina live stream: How to watch autumn international online and on TV today
England kick off their final year under Eddie Jones with the opening match of the Autumm Nations Series against Argentina today.Jones is in charge until next year’s World Cup, with England now entering the final 12 months of preparations with fixtures against Argentina, Japan, New Zealand and South Africa this month.LIVE! Follow England’s clash with Argentina on our blogOwen Farrell returns as captain for the first time in a year alongside Marcus Smith and Manu Tuilagi in a new-look midfield.“We’re looking forward to a great game of rugby at a full Twickenham Stadium against a very good Argentina side,”...
France 30-29 Australia: Autumn Nations Series – as it happened
France held off a spirited Wallabies display to win by a point in Paris
"I Live In Paris Now And Have Been Dreaming About Eating This For A Year": American Expats Are Sharing The Foods They Desperately Miss Abroad
"You've never really lived abroad if you haven't smuggled a whole suitcase of the stuff with you."
Watching FIFA World Cup 2022 on FuboTV: how to get soccer streams for every game
Sixty-four games over 29 breathless days make the FIFA World Cup one of the most utterly captivating shows on the planet, and for the first time in eight years, the USMNT has a seat at the table! Whether you're sure that Gregg Berhalter is the second coming of Robert Millar, convinced that nobody but Christian Pulisic knows where the goal is or supporting somebody else entirely, here's what you need to know for watching World Cup 2022 on streaming service FuboTV in the US.
Australia triumph at Hong Kong Sevens for the first time in 34 years
Australia’s rugby men have earned a remarkable triumph at the Hong Kong Sevens, winning the global circuit’s blue riband event for the first time in 34 years. Coached by John Manenti, the side proved their world series triumph may be just the start of something big on Sunday as they began their 2022-23 campaign by beating Olympic and World Cup champions Fiji 20-17 in the final after a nail-biting finish.
Rugby World Cup: England's line-out menu to counter New Zealand's blistering backs
Venue: Eden Park, Auckland Dates: Saturday, 12 November Kick-off: 06:30 GMT. Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live; follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app. As England's players celebrated their World Cup win against Canada by watching the second semi-final from behind the posts, Abbie Ward...
Sri Lanka cricket star Danushka Gunathilaka charged with rape in Australia
Sri Lanka international cricket player Danushka Gunathilaka has been charged with rape after he was arrested at his team's hotel late on Saturday night, according to Australian police.
India set up World Cup semi-final against England by seeing off Zimbabwe
England learned their semi-final opponents at the T20 World Cup will be India, who brushed aside Zimbabwe by 71 runs at the MCG to finish top of their Super 12s group.Suryakumar Yadav sparkled in India’s 186 for five, combining power hitting with some trademark inventive strokeplay in a buccaneering 61 not out from 25 balls, with four sixes and six fours.India’s seamers made short work of their opponents’ top order as Zimbabwe lurched to 36 for five before being bundled out for 115 in 17.2 overs, with spinner Ravichandran Ashwin finishing with three for 22.India’s qualification to the knockout rounds...
Mal Meninga faced with difficult selection decisions ahead of Australia's clash with New Zealand
Mal Meninga has opened up on the difficult selection decisions he’s faced with for Australia’s semi-final clash with New Zealand at the Rugby League World Cup. The giant Kiwi pack poses plenty of problems for the Kangaroos, with the Aussie coach leaning towards utilising a bench full of forwards to try and counteract the power Michael Maguire’s men have at their disposal.
South Africa crash out of T20 World Cup with shock Netherlands defeat
South Africa tumbled out of the T20 World Cup after a shock 13-run defeat to the Netherlands which piles the pressure on Proteas captain Temba Bavuma.A win would have been enough for South Africa to claim at least a top-two spot in their Super 12s group but they never really got going in their pursuit of 159 on a sluggish pitch at Adelaide.The Netherlands, the lowest ranked team to reach this stage, pulling off a famous win means whoever prevails between Pakistan and Bangladesh will go through to the semi-finals alongside India.Bavuma, who has amassed just 70 runs in five...
T20 World Cup: England batter Dawid Malan unlikely to be fit for India semi-final
ICC Men's T20 World Cup semi-final, England v India. Coverage: Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary with clips on BBC Sport website & app. Batter Dawid Malan is unlikely to be fit for England's T20 World Cup...
