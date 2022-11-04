ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Holiday retail sales to climb 6% to 8%, NRF says

The National Retail Federation (NRF) predicted Thursday that noninflation-adjusted holiday retail sales will rise 6% to 8% to up to $960.4 billion. That’s a 40% to 50% drop from 2021’s record levels but still what the trade group called a healthy increase in light of high inflation and economic downturn concerns.
money.com

Prices for These 20 Items Are Rising Faster Than Overall Inflation

As inflation increased yet again in September, costs in certain spending categories, ranging from pet food to car insurance, shot up at a much faster rate than overall price growth. The latest numbers from the federal government show consumer prices for goods and services are up 0.4% from August to...
Daily Mail

Amazon says increased costs due to inflation and declining demand from customers may eviscerate its third-quarter profits as shares slump 19% in after-hours trading - as CEO Andy Jassy warns they must balance investments

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy warned investors Thursday that the company will be balancing its investments and potentially increasing costs due to inflation, as shares dropped 19 percent Thursday. The company forecasted costs might eviscerate its profit for the current quarter, as early holiday marketing does little to boost sales growth...
Business Insider

Americans are spending record amounts at casinos and airlines — but recent warnings from Amazon and Apple suggest the party may soon be over

Americans are still spending big, but experts agree the party is almost over. The question is when. On Tuesday, the casino operator Caesars, which owns eight casino resorts in Las Vegas, said October's earnings were the "strongest month in the history of Las Vegas" for the company. While a recession...
LAS VEGAS, NV
CNBC

DoorDash stock surges after sales beat expectations

DoorDash reported better-than-expected sales and total orders for the third quarter. The stock surged in extended trading Thursday. popped more than 14% in extended trading Thursday after the food delivery company posted better-than-expected sales and total orders in the third quarter. Here's how the company did:. Loss per share: 77...
The Independent

Martin Lewis reveals how much mortgages will rise after interest rate hike

Mortgage holders will see their yearly costs increase by more than £400 after the Bank of England hiked interest rates to 3 per cent, Martin Lewis has said.The Money Saving Expert said tracker deals will rise by roughly £40 per month (£480/year) for every £100,000 worth of mortgage.That means someone with a £300,000 mortgage will pay £1,440 extra per year. “Existing fixes won’t change, but when they end new deals will be far costlier,” Mr Lewis said.Mr Lewis also advised savers to switch banks if they fail to pass on gains from the interest rise.“Top paying easy access savings...
The Hill

Wholesale used car prices plummet as retail prices soar

The wholesale price of used cars is falling off a cliff while the prices that car shoppers are paying is way up, suggesting dealers are making a killing while consumers are taking a bath. Wholesale used car prices declined 2 percent from September in the first half of October and...
CNBC

Peloton shares tumble after company offers weak holiday quarter outlook

Peloton reported a wider-than-expected loss and a steeper decline in revenue than analysts projected, while offering a weak holiday quarter outlook. Still, the fitness equipment company said its gross margins improved dramatically from the previous quarter. Peloton CEO Barry McCarthy said in an earnings announcement Thursday that the company's turnaround...
The Hill

Retailers predict record holiday sales amid historic inflation

Holiday retail sales are set to grow between 6 and 8 percent this year, according to an estimate from the National Retail Federation (NRF), as inflation remains stubbornly high. Spending from Nov. 1 to Dec. 31 could total as much as $960 billion, a record-shattering figure, showing that consumers continue...
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Tupperware, Airbnb, Paramount, Estee Lauder and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. — Shares of Tupperware plunged 42% after a third-quarter earnings miss. The maker of household storage products also said it may not be able to comply with the covenants in its credit agreement, "which raises substantial doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern," the earnings release said.
thedeadpixelssociety.com

NRF: Strong consumer fundamentals counter inflation, interest rates in holiday forecast

The National Retail Federation INRF) balanced high inflation and rising interest rates against strong consumer fundamentals as it developed its 2022 holiday spending forecast, said Jack Kleinhenz, NRF Chief Economist. “There are many factors impacting our holiday forecast, but business conditions are generally positive as consumer fundamentals continue to support...
Yahoo!

Stock market news live updates: Stocks surge as Apple boom outweighs Amazon miss

U.S. equities rallied Friday, as an earnings beat from Apple helped stocks elbow their way past a week of Wall Street misses for Big Tech. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) gained 2.5%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) bounced more than 800 points, or 2.6%, to a two-month high, as it also notched a fourth-straight week of gains and its best week of the year. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXI) rose 2.9%. The moves came even as Treasury yields climbed back above 4%.

