Both Tottenham and Liverpool have been driving their own fans up the wall over recent weeks, so it's anyone's guess how things will play out as they face off in north London on Sunday. They've each developed a nasty habit of gifting their opponents a head start in games, though the league table shows that Spurs are more adept at turning desperate situations around. They have a terrible record against the Reds, though, and you can read on to find out how to watch a Tottenham vs Liverpool live stream from wherever you are.

2 DAYS AGO