Sycamore Brewing opens at Charlotte airport
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you're looking for more local selections at Charlotte Douglas International Airport, then you're in luck. Sycamore Brewing opened a new location inside Concourse E at the airport recently. The brewery says that's the largest concourse so they're excited about all the business they're expecting to...
First Coast News
Woman who called 911 over pink BBQ tells her side of the story
RALEIGH, N.C. — WRAL News on Friday spoke to the woman who ripped into a local barbecue restaurant for serving her pink meat. Annie Cooke said she has had BBQ at other restaurants, and it was never pink. The issue started, she said, when she returned to Clyde Cooper's...
thecharlotteweekly.com
West Shore acquires three luxury apartment communities
BOSTON, Mass. – West Shore, a multifamily real estate investment firm, announces its acquisition of Ardmore at Price and The Mill on Main in Waxhaw, which have been renamed and will now operate together as Waxhaw Mills Apartments. West Shore also purchased The Vive at Kellswater in Kannapolis. This...
Duckworth’s Grill & Taphouse eyes growth across Carolinas as SouthPark restaurant opens
CHARLOTTE — Duckworth’s Grill & Taphouse is now dishing up its signature Philly cheesesteaks in SouthPark. Veteran restaurateur Rob Duckworth opened that roughly 12,000-square-foot, 200-seat restaurant this week at 4625 Piedmont Row Drive — formerly home to TacoMac. The family-friendly sports bar also is known for its...
UPS hiring event in Charlotte this weekend
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — UPS hopes to hire hundreds of workers in the Charlotte area for the 2022 holiday shipping season. UPS announced it will hold a hiring fair in Charlotte on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. The event will be located at 1815 West Pointe Drive in west Charlotte.
umc.org
United Methodists to Meet in Charlotte for Worldwide Conference
United Methodists to Meet in Charlotte for Worldwide Conference. Nashville, Tenn.: The Commission on the General Conference announced today that the 2024 United Methodist General Conference will be held April 23 – May 3, 2024, at Charlotte Convention Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. “The Commission selected Charlotte as the...
QC Happenings: 11 ways to enjoy your weekend in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Even with light rain moving into the area this weekend, there is still plenty to see and do in the Charlotte area. See what's happening!. Start your weekend with good eats, live music and fun for the whole family at various Food Truck Friday events happening all over the Queen City. Popular spots this Friday include Cabarrus County Food Truck Friday, Plaza Midwood Food Truck Friday, NoDa Food Truck Friday, South End Food Truck Friday and University City Food Truck Friday.
kiss951.com
Dick’s Sporting Goods Opens First Outlet In North Carolina
Bargain hunters this one is for you! Dick’s Sporting Goods has opened an outlet store in Concord North Carolina. The store is called Going Going Gone! It’s located in Afton Ridge shopping center, 6080 Bayfield Parkway, in Concord. According to their website, Going Going Gone! features a great assortment of apparel and footwear at discounted prices. Shoppers can find products from the biggest brands, including Nike, adidas, Under Armour and more.
Community honors life of Lawrence Orr with documentary
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte community is honoring the life of the son of two former enslaved people, who left his mark on the Queen City. You may recognize his name, Lawrence Orr. Lawrence Orr Elementary School or Lawrence Orr Road may come to mind when you hear that name.
qcnews.com
Midterm early voting numbers in North Carolina surpass 2018
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Early voting came to an end on Saturday at 3:00 p.m. Now, if you want to vote in person you’ll have one more chance on Election Day. At last check, more than 185,000 Mecklenburg County residents have cast their ballots. But the numbers are expected to increase as the latest data is released since long lines flooded early voting sites across Mecklenburg County on Saturday.
South Carolina mother competes in NYC Marathon in honor of daughter who died from rare muscle condition
INDIAN LAND, S.C. — An Indian Land mother is racing for a mission in hopes of raising money to help further research in a rare muscle condition that cut her young daughter's life short. Kinsley was born five weeks premature back in Aug. 2015 and from that moment her...
Naf Naf Middle Eastern Grill to open its first Carolinas restaurant in Fort Mill
FORT MILL, S.C. — Naf Naf Middle Eastern Grill is set to crack into the Carolinas. The fast-casual brand’s first location in the two states is expected to open Nov. 21 at the Brayden Village shopping center in Fort Mill. The 2,000-square-foot restaurant is located at 813 Brayden Parkway, suite 102.
Homicide investigation underway in east Charlotte, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide that left one person dead in east Charlotte early Sunday morning. Shortly before 3 a.m., police responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call along Central Avenue, not far from Sheridan Drive. A victim was found dead...
WCNC
Song “This Isn't Real Life” is out now
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — “This Isn't Real Life” is the result of a collaboration between hip-hop icon Stunna4Vegas, super producer Mike Smith, and LA-based vocalist CBVZ - a trio who were all brought together by Boomy, a new music creation tool. This song is an undeniable banger - Stunna ferociously flexes on everyone who has doubted him, CBVZ passionately sings on the surreality of their lifestyle, and Mike Smith’s Boomy-created earworm ties it all together. It’s a perfect soundtrack for a night out, to hype you up on the way there, or to blast in the gym.
Suspect at-large following barricade situation in west Charlotte, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said a suspect remains at large following a barricaded subject situation in a west Charlotte neighborhood on Sunday. Around 4 a.m. police responded to a domestic disturbance call on Credenza Road where a suspect had barricaded inside the home with a weapon,...
CATS providing free fare on Election Day
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) announced Friday that all bus route, LYNX Blue Line, CityLYNX Gold Line and paratransit services will be fare-free on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8. The initiative by CATS aims to provide easier access to polling locations, the transit system said.
WCNC
Shot fired at family home of N. Carolina US House candidate
HICKORY, N.C. — A recent shooting at the Hickory, North Carolina, residence of GOP congressional candidate Pat Harrigan’s parents, who were watching his young children, caused no injuries but has placed “tremendous stress” on the family in the final weeks of his campaign, Harrigan’s mother said.
WCNC
National Saxophone Day
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — National Saxophone Day is celebrated on November 6, on the birthday of Antoine-Joseph 'Adolphe' Sax, the inventor of the saxophone. This soulful instrument has a rich history and musical range. We love the saxophone and what it brings to both the classical- and jazz music worlds.
WCNC
Belk has you covered this holiday season
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. This holiday season, Belk has you covered for every part of your home from ornaments and home decorations to bedding, dinnerware and bakeware. Whether you're looking for iconic, timeless...
Report shows how North and South Carolina Native Americans can improve economic resiliency
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Over the course of the pandemic, analysts discovered how COVID-19 exposed social inequalities from health care to the economy among different ethnic groups, including Native Americans. Dawson Her Many Horses, head of Native American Finance for Wells Fargo Commercial Banking, talked to WCNC's Jane Monreal about...
