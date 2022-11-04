One person is dead following an early-morning Saturday crash on University Boulevard East. Tuscaloosa Police were on the scene just after 4:30 a.m. after an SUV traveling east and a sedan traveling west were involved in a head-on collision near the road’s center line. The sedan’s driver was fatally injured and was pronounced dead at the scene. The sole occupant of the SUV was seriously injured and taken to DCH Regional Medical Center before being flown to UAB Hospital in Birmingham for treatment.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 2 HOURS AGO