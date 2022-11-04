ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairbanks, AK

Fairbanks Academy of Children’s Theatre showcases female factory workers of the early 20th Century this weekend

By Julie Swisher
webcenterfairbanks.com
 2 days ago
alaskasportsreport.com

Tales From The Trails: UAF’s hometown heroes Kendall Kramer and Naomi Bailey dominate GNAC cross country hand-in-hand

Gotta hand it to UAF runners Kendall Kramer and Naomi Bailey – the distance duo from Fairbanks crushed the Great Northwest Athletic Conference cross-country championships Saturday, and did it hand-in-hand. Kramer and Bailey, who finished holding hands in Monmouth, Ore., after running away from the field over six kilometers...
FAIRBANKS, AK
Must Read Alaska

Natives radicalized against farms block bridge to state agricultural land meant for food sustainability in Alaska

The Nenana Tribe and the radical Native Movement out of Fairbanks have blocked a bridge to the new agricultural district outside of the City of Nenana, where 26 of 27 state parcels have been sold to private entities for the purpose of growing food for Alaska. The tribe and Native Movement say that the bridge to the area belongs to the tribe.
NENANA, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Fairbanks police investigating death of 1-year-old girl

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTUU) - Fairbanks police are investigating the death of a 1-year-old girl, according to a press release from the Fairbanks Police Department. Content Warning: This article contains information that some readers might find disturbing. Specific details have been omitted to protect the victims’ identities. Fairbanks Emergency Communications...
FAIRBANKS, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Prepare for cold air, with winter sun too

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A winter storm that dropped a new blanket of snow on Southcentral Alaska has moved east and south. The Interior from Fairbanks-east is under a Winter Weather Advisory for snow as a result of the moisture that drove north from Southcentral. With the storm gone, cold...
ALASKA STATE
Gizmodo

Hell Yeah, There’s a Musk Ox Cam

The University of Alaska Fairbanks has teamed up with Explore.org, an organization with a network of live nature cams, to launch a webcam that gives you a live look at the university’s musk oxen, reindeer, and bison. The webcam shows a pasture at the university’s Robert G. White Large...
FAIRBANKS, AK

