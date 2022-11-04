Read full article on original website
Army Chinook Helicopters Land at the University of Alabama (UA) Campus, and It was Not Publicized for "Safety Reasons"Zack LoveTuscaloosa, AL
LSU beats Alabama in a stunning overtime victory, 32-31Tina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
Transgender student reveals she was rejected from every sorority at University of AlabamaAabha GopanTuscaloosa, AL
wvua23.com
Schoolyard Roots gets $10,000 grant from area grocery company
A well-known grocery store chain has awarded a grant to a local nonprofit that helps students discover their favorite fruits and vegetables. Schoolyard Roots has been awarded a grant from Southeastern Grocers, which is the parent company of Winn-Dixie. The organization provides hands-on learning and garden education to more than...
wvua23.com
Heroes and Hotrods event educates veterans on health care benefits
The Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center and a local post of the Veterans of Foreign Wars are keeping veterans from driving blind when it comes to health care eligibility. On Friday, Nov. 4, the “Heroes and Hotrods” car show and eligibility fair featured classic cars, live music, and organizations spreading the word about the various veterans’ support programs.
wvua23.com
Greene County schools require masks, have fewer kids out sick
EUTAW – Flu cases are skyrocketing in Alabama and have already caused a high rate of student absentees. Greene County Schools is one of the only school systems in the state still requiring masks, and Greene County Superintendent Corey Jones said the mandate has created a level of comfort for everyone to know they have an extra layer of protection.
wvua23.com
Schools experiencing heavy absences because of illness
Chances are your family has recently been impacted by some sort of sickness, whether it’s the flu, strep, a stomach bug or just the crud. The Tuscaloosa County School System was hit hard last week and only 83% of students were in attendance. That means of the 19,000 students...
wvua23.com
Missing Tuscaloosa woman still not located
It’s been several days since 49-year-old Wanda Gordon went missing. Tuscaloosa Police say she may have become lost and disoriented while driving. Gordon was first reported missing by her family. She was last seen Thursday, Nov. 3 in Northport around 3 p.m. driving a silver Chrysler 200. Tuscaloosa Police...
wvua23.com
Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted: Nov. 3, 2022
The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted. Brittany Hyche, 28, is last known to be living in the area of Bama Rock Garden Road in Vance. Hyche is wanted on an unlawful distribution of a controlled substance charge. Brandon Oliver, 25,...
wvua23.com
Fatal Crash on University Boulevard kills 1 early Saturday
One person is dead following an early-morning Saturday crash on University Boulevard East. Tuscaloosa Police were on the scene just after 4:30 a.m. after an SUV traveling east and a sedan traveling west were involved in a head-on collision near the road’s center line. The sedan’s driver was fatally injured and was pronounced dead at the scene. The sole occupant of the SUV was seriously injured and taken to DCH Regional Medical Center before being flown to UAB Hospital in Birmingham for treatment.
wvua23.com
Outside The Huddle: Training Mindset Shift
Former Alabama football player Donnie Lee has the perfect reminder of the sacrifice it requires to reach for the highest levels in sports: a miniature action figure in his likeness as a member of the Crimson Tide. The figurine, which was a gift from the mother of one of his...
wvua23.com
Man killed, deputy injured in head-on crash involving sheriff’s vehicle
A Tuscaloosa man is dead after his car crashed into a Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office patrol car. The crash happened shortly after 2:00 Saturday morning. According to Northport Police 24-year-old Robert Brooks Robles, of Tuscaloosa, was driving north in the southbound lanes on the Hugh Thomas Bridge. Assistant Chief Keith Carpenter said the crash was reported in the southbound lanes of the bridge going from Northport into Tuscaloosa.
