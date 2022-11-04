CHARLOTTE, N.C. — “This Isn't Real Life” is the result of a collaboration between hip-hop icon Stunna4Vegas, super producer Mike Smith, and LA-based vocalist CBVZ - a trio who were all brought together by Boomy, a new music creation tool. This song is an undeniable banger - Stunna ferociously flexes on everyone who has doubted him, CBVZ passionately sings on the surreality of their lifestyle, and Mike Smith’s Boomy-created earworm ties it all together. It’s a perfect soundtrack for a night out, to hype you up on the way there, or to blast in the gym.

