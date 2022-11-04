Fairbanks Academy of Children’s Theatre showcases female factory workers of the early 20th Century this weekend

Read full article on original website
alaskasportsreport.com
Tales From The Trails: UAF’s hometown heroes Kendall Kramer and Naomi Bailey dominate GNAC cross country hand-in-hand
Gotta hand it to UAF runners Kendall Kramer and Naomi Bailey – the distance duo from Fairbanks crushed the Great Northwest Athletic Conference cross-country championships Saturday, and did it hand-in-hand. Kramer and Bailey, who finished holding hands in Monmouth, Ore., after running away from the field over six kilometers...
Natives radicalized against farms block bridge to state agricultural land meant for food sustainability in Alaska
The Nenana Tribe and the radical Native Movement out of Fairbanks have blocked a bridge to the new agricultural district outside of the City of Nenana, where 26 of 27 state parcels have been sold to private entities for the purpose of growing food for Alaska. The tribe and Native Movement say that the bridge to the area belongs to the tribe.
alaskasnewssource.com
Fairbanks police investigating death of 1-year-old girl
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTUU) - Fairbanks police are investigating the death of a 1-year-old girl, according to a press release from the Fairbanks Police Department. Content Warning: This article contains information that some readers might find disturbing. Specific details have been omitted to protect the victims’ identities. Fairbanks Emergency Communications...
alaskasnewssource.com
Prepare for cold air, with winter sun too
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A winter storm that dropped a new blanket of snow on Southcentral Alaska has moved east and south. The Interior from Fairbanks-east is under a Winter Weather Advisory for snow as a result of the moisture that drove north from Southcentral. With the storm gone, cold...
Gizmodo
Hell Yeah, There’s a Musk Ox Cam
The University of Alaska Fairbanks has teamed up with Explore.org, an organization with a network of live nature cams, to launch a webcam that gives you a live look at the university’s musk oxen, reindeer, and bison. The webcam shows a pasture at the university’s Robert G. White Large...
