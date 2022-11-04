Read full article on original website
Related
Amazon just flashed the holiday warning retailers were hoping to avoid
Sales are slowing in North America and internationally — particularly in Europe, where the Ukraine war has driven up energy prices and inflation.
This holiday season could be 'the last hurrah' for consumer spending before economic slowdown
One reason inflation has held its grip on the U.S. economy is that American consumers continue to spend, seemingly undeterred by the price increases, which has in fact helped to fuel them. But how much longer will all that spending last?. The combined impact of federal relief during the earliest...
WTKR
Holiday shopping forecast details growth in consumer spending, some economic signals show otherwise
How much money do you plan on spending this holiday season?. A forecast released Thursday by the National Retail Federation expects to see a 6 to 8 percent growth in holiday spending over 2021. “The overall outlook from those consumer fundamentals are very positive and support what we believe is...
Amazon Sees Slowing Sales for the Holiday Season. Here’s What That Means for Shoppers
The giant online retailer forecasts holiday season sales increasing at the lowest rate since 2001. Will that mean more bargains or out-of-stocks?
freightwaves.com
Holiday retail sales to climb 6% to 8%, NRF says
The National Retail Federation (NRF) predicted Thursday that noninflation-adjusted holiday retail sales will rise 6% to 8% to up to $960.4 billion. That’s a 40% to 50% drop from 2021’s record levels but still what the trade group called a healthy increase in light of high inflation and economic downturn concerns.
money.com
Prices for These 20 Items Are Rising Faster Than Overall Inflation
As inflation increased yet again in September, costs in certain spending categories, ranging from pet food to car insurance, shot up at a much faster rate than overall price growth. The latest numbers from the federal government show consumer prices for goods and services are up 0.4% from August to...
These retail chains may not survive a recession
A slowing economy could bring a fresh wave of store closings and retail bankruptcies.
Amazon says increased costs due to inflation and declining demand from customers may eviscerate its third-quarter profits as shares slump 19% in after-hours trading - as CEO Andy Jassy warns they must balance investments
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy warned investors Thursday that the company will be balancing its investments and potentially increasing costs due to inflation, as shares dropped 19 percent Thursday. The company forecasted costs might eviscerate its profit for the current quarter, as early holiday marketing does little to boost sales growth...
Americans are spending record amounts at casinos and airlines — but recent warnings from Amazon and Apple suggest the party may soon be over
Americans are still spending big, but experts agree the party is almost over. The question is when. On Tuesday, the casino operator Caesars, which owns eight casino resorts in Las Vegas, said October's earnings were the "strongest month in the history of Las Vegas" for the company. While a recession...
CNBC
DoorDash stock surges after sales beat expectations
DoorDash reported better-than-expected sales and total orders for the third quarter. The stock surged in extended trading Thursday. popped more than 14% in extended trading Thursday after the food delivery company posted better-than-expected sales and total orders in the third quarter. Here's how the company did:. Loss per share: 77...
US housing activity is in the early stages of a large correction, and prices will drop by mid-single digits, analyst says
US housing activity is headed for a large correction, and prices will post single digit declines next year, according to Comerica. Chief economist Bill Adams said price declines will be steeper in "the most unaffordable cities on the West Coast." He also estimated real estimate investment will fall 18% from...
Martin Lewis reveals how much mortgages will rise after interest rate hike
Mortgage holders will see their yearly costs increase by more than £400 after the Bank of England hiked interest rates to 3 per cent, Martin Lewis has said.The Money Saving Expert said tracker deals will rise by roughly £40 per month (£480/year) for every £100,000 worth of mortgage.That means someone with a £300,000 mortgage will pay £1,440 extra per year. “Existing fixes won’t change, but when they end new deals will be far costlier,” Mr Lewis said.Mr Lewis also advised savers to switch banks if they fail to pass on gains from the interest rise.“Top paying easy access savings...
Wholesale used car prices plummet as retail prices soar
The wholesale price of used cars is falling off a cliff while the prices that car shoppers are paying is way up, suggesting dealers are making a killing while consumers are taking a bath. Wholesale used car prices declined 2 percent from September in the first half of October and...
CNBC
Peloton shares tumble after company offers weak holiday quarter outlook
Peloton reported a wider-than-expected loss and a steeper decline in revenue than analysts projected, while offering a weak holiday quarter outlook. Still, the fitness equipment company said its gross margins improved dramatically from the previous quarter. Peloton CEO Barry McCarthy said in an earnings announcement Thursday that the company's turnaround...
Retailers predict record holiday sales amid historic inflation
Holiday retail sales are set to grow between 6 and 8 percent this year, according to an estimate from the National Retail Federation (NRF), as inflation remains stubbornly high. Spending from Nov. 1 to Dec. 31 could total as much as $960 billion, a record-shattering figure, showing that consumers continue...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Tupperware, Airbnb, Paramount, Estee Lauder and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. — Shares of Tupperware plunged 42% after a third-quarter earnings miss. The maker of household storage products also said it may not be able to comply with the covenants in its credit agreement, "which raises substantial doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern," the earnings release said.
BioNTech earnings drop but forecast for vaccine income grows
BioNTech, which teamed with Pfizer to develop a powerful COVID-19 vaccine, has reported that third-quarter earnings are close to half what they were a year earlier
thedeadpixelssociety.com
NRF: Strong consumer fundamentals counter inflation, interest rates in holiday forecast
The National Retail Federation INRF) balanced high inflation and rising interest rates against strong consumer fundamentals as it developed its 2022 holiday spending forecast, said Jack Kleinhenz, NRF Chief Economist. “There are many factors impacting our holiday forecast, but business conditions are generally positive as consumer fundamentals continue to support...
Yahoo!
Stock market news live updates: Stocks surge as Apple boom outweighs Amazon miss
U.S. equities rallied Friday, as an earnings beat from Apple helped stocks elbow their way past a week of Wall Street misses for Big Tech. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) gained 2.5%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) bounced more than 800 points, or 2.6%, to a two-month high, as it also notched a fourth-straight week of gains and its best week of the year. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXI) rose 2.9%. The moves came even as Treasury yields climbed back above 4%.
Uber shares surge as company says consumers still strong
Shares of Uber rocketed higher Tuesday after it reported a surge in quarterly revenue and described consumer demand as remaining robust. Shares jumped 15.5 percent to $30.66 in morning trading. jmb/st
Comments / 0